Emirates expects more than 200,000 passengers during the holidays

DUBAI: More than 200,000 passengers will travel through Terminal 4 of the Dubai International Airport during the holiday season, the city’s flagship carrier Emirates said, citing latest booking figures.

The numbers come as international travel resumes after a global pandemic shuttered borders and forced the tourism industry into a standstill.

The airline said the high passenger traffic will continue until Dec. 21, with Dec. 11 as the busiest day.

It added more than 200,000 passengers will be arriving in Dubai on Emirates flights in the same period.

Meanwhile, the Dubai carrier has received its 116th A380 on Saturday morning. It is scheduled to receive two more of the same aircraft later this month.

The A380 aircraft is known for its premium features, including an onboard lounge and a shower spa.