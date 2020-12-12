You are here

UAE, Israel football associations to sign cooperation deal

The UAE Football Association said Saturday it would sign a memorandum of understanding with the Israeli Football Association on Monday in Dubai. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 December 2020
AFP

  • The move comes after Israel established ties with the UAE
DUBAI: The UAE Football Association said Saturday it would sign a memorandum of understanding with the Israeli Football Association on Monday in Dubai, in the presence of FIFA president Gianni Infantino.
The move comes after Israel established ties with the UAE, signing an accord along with Bahrain in Washington in September.
The “cooperation agreement” with the Israeli FA includes “the establishment of friendly matches for all national teams and clubs” and “joint workshops for the technical and administrative members of the federations,” the United Arab Emirates’s FA said in a statement Saturday.
The agreement “comes in activation of the peace treaty that was signed between the United Arab Emirates and Israel,” General Secretary of UAE FA Mohammed Abdullah Hazzam Al-Dhaheri was cited as saying in the statement.
“It is unique in the Middle East and carries a message of peace from the ‘land of peace’, and we are confident that its outcome will be very positive and will serve both sides,” he added.
The presence of FIFA president Infantino to witness the signing “confirms FIFA’s encouragement for such initiatives that serve football,” the statement said, adding that the sport helps facilitate “rapprochement and the convergence of cultures.”
The UAE and Bahrain have signed a raft of deals with Israel since the September agreement, ranging from tourism to aviation and financial services.

UAE Israel UAE-Israel relations Gianni Infantino FIFA

Dull stalemate does little for Man Utd, City’s title challenge

Dull stalemate does little for Man Utd, City's title challenge

  • The beleaguered United manager desperately needed an uplifting result in the Manchester derby to win back some support
LONDON: Manchester United failed to ease the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a limp display in their 0-0 draw against Manchester City, while Miguel Almiron scored in 20 seconds as Newcastle beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 on Saturday.

Solskjaer faced calls for his sacking after United crashed out of the Champions League with a midweek defeat at Leipzig.

The beleaguered United manager desperately needed an uplifting result in the Manchester derby to win back some support.

But, with Paul Pogba restored to the starting lineup, United labored to a drab draw that left them in seventh place.

United have won just one of their last four games in all competitions and have only one win at Old Trafford in six Premier League games this term.

City weren’t much better than their bitter rivals and Pep Guardiola’s team are one place behind United in the table.

However, in contrast to United there is not yet any sense of crisis around City — who have kept six successive clean sheets in all competitions to equal a club record.

City should have been ahead in the first half when Gabriel Jesus shot over from Riyad Mahrez’s long pass.

The visitors’ best chance came when Kevin De Bruyne found Mahrez, whose shot was saved well by David De Gea before De Bruyne squandered the rebound.

United were awarded a penalty two minutes into the second half when Kyle Walker kicked Marcus Rashford, only for the decision to be overruled by VAR as the forward had strayed offside in the buildup.

De Bruyne saw his goal-bound effort well blocked by United defender Harry Maguire and Rashford shot wide after a good break, but chances were at a premium in a dire encounter.

At St. James’ Park, Newcastle were playing for the first time since their match against Aston Villa was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in their squad.

Newcastle took less than a minute to grab the lead when Almiron swept his shot past West Brom keeper Sam Johnstone. West Brom drew level five minutes into the second half at St. James’ Park.

Matt Phillips delivered a low cross which was met by defender Darnell Furlong, who lashed an unstoppable low shot past Karl Darlow.

Newcastle clinched the points in the 82nd minute when Dwight Gayle met a superb cross by fellow substitute Jacob Murphy to head past Johnstone.

Newcastle’s second successive victory lifted the gloom from their virus issues, but struggling West Brom stay second bottom.

Anwar El Ghazi’s last-gasp penalty fired 10-man Aston Villa to a dramatic 1-0 win against Wolves.

Villa had Douglas Luiz sent off in the final minutes for two bookings after the Brazilian midfielder caught Daniel Podence with an elbow.

But Nelson Semedo’s stoppage-time foul on John McGinn triggered El Ghazi’s penalty before Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho was dismissed for a second yellow card just moments from full-time in a fractious local derby.

After two successive defeats, Villa will hope they are back on track with just their second win in six games.

Villa have won four of their five away league matches this season, while mid-table Wolves have only one win in their last five games.

Manchester United Manchester city english Premier League

