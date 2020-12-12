Turkey to launch massive COVID-19 vaccination campaign

DUBAI: Nearly 60 million people in Turkey will receive the COVID-19 vaccine in a massive campaign that will start at the end of December, national daily Hurriyet has reported.
The country will be using the Chinese-made vaccine, and it will be free-of-charge for those who are eligible to take it.
There are approximately 25 million people who will not qualify for the vaccine, a health ministry official said, including pregnant women, citizens under 18 years old, and those have recently just recovered from the virus.
The campaign will begin as soon as the first 20 million doses of the vaccine arrive in the country, and will prioritize front line health workers and the elderly.
Another 10 million doses of the vaccine will arrive in February, but authorities estimate they need 100 million doses within three months.
The country is also talking with pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and AstraZeneca to procure doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccination program is expected to be carried out in four stages.
