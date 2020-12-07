Moroccan-British model Nora Attal lands first Chanel beauty campaign

DUBAI: Moroccan-British model Nora Attal has just landed her first Chanel Beauty campaign and can be spotted in the Parisian label’s new holiday adverts.

Shot by London-based photographer and director Thurstan Redding, the campaign video sees a spotlight illuminating the 21-year-old catwalker’s face as she demonstrates how to use Chanel’s eyeshadow, mascara, bronzer and lipstick.

Working with a storied house such as Chanel is a career milestone that most models can only dream of but savvy Chanel fans will remember that Attal has already served as the face of the brand, starring in Chanel’s Spring 2019 campaign alongside Vittoria Ceretti, Adesuwa Aighewi, Hyun Ji Shin and Sarah Dahl, to name a few.

Attal has also appeared on the catwalk for the French house on a number of occasions. She made her debut for Chanel in 2017 and went on to become a runway fixture and house muse, walking for the brand’s 2018 Pre-Fall metier’s d’art show in Hamburg and most recently in the Spring 2021 runway presentation.

Attal was first discovered by Jonathan Anderson, founder of the J.W. Anderson label, and shot a campaign for the British fashion house in 2014 before she had even taken her first steps down a catwalk.

Based in London and signed to Viva Model Management, Attal has worked with a number of renowned designers and stylists and has walked the runway for major fashion houses, including Fendi, Burberry and Valentino.

When she’s not turning heads on the runway, Attal can be found gracing the pages of prestigious magazines such as the American, Arab and British editions of Vogue, in addition to fronting campaigns for renowned fashion brands including Loewe, Ralph Lauren and Alexander McQueen.

The model recently made headlines after she announced her engagement to cinematographer Victor Bastidas in October.

Captioning a series of images of the proposal on Instagram, she told her 45,000 followers: “Forever my life partner... @sictor.”

The proposal took place on a beach in Formentera, an island in Spain. It is unclear when exactly the couple started dating, but Attal has worked with the UK-based cinematographer for multiple shoots, from magazine covers to brand deals.

Attal and Bastidas also self-isolated together during lockdown.