Emirates expects more than 200,000 passengers during the holidays

The A380 aircraft is known for its premium features, including an onboard lounge and a shower spa. (Emirates)
Updated 10 sec ago
  • The airline said the high passenger traffic will continue until Dec. 21
  • Emirates has also received its 116th A380 on Saturday morning
DUBAI: More than 200,000 passengers will travel through Terminal 4 of the Dubai International Airport during the holiday season, the city’s flagship carrier Emirates said, citing latest booking figures.

The numbers come as international travel resumes after a global pandemic shuttered borders and forced the tourism industry into a standstill.

The airline said the high passenger traffic will continue until Dec. 21, with Dec. 11 as the busiest day.

It added more than 200,000 passengers will be arriving in Dubai on Emirates flights in the same period.

Meanwhile, the Dubai carrier has received its 116th A380 on Saturday morning. It is scheduled to receive two more of the same aircraft later this month.

The A380 aircraft is known for its premium features, including an onboard lounge and a shower spa.

  • “Nationals of 103 counties are exempted from entry visas into the Sultanate for a period of ten days,
DUBAI: Oman will exempt nationals of 103 counties from needing an entry visa for a stay of up to 10 days, police said on Wednesday, in a move to support tourism and shore up its struggling economy.
Visitors must have a confirmed hotel reservation, health insurance and a return ticket, Royal Oman Police said on its Twitter account.
“Nationals of 103 counties are exempted from entry visas into the Sultanate for a period of ten days,” it said.
Oman last week said it would resume granting tourist visas to people visiting on trips arranged by hotels and travel companies, after they were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gulf state resumed international flights on Oct. 1, but only citizens and people holding valid existing residency and work visas could enter.
Oman, rated sub-investment grade by all major credit rating agencies, faces a widening deficit and large debt maturities in coming few years. It has recently embarked on a new fiscal plan to wean itself off its dependence on oil revenues.

