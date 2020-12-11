You are here

Saudi ambassador to Yemen says Riyadh Agreement will fulfill peace, security and stability

Mohammed Al-Jaber said that the Yemeni people would "reap the fruits" of the Riyadh Agreement. (SPA/File Photo)
Mohammed Al-Jaber said that the Yemeni people would “reap the fruits” of the Riyadh Agreement. (SPA/File Photo)
LONDON: Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen said on Friday that the Riyadh Agreement would “fulfill peace, security and stability.”

Mohammed Al-Jaber also said that the Yemeni people would “reap the fruits” of the agreement.

His comments came after the Arab coalition said in a statement that steps to implement the military aspect of the Riyadh agreement were proceeding according to plan.

The coalition said the process of separating forces in Abyan and ensuring their exit from Aden was continuing and was being carried out under the supervision of the coalition.

The UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash tweeted his support for the agreement on Friday.

“The implementation of the Riyadh Agreement remains one of the most important steps in the constructive political deal with the Yemeni crisis, and hope is returning once again towards the serious dealings of the Yemeni parties with this agreement,” Gargash said on his Twitter account.

Gargash added that “for Yemen's sake, it is necessary for the political efforts of sisterly Saudi Arabia and the United Nations to succeed.”

 

 

RIYADH: The Saudi Health ministry reported 168 new coronavirus cases on Friday as the numbers of daily infections continue to drop in the kingdom. 

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 359,583, including 3,452 active cases undergoing treatment.

Of these, there are 526 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.

Meanwhile, an additional 236 individuals who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 350,108, a 97 percent recovery rate.

The death toll from the virus across the Kingdom stands at 6,023 after 11 new fatalities have been reported, the ministry said. 

