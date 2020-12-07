You are here

  Macron: France will sell arms to Egypt to help counter terrorism in Middle East

Macron: France will sell arms to Egypt to help counter terrorism in Middle East

Macron: France will sell arms to Egypt to help counter terrorism in Middle East
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Siss gesture upon El-Sissi arrival at the Elysee palace, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 in Paris. (AP)
Macron: France will sell arms to Egypt to help counter terrorism in Middle East

Macron: France will sell arms to Egypt to help counter terrorism in Middle East
  • French president meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Paris
  • El-Sisi says working to secure future for the Egyptian people in the region
PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he would not condition the future sale of French arms to Egypt on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairo's ability to counter terrorism in the region.
"I will not condition matters of defence and economic cooperation on these disagreements (over human rights)," Macron said during a joint press conference with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi after the two leaders held talks in the Elysee Palace.
"It is more effective to have a policy of demanding dialogue than a boycott which would only reduce the effectiveness of one our partners in the fight against terrorism," he added.

Meanwhile, Sisi said that he was working to secure the future for the Egyptian people in the region.

"The security of 100 million Egyptians falls upon me," he said, accusing the Muslim Brotherhood organization of exporting extremist ideology to France and the rest of world.

Macron also stated that he had spoken frankly to El-Sisi about matters of human rights in the North African country, though he gave few details.
Macron made his remarks at a press conference with El-Sisi after the two leaders held talks at the Elysee Palace. Sisi was making a two-day visit to France, though hopes of nurturing closer ties were overshadowed by a furor over Cairo’s rights record.
Macron also said that while progress had been made in stabilising Libya, threats persisted from external actors.
France views Egypt and its leader as a bulwark against Islamist militants in the Sinai peninsular and Libya.

Earlier in the morning, France had welcomed Sisi with a Cavalry parade through Paris.

(with Reuters) 

Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Emmanuel Macron Egypt France

Pope Francis to make historic Iraq visit in March

Updated 8 min 6 sec ago
AFP

Pope Francis to make historic Iraq visit in March

Pope Francis to make historic Iraq visit in March
  • Pope will travel to former Daesh stronghold Mosul and Erbil
  • Iraq has welcomed Pope Francis 2021 visit as ‘message of peace’
Updated 8 min 6 sec ago
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis will make a historic visit to Iraq in March, the Vatican said Monday, the first ever by a pontiff and which will include a trip to Mosul.
The 83-year-old has long spoken of his desire to visit the Middle Eastern country, where conflict has caused the number of Christians to fall dramatically over the past two decades.
Between March 5 and 8 next year, Francis will "visit Baghdad, the plain of Ur... the city of Erbil, as well as Mosul and Qaraqosh in the plain of Nineveh," spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.
The pope's visit to the ancient city of Mosul in northern Iraq will be particularly significant, as the former stronghold of Daesh.
Iraq's historic and diverse Christian communities have been devastated in the bloody sectarian warfare that followed the 2003 US-led invasion and Daesh's sweep through a third of the country in 2014.
Communities of Assyrians, Armenians, Chaldeans, Protestants and more have all been directly targeted.
There are no reliable statistics on the number of Christians who fled Iraq during these consecutive waves of bloodshed.
According to William Warda, co-founder of the Hammurabi Human Rights Organisation, Christians who have remained in Iraq number up to 400,000, down from 1.5 million in 2003.
The trip will be the pope's first abroad since the coronavirus outbreak hit Italy, and the Vatican said the program would "take into consideration the evolution of the worldwide health emergency".
Francis said last year that Iraq was on his list for 2020, but he was forced to cancel all foreign trips in June as coronavirus swept across the globe.
At the time, he said he hoped Iraq could "face the future through the peaceful and shared pursuit of the common good on the part of all elements of society, including the religious, and not fall back into hostilities sparked by the simmering conflicts of the regional powers."
President Barham Saleh had officially invited the pope to visit Iraq in July 2019, hoping it would help the country "heal" after years of strife.
The Iraqi foreign ministry on Monday welcomed news of his trip, saying: "It symbolises a message of peace to Iraq and the whole region."
The late pope, John Paul II, had also hoped to visit Iraq, but never made the trip.
He was one of the staunchest critics of then-US President George W. Bush's decision to go to war against Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein in what the pope feared would be seen as a clash of civilizations between Christianity and Islam.
In 1999, John Paul II wanted to visit the ancient city of Ur of the Chaldees in southern Iraq. According to the Bible, it is where God first prayed to Abraham.
But there were significant concerns about security, and the United States and Britain also feared Saddam would seize upon it for propaganda purposes.
"The pope's visit will come as the realisation of a dream of his predecessor, Pope St. John Paul II," the Vatican's news portal said.
Pope Francis has made boosting ties between Christianity and Islam a cornerstone of his papacy.
Last year he visited Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, where he hosted a historic public mass for an estimated 170,000 Catholics at a stadium, and Morocco.
The pope had already visited several Muslim countries in previous years, including Turkey in 2014, Azerbaijan in 2016 and Egypt in 2017.

Pope Francis Vatican Iraq

