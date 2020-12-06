You are here

  Sudan's FFC opposes army chief decree creating new council

Sudan’s FFC opposes army chief decree creating new council

Sudan’s FFC opposes army chief decree creating new council
General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, attends an army exercise on the outskirts of the capital Khartoum on October 30, 2019. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: A move by Sudan’s army chief to create a new body with broad powers was rejected on Saturday by the country’s Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) alliance, the Sudan Tribune reported.
The FFC – a wide political coalition of civilian and rebel coalitions of Sudanese groups – rejected the powers conferred to the Transition Partners Council (TPC) and urged General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan to review his decision.
The FFC stated that powers referred to the new body were inconsistent with the Amended Transitional Constitutional Document.
Burhan heads Sudan’s sovereign council, a military-civilian body established in August last year.

It is Sudan’s highest executive authority and is overseeing a fragile three-year transition to civilian rule after the April 2019 ouster of veteran strongman Omar Al-Bashir.
However, Burhan told Al-Arabiya TV that the TPC was the initiative if the FFC.
“The Sovereign Council and the Council of Ministers agreed to approve the TPC, and it was formed unanimously in accordance with the constitutional document,” he said.
A recent decree by Burhan has established a “Council of Transition Partners” (CTP) that is “responsible for leading the transition period, resolving differences (between those in power) and having all the necessary prerogatives to exercise its power”, Sudan’s SUNA news agency reported.
The decree was made public earlier this week.
Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government has rejected the move, saying Burhan has overstepped his prerogatives by conferring excessive powers on the new body.
Government spokesman Faisal Mohammed Saleh said in a statement Friday that Burhan’s decree contradicted the “constitutional declaration” signed in August last year between pro-democracy activists and military generals.
“It is imperative that we declare our disaccord with the creation of the CTP in its current form,” said Saleh, who is also culture and information minister.
The government and the sovereign council have agreed to limit the tasks of the new body to “coordinating and resolving disagreements that might emerge during the transitional period”, he added.
Local media reported that premier Hamdok told the Forces for Freedom and Change umbrella protest group of his disagreement with the powers accorded to the CTP.
“Its role must be purely consultative and in no case must it interfere in the activities of the executive and legislative bodies, nor those of the sovereign council,” Hamdok said, according to local media quoting political sources.
The Forces for Freedom and Change was the movement that led mass protests against Bashir and plays a key role in Sudanese politics.
It has also expressed its opposition to Burhan’s decree.

(With AFP)

Gulf states ‘must have role in new US-Iran talks’, Saudi FM asserts at Manama Dialogue

Updated 06 December 2020
Robert Edwards

Gulf states ‘must have role in new US-Iran talks’, Saudi FM asserts at Manama Dialogue

Gulf states ‘must have role in new US-Iran talks’, Saudi FM asserts at Manama Dialogue
  • Saudi foreign minister hints at resolution to dispute with Qatar
Updated 06 December 2020
Robert Edwards

LONDON: Saudi Arabia and the other Gulf states must play a key role in any talks between the US and Iran to revive the deal to curb Tehran’s nuclear program, the Kingdom’s foreign minister said on Saturday.

Joe Biden has indicated that when he takes office as US president next month he will return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.

“Primarily what we expect is that we are fully consulted, that we and our regional friends are fully consulted vis-a-vis the negotiations with Iran,” Prince Faisal bin Farhan said at the Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain. “The only way toward reaching an agreement that is sustainable is through such consultation.

“I think we’ve seen as a result of the after-effects of the JCPOA that not involving regional countries results in a buildup of mistrust and neglect of the issues of real concern and of real effect on regional security.”

Prince Faisal said any new agreement would have to be an improvement on the JCPOA. “I don’t know about a revived JCPOA, although one may look to a JCPOA-plus-plus, something well beyond the JCPOA,” he said.

“Because reviving the JCPOA as it exists now will only bring us to the point where we were, which is a deficient agreement that doesn’t address the full issues.”

Earlier, Prince Faisal hinted at an imminent resolution to the diplomatic dispute with Qatar. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain severed ties with Doha in June 2017 over its closeness to Iran and funding of Islamist terrorism.

A breakthrough would come “soon,” the minister said. “We are in full coordination with our partners in this process and the prospects that we see are very positive toward a final agreement,” he said.

The political analyst Hamdan Al-Shehri told Arab News that Iran had been taking advantage of Qatar, and would continue to do so unless Doha came to an agreement with the Anti-Terror Quartet.

“First and foremost, Qatar needs to get back to being part of the group in order to play its part in safeguarding the region,” Al-Shehri said. “Qatar’s vulnerable position due to its entanglement with Iran is either out of fear or a show of bold bluntness, both of which came with a cost.”

Saudi Arabia was not responsible for tension with Iran, Al-Shehri said.

“We don’t have ballistic missiles, we don’t have proxies across the region, we don’t have a nuclear weapons program. The problem is with the other party involved.”

 

 

Topics: 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) IISS Manama Dialogue Bahrain

