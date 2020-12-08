You are here

Egyptian workers' remittances up to $8 billion in July-September quarter

Egyptian workers’ remittances up to $8 billion in July-September quarter
Remittances made up about 8.83 percent of Egypt’s gross domestic product in 2019. (AFP file photo)
Updated 08 December 2020
Arab News

Egyptian workers’ remittances up to $8 billion in July-September quarter

Egyptian workers’ remittances up to $8 billion in July-September quarter
Updated 08 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Money sent home by Egyptian expatriate workers rose by 19 percent to $8 billion in the July to September quarter, from $6.7 billion of the same period last year.

Remittances meanwhile increased to $2.7 billion from $2.3 billion in September alone, Ahram Online reported, quoting latest data from the Central Bank of Egypt.

Remittances made up about 8.83 percent of Egypt’s gross domestic product in 2019, from as high as 14.58 in 1992 and a low of 2.86 percent a decade ago. The global average in 2019 was at 4.65 percent, based on 163 countries.

The Egyptian central bank also said net international reserves (NIRs) stood at $39.2 billion at the end of November, the same level it reached in October.

In September 2019, Egypt’s NIRs – which are external assets that are readily available to and controlled by a country’s monetary authorities – recorded an all-time high of $45.117 billion before going downhill as the coronavirus pandemic caused an unprecedented blow to global financial markets.

COVID-19 caused the sharpest portfolio flow reversal on record from emerging markets, including the Egyptian market, the monetary agency said in a statement.

Topics: remittances economy Egypt

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

Updated 08 December 2020
Argaam

10 things to watch on Tadawul today

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Updated 08 December 2020
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Tuesday.

1) Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair & Co. obtained commercial franchise rights from France-based sporting goods and equipment provider, Decathlon Co., for 10 years from opening the first store.

2) Shareholders of Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. (SPM) approved, on Dec. 6, the capital increase through SR100 million ($26.66 million) rights issue.

3) Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (Amiantit) said subscription to new shares and rights trading began on Dec. 7, 2020.

4) Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co.’s (Petro Rabigh) board of directors approved the resignation of the board director and CEO, Nasser Damsheq Al Mahasher, effective Jan.1, 2021.

5) Tabuk Agricultural Development Co.'s (TADCO) board of directors amended its recommendation on increasing capital to SR150 million instead of SR100 million through offering rights issue shares.

6) Lazurde Co. for Jewelry's board of directors amended its recommendation on increasing the company’s capital, seeking a hike by SR145 million instead of SR143.33 million through rights issue shares.

7) Jazan Energy and Development Co. (JAZADCO) inked a binding and conditional agreement to fully acquire Jazel Investments Ltd. for SR410.03 million.

8) Middle East Paper Co.'s (MEPCO) board of directors approved the establishment of tissue paper and hygienic paper jumbo rolls production plant at an estimated cost of SR338 million.

9) Saudi Public Transport Co.’s (SAPTCO) board of directors appointed the chairman and members of government representatives on the company's board of directors for a period of three years for its next session, starting Feb. 13, 2021.

10) Brent crude on Tuesday declined 35 cents to reach $48.44 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased 31 cents to reach $45.45/bbl.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Tadawul Saudi Arabia Stock Markets economy business

