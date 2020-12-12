You are here

Dhaka kickstarts drive to vaccinate 34 million children 'despite pandemic'

Dhaka kickstarts drive to vaccinate 34 million children ‘despite pandemic’
Bangladesh’s government on Saturday launched a $50 million national campaign to vaccinate millions of children against measles (rubella) despite the coronavirus “health emergency.” (File/AFP)
SHEHAB SUMON

Dhaka kickstarts drive to vaccinate 34 million children ‘despite pandemic’

Dhaka kickstarts drive to vaccinate 34 million children ‘despite pandemic’
  • The 44-day initiative will see 50,000 health care workers immunize 34 million children
  • Health experts agreed and feared that the nationwide campaign may prove to be "counterproductive and further accelerate" the coronavirus infection rate
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s government on Saturday launched a $50 million national campaign to vaccinate millions of children against measles (rubella) despite the coronavirus “health emergency,” officials told Arab News.
“In 2019, we noticed a rise in the number of cases of measles, rubella among children in different parts of the country,” Mowla Baksh Chaudhury, program manager, Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), told Arab News.
According to the EPI data, 82 cases of measles cases were reported in the country last year.
“We didn’t want it to grow further, which prompted the government to run the vaccination campaign despite the ongoing coronavirus health emergency,” he said.
The 44-day initiative will see 50,000 health care workers immunize 34 million children aged between nine months and 10 years of age.
Chaudhury said that the government had taken “enough precautionary measures” to avoid the transmission of COVID-19 during the vaccination drive.
“We have provided infection prevention control training to the health workers who will be working on the ground to vaccinate the children. Moreover, 2.5 million surgical masks will be distributed during this campaign period to avoid virus spread,” he said.
Residents, however, aren’t convinced.
“Although we are trying to adapt to the new normal, it’s impossible to maintain social distancing during such drives. I brought my son to the vaccination center but was constantly worried about being exposed to COVID-19,” said Tahera Khondoker, a 34-year-old mother.
“The authorities should have delayed the initiative by a few more weeks considering the coronavirus situation in the country,” she said.
Health experts agreed and feared that the nationwide campaign may prove to be “counterproductive and further accelerate” the coronavirus infection rate around the country.
“Countries around the world have remodeled their vaccination programs by delaying them. Most countries now avoid direct contact and gather people in the vaccination centers,” renowned public health specialist, Prof. Dr. A.S.M. Amanullah of Dhaka University, told Arab News.
He said that due to a “serious perceived susceptibility” about the coronavirus diseases among the public, it was “almost impossible to exercise caution at vaccination centers.”
“Delay the vaccination campaign by three months and restart it when the coronavirus situation gets better in the country,” Dr. Amanullah said.
Another renowned public health expert, Dr. Mushtak Hussain, suggested that regular health programs “should be continued” during any pandemic.
“Since a health emergency is prevailing at the moment, we should be more vigilant about other infectious diseases, and I think the government should continue the vaccination campaign, maintaining all health safety guidelines,” Dr. Hussain, an adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research, told Arab News.
A few parents agreed, welcoming the move to “safeguard children against two life-threatening diseases.”
“It’s always safe to get the children vaccinated. I prefer to visit the vaccine center on the very first day as the COVID-19 situation in the country is worsening day by day,” Afrin Islam, a 27-year-old mother, told Arab News.

Spike in number of female addicts lifts veil on Afghanistan’s drug war

Sayed Salahuddin

Spike in number of female addicts lifts veil on Afghanistan's drug war

Spike in number of female addicts lifts veil on Afghanistan’s drug war
  • Officials say decades of conflict, domestic violence, easy access to narcotics are some of the reasons behind issue
  • Since its inception, the SSAW has rehabilitated female drug users from various parts of Mazar-i-Sharif
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: At first, Alina Yaqoobi says she found it “very difficult” to cope with aggressive drug addicts when she began working at a rehabilitation center in Afghanistan’s northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif three years ago.
But with time and due to a “worrying” increase in the number of female addicts across the country, she could not turn away from the problem.
“I have seen a 40 percent increase in the number of patients being treated here. There are people on the waiting list as well,” Yaqoobi, a 28-year-old psychotherapist at the Social Services for Afghan Women (SSAW) rehabilitation center told Arab News.
In recent years, Afghanistan has seen a spike in narcotic drug use, specifically in the impoverished parts of the war-torn country, where foreign-funded groups and international mafia have held sway over the lucrative business to fund the decades-old war in the country.
Government data places the number of drug users at nearly 2.5 million people — out of a population of 36 million — although unofficial estimates say the problem is far worse, affecting almost 4 million.
“Out of those, 850,000 are female drug users, and 170,000 of them are addicts,” Abdul Shokor Haidari, Afghanistan’s deputy health minister, told Arab News.
He cited “war, migration, domestic violence, easy access to drugs, and a lack of social services and facilities” as the main factors behind women turning to drugs.
Yaqoobi says the problem is not limited to the youth alone, with minor girls and women as old as 70 being treated at the SSAW center.
Since its inception more than 11 years ago, she says, the SSAW has rehabilitated female drug users from various parts of the city, such as graveyards, deserted buildings and construction sites, while some were brought in by their families for help.
“Starting the treatment process is very tough because addicts are in a bad state. They know no one and are very violent, but we try to calm them down,” Yaqoobi said.
“In the 45 days that they are here, we provide education, sporting and recreational activities, such as weaving small carpets and tailoring. We find a sense of glory and happiness when they go home, abandoning the addiction and beginning a new life,” she added.
In addition to the SSAW, there are 17 other drug rehabilitation centers for women across the country, Masooma Jafary, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry, told Arab News.
And while addicts are largely treated like outcasts, especially women in Afghanistan’s patriarchal society, the country continues to retain its spot as one of the world’s top producers of poppy, which is turned into opiate and later refined heroin. 
Yaqoobi says most women seeking treatment at the SSAW center are addicted to opium or crystal meth.
“I used opium for years, ever since I was a child refugee in Iran,” Bibi Nazia, a former SSAW patient, told Arab News.
“I married a drug addict in Iran and came to this center two years ago after arriving home. I feel a lot better now and have also managed to persuade my husband to give up too. I owe my new life to the center’s efforts,” she added.
Many, however, are not so lucky. 
According to Haidary, “data from drug treatment centers showed that 70 percent of the patients had relapsed after treatment.”
Jafary says it is “because their husbands are addicts,” forcing many women to resume taking drugs.
Experts say the issue is far deeper than what meets the eye.
“Violence and discrimination force these people to turn again to drugs. Mistreatment of family members of former addicts, social stress and lack of economic support, as well as a shortage of jobs, force some addicts to go back to drugs,” Zarqa Yaftali, a women’s rights activist, told Arab News.
“We need to create jobs and entertainment for former addicts to prevent them from relapsing,” she added.
Yaqoobi said that “positive feedback” from former addicts and their families was the main reason that kept her going.
“Addiction destroys families and societies. We are trying to save families, helping one person struggling with drug addiction at a time,” she said.

