You are here

  • Home
  • Moroccan-British model Nora Attal lands first Chanel beauty campaign

Moroccan-British model Nora Attal lands first Chanel beauty campaign

The new Chanel beauty holiday campaign was shot by Thurstan Redding. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/z8ceb

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Moroccan-British model Nora Attal lands first Chanel beauty campaign

Moroccan-British model Nora Attal lands first Chanel beauty campaign
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Moroccan-British model Nora Attal has just landed her first Chanel Beauty campaign and can be spotted in the Parisian label’s new holiday adverts. 

Shot by London-based photographer and director Thurstan Redding, the campaign video sees a spotlight illuminating the 21-year-old catwalker’s face as she demonstrates how to use Chanel’s eyeshadow, mascara, bronzer and lipstick.

Working with a storied house such as Chanel is a career milestone that most models can only dream of but savvy Chanel fans will remember that Attal has already served as the face of the brand, starring in Chanel’s Spring 2019 campaign alongside Vittoria Ceretti, Adesuwa Aighewi, Hyun Ji Shin and Sarah Dahl, to name a few.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nora (@noraattal)

Attal has also appeared on the catwalk for the French house on a number of occasions. She made her debut for Chanel in 2017 and went on to become a runway fixture and house muse, walking for the brand’s 2018 Pre-Fall metier’s d’art show in Hamburg and most recently in the Spring 2021 runway presentation.  

Attal was first discovered by Jonathan Anderson, founder of the J.W. Anderson label, and shot a campaign for the British fashion house in 2014 before she had even taken her first steps down a catwalk.

Based in London and signed to Viva Model Management, Attal has worked with a number of renowned designers and stylists and has walked the runway for major fashion houses, including Fendi, Burberry and Valentino. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nora (@noraattal)

When she’s not turning heads on the runway, Attal can be found gracing the pages of prestigious magazines such as the American, Arab and British editions of Vogue, in addition to fronting campaigns for renowned fashion brands including Loewe, Ralph Lauren and Alexander McQueen.

The model recently made headlines after she announced her engagement to cinematographer Victor Bastidas in October.

Captioning a series of images of the proposal on Instagram, she told her 45,000 followers: “Forever my life partner... @sictor.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by nora (@noraattal)

The proposal took place on a beach in Formentera, an island in Spain. It is unclear when exactly the couple started dating, but Attal has worked with the UK-based cinematographer for multiple shoots, from magazine covers to brand deals.

Attal and Bastidas also self-isolated together during lockdown.

Topics: Nora Attal Chanel

Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore win Dynamic Duo award

Updated 57 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore win Dynamic Duo award

Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore win Dynamic Duo award
Updated 57 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: American actors Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore were named the Greatest of All Time Dynamic Duo at the MTV Movie & TV Award that took place this week.

“It was so much fun to make a movie with you in every of the last three decades,” Barrymore, 45, told Sandler, 54, as they received their award. 

Sandler and Barrymore, who both appeared virtually at separate locations, starred together in 1998’s “The Wedding Singer,” 2004’s “50 First Dates” and 2014’s “Blended.”

The socially distanced event, hosted by US actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens, also honored actor Kevin Hart as the Comedy Giant and late “Black Panther” star Chadwick Boseman as the Hero for the Ages.

Topics: Adam Sandler Drew Barrymore MTV Movie & TV Award

Latest updates

Moroccan-British model Nora Attal lands first Chanel beauty campaign
Moroccan-British model Nora Attal lands first Chanel beauty campaign
European powers rebuke Iran after enrichment announcement
No visible progress yet on key day for final Brexit deal
No visible progress yet on key day for final Brexit deal
Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore win Dynamic Duo award
Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore win Dynamic Duo award
‘Alien Worlds’ covers old ground in search of the new
‘Alien Worlds’ covers old ground in search of the new

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.