Saudi ambassador to Yemen says Riyadh Agreement will fulfill peace, security and stability

LONDON: Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen said on Friday that the Riyadh Agreement would “fulfill peace, security and stability.”

Mohammed Al-Jaber also said that the Yemeni people would “reap the fruits” of the agreement.

His comments came after the Arab coalition said in a statement that steps to implement the military aspect of the Riyadh agreement were proceeding according to plan.

The coalition said the process of separating forces in Abyan and ensuring their exit from Aden was continuing and was being carried out under the supervision of the coalition.

The UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash tweeted his support for the agreement on Friday.

“The implementation of the Riyadh Agreement remains one of the most important steps in the constructive political deal with the Yemeni crisis, and hope is returning once again towards the serious dealings of the Yemeni parties with this agreement,” Gargash said on his Twitter account.

Gargash added that “for Yemen's sake, it is necessary for the political efforts of sisterly Saudi Arabia and the United Nations to succeed.”