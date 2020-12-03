Iran waging Moore-Gilbert ‘disinformation campaign’ 

You are here

Kylie Moore-Gilbert maintains that the spying allegations leveled at her by Iran are baseless. (Reuters)
  • An Iranian TV program claimed that Moore-Gilbert was ‘recruited by Israeli intelligence’ and then placed at Cambridge University to link up with former Israeli army officers and Mossad
  • The 33-year-old Middle East expert spent more than 800 days in Tehran’s custody until she was exchanged for three Iranian prisoners serving sentences overseas
LONDON: Iran has launched a disinformation campaign following the release of British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, claiming that she “spied for Israel.”

An Iranian state-run TV channel aired a 10-minute program on Moore-Gilbert featuring several pictures of her traveling, and with friends and family.

The 33-year-old Middle East expert spent more than 800 days in Tehran’s custody until she was exchanged for three Iranian prisoners serving sentences overseas, in a high-profile prisoner swap last week.

Together with the Australian government, she maintains that the spying allegations are baseless. No evidence of her alleged crimes has ever been publicly presented by Tehran.

The TV program claimed that Moore-Gilbert was “recruited by Israeli intelligence” and then placed at Cambridge University in the UK to link up with former Israeli army officers and Mossad.

There was no evidence presented, but the program featured images of Moore-Gilbert visiting Jerusalem and images of her alongside other women in military uniforms, in what the commentary claimed was a “Haifa training camp.”

The program said: “As per her training and to avoid any threat, she went to all the places where tourists visit and made calls from those areas and took photographs. She was told to hide her travels to Israel and also her contacts with Israelis.”

Jasim Husain, a former Bahraini MP, is accused by the report of helping Moore-Gilbert learn Arabic and Farsi, and offering to help her spy on Shiite exiles in Iran.

In response to the allegations, Husain told The Guardian newspaper: “The story is unconvincing to anyone with basic knowledge.”

He said he met Moore-Gilbert at an academic forum in Australia before her 2018 visit to Iran, where she was detained while leaving the country.

Husain said: “I was aware of her trip. She was going there for a conference, then going to some tourist sites, then engaging in some research.”

He added: “Kylie can do no trouble to anyone, let alone a country. She is properly peaceful, a true researcher, an academic and someone who loves the Middle East.”

He said the Iranian TV report left him concerned about his security, adding: “Some people believe this nonsense.”

Diplomatic sources said the Iranian disinformation campaign is designed to achieve two goals: Domestically, to prove to the public that the prisoner swap was a diplomatic victory for Tehran; and internationally, to justify Moore-Gilbert’s detainment.

Moore-Gilbert returned to Australia last week. She posted a message on Facebook thanking her supporters. “My freedom truly is your victory. From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” she said.

Egypt seeks to free citizens kidnapped by pirates off Nigerian coast

  • Maria Samir, Samir’s sister, said her brother was last contacted as he was about to move from Nigeria to Cameroon
CAIRO: Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said it was coordinating with Nigerian authorities to free two of its citizens after they were kidnapped by pirates.

According to media reports, Saad Shawky and Kyrolos Samir were taken while they were on board a cargo ship off the coast of Nigeria’s southernmost state of Bayelsa.

There are also three Lebanese, four Indians and a Cameroonian in the crew.

The ministry said it had contacted the Egyptian consulate in Abuja about the circumstances and with the latest updates, and that instructions had been issued “to communicate with all officials at the highest level to follow up on ensuring the safety of kidnapped Egyptians.”

Egyptian media reported the two men were on board a Lebanese cargo ship called “Milan-1” that was heading from Nigeria to Cameroon. They also said the ship was owned by a Lebanese national, Adnan El-Kot.

El-Kot said in statements that he had rented the ship to a man called Tavo Lawrence and that the vessel was raising the flag of Saint Kitts. He learned about the kidnapping last Thursday, receiving a call from a Thuraya mobile phone from the pirates who demanded a $1.5 million ransom to release the ship.

The ransom dropped to $300,000, and El-Kot explained that he had told the kidnappers that the ship had been rented to another person living in Nigeria after he made sure all the ship crew were safe.

Maria Samir, Samir’s sister, said her brother was last contacted as he was about to move from Nigeria to Cameroon.

She said in an interview that contact with him was lost a few hours after he moved from Nigeria, adding that it naturally happened due to being in the open seas. She was following up the ship’s route through an app that revealed the vessel had stopped in the middle of the sea and did not move.

She said her brother graduated from university a year ago and that it was his first job for six months. She added he was working on a ship on the Red Sea route and moved to work on board “Milan-1.”

Sherouk Shawky, who is Shawky’s sister, said: “My brother and his colleague Kyrolos Samir have been working together onboard the ship for two years and a half.”

She said her brother left Nigeria en route to Cameroon and they had last contacted each other last Wednesday.

She added: “By Saturday, as he didn't contact us, we became extremely worried about him since the route from Nigeria to Cameroon is only two days. So we contacted Adnan El-Kot, the ship owner, who told us that pirates from Nigeria kidnapped the ship's 10-member crew, which includes officers, engineers and cooks. He said the pirates kidnapped 10 crew members and left one to inform Adnan of the kidnapping.”
 

