RIYADH: A falconry festival in Riyadh is attracting young participants, with children entering competitions and being encouraged by other falconers, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The King Abdul Aziz Falconry Festival, which is in its third edition, is organized by the Saudi Falcons Club (SFC).
One young visitor, Shihana, was offered a falcon after she succeeded in releasing a falcon in the 400-meter Al-Milwah competition.
The girl was attending the event with her father to release “Karmousha Gir Qurnas,” but the falcon did not go to the person who called him.
Shihana received a lot of support from other participants, with one offering her a falcon to develop and encourage her talent in handling the birds.
Another young festival goer, Saud Mohammed Al-Suraihi, took part in the Al-Milwah competition at the festival. He released “Aadim” in the Qurnas round. The boy expressed his happiness about releasing his falcon, which flew 400 meters toward the person calling him, calling it a whole new experience. SPA Riyadh
Children take part in Saudi falconry festival
https://arab.news/2v9u9
Children take part in Saudi falconry festival
- Shihana received a lot of support from other participants, with one offering her a falcon to develop and encourage her talent in handling the birds
RIYADH: A falconry festival in Riyadh is attracting young participants, with children entering competitions and being encouraged by other falconers, the Saudi Press Agency reported.