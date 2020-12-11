You are here

  Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish personnel in NE Syria

Car bomb kills 16 including 3 Turkish personnel in NE Syria

Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies last year seized a 120-km stretch of land inside the Syrian border from Kurdish forces. (AFP)
Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies last year seized a 120-km stretch of land inside the Syrian border from Kurdish forces. (AFP)
  • Turkey said two of its gendarmes had been killed and a further eight wounded
A car bomb killed 16 people including two civilians and three Turkish personnel on Thursday at a checkpoint in the Turkish-held border town of Ras Al-Ain in northeast Syria, a war monitor said.
The other 11 killed were local security forces or members of a Turkish-backed faction manning the checkpoint, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
Twelve more were wounded, it said.
Turkey said two of its gendarmes had been killed and a further eight wounded.
Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies last year seized a 120-km stretch of land inside the Syrian border from Kurdish forces, running from Ras Al-Ain to Tal Abyad. Such bombings are common in Ras Al-Ain.
In July, the blast from an explosives-rigged motorbike ripped through a vegetable market there, killing at least eight people, including six civilians.
The Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG), from whom the Turks and their allies seized the territory, played a key role in the US-backed fight against Daesh in Syria.

But Ankara views them as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) that has waged a deadly insurgency in southeastern Turkey since 1984.
In a separate incident, Daesh killed nine Iran-trained Syrian fighters in an attack on one of their positions in eastern Syria on Thursday, a war monitor said.
The Observatory said a Daesh sleeper cell carried out the dawn attack on the desert outpost outside the Euphrates Valley town of Al-Mayadeen.
Observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman said the fighters killed were Syrians led and trained by Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.
At least two Daesh fighters were killed in ensuing clashes.
Since March 2019, intermittent fighting has killed more than 1,000 government troops and allied Iran-backed militiamen, most of them in sparsely populated areas of the Syrian Desert, the Observatory says.
More than 580 Daesh militants have also died, the monitor says.
Daesh overran large parts of Syria and Iraq and proclaimed a cross-border “caliphate” in 2014, before multiple offensives in the two countries led to its territorial defeat.
Syria’s civil war has killed more than 387,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since erupting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
The dead include more than 130,500 pro-government fighters, among them foreigners.

Turkey Syria

Lebanese President Aoun counters Hariri’s Cabinet proposal

Lebanese President Aoun counters Hariri's Cabinet proposal

  • Vice president: Hariri has carried out his constitutional duties, and the ball is now in the court of the president and his team
  • Main parties have been unable to agree on a cabinet even as the country sinks deeper into a crippling financial crisis
BEIRUT: Hopes that Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri’s new government would be confirmed quickly were dashed on Thursday when President Michel Aoun presented his own counter-proposal to Hariri’s suggested Cabinet lineup of 18 ministers. Hariri stressed that he had selected “specialists with no partisan affiliations.”
Mustafa Alloush, the vice president of Hariri’s Future Movement party, said: “Hariri has carried out his constitutional duties, and the ball is now in the court of the president and his team, especially his brother-in-law, the head of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gibran Bassil.”
However, a statement issued by the Presidency of the Republic after Aoun’s meeting with Hariri said that Aoun “handed Hariri in return an integrated government proposal which includes a distribution of portfolios based on clear principles.”
This indicates, according to commentators, that Lebanon’s “political dispute remains unchanged.”
Alloush said: “Hariri submitted an integrated government lineup of independent, nonpartisan ministers. It represents most of the sectarian components and respects the unity of standards as the political forces demanded, but it seems that President Aoun’s team, and especially Bassil, insist on being the obstructing third of the government while keeping specific ministries, such as the Ministry of Energy, and this is what Hariri did not and will not accept.”
He added: “Hariri suggested Shiite ministers that would provoke neither Hezbollah nor the Amal movement.”
Sources close to Aoun said that the president was “surprised that Hariri named all the ministers, including Christians, without consulting him.”
President of the Progressive Socialist Party Walid Jumblatt tweeted: “It appears the white smoke over the government will not be released soon as a result of further testing to adopt the best vaccine to deal with the crisis.”
Jumblatt’s son Taymur, also an MP, met on Thursday with Naeem Hasan, the Druze Sheikh Al-Aql, and after the meeting he criticized the “nonconstitutional heresies that are disrupting the formation of the government and that encapsulate desires for quotas.”
He warned against “persisting in this destructive approach that delays the launch of real reforms after the Lebanese people have lost four months since the tragic explosion at the port.”
Kataeb Party President Samy Gemayel was also critical of “the political class that throws weight on the shoulders of people, forcing them to bear the taxes and the high cost of living, while this class itself bears no responsibility of any kind.”
Gemayel believes this political class cannot form a truly independent government. “The sooner you leave, the faster we will be able to rebuild the country,” he wrote on social media. “There is no choice but to produce a new parliament and a new political class that will restore the confidence of the (Lebanese) people and the international community and carry out real reform. It must be free from quotas and corruption.”

Lebanon

