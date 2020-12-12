You are here

Tawuniya combats insurance fraud with AI solutions powered by SAS

Tawuniya combats insurance fraud with AI solutions powered by SAS
Abdulaziz Hassan Al-Boug, CEO of Tawuniya.
Updated 13 December 2020
Arab News

Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya) has tapped SAS, a provider of business analytics software and services, to bolster its analytics and fraud/waste prevention capabilities. The partnership comes amid growing concerns of online frauds and scams perpetrated by con artists trying to take advantage of the disruption caused by the pandemic.

As part of the partnership, SAS will offer an end-to-end insurance fraud management system for the Saudi health insurer, in efforts to improve the speed of claims settlement and fraud identification. Through the use of cutting-edge analytics, Tawuniya will be able to leverage SAS predictive modeling to detect anomalies and outliers to minimize losses.

Abdulaziz Hassan Al-Boug, CEO of Tawuniya, said: “Tawuniya has good experience in combating fraud operations, and has equipped its system with several indicators to detect fraud and reduce losses resulting from fraudulent claims. By working with SAS, we want to improve our experience and take advantage of fraud detection technology to control costs and manage medical claims. The incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) tools within our claims-handling process is essential to help ensure the accuracy and expedition of our claims settlement, which will certainly strengthen our customers’ trust and improve their satisfaction. Utilizing AI and analytics has taken center stage across our operations; the transformation is incorporated across all areas of our operations. This project is a key initiative within our digital transformation program, which will increase efficiency, speed, and reliability across the organization, improving our services for the clients as well as the employees.”

Zafir Junaid, general manager — North Gulf at SAS, said: “All types of insurance organizations are vulnerable to insurance fraud, especially considering the digital and distanced processes due to the ongoing pandemic. The medical sector, especially, has recently been rapidly targeted.”

To identify fraudulent activities and expedite internal processes, leveraging AI and analytics solutions are therefore becoming critical. Our industry-leading ‘Detection and Investigation for Insurance’ solution will assist Tawuniya to predict behavior patterns, safeguard customers, and efficiently manage risk to help guarantee and bolster customers’ trust and experience at all touch points. Through this strategic partnership with Tawuniya, we aim to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation agenda and capitalize on the momentum to boost the country’s productivity and fast-track its digital-first journey with SAS’ analytics capabilities.”

Bab Rizq Jameel Microfinance has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) to provide financing services and solutions that would help entrepreneurs establish and develop their projects in the city.

The agreement includes the allocation of SR10 million ($2.7 million) to support entrepreneurs and home businesses at KAEC. The aim is to improve the entrepreneurship environment at KAEC, and assist entrepreneurs of both genders with expertise and consultations. The MoU will also contribute to providing various services such as business incubators and accelerators, guidance and professional services, facilitating access to investment opportunities and business development, and providing integrated government services for entrepreneurs.

Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, head of the business sector at KAEC, said: “This MoU aims to attract finance for the startups and SMEs in King Abdullah Economic City. Such partnership forms part of the city’s relentless efforts to develop an attractive and stimulating entrepreneurship environment, and collaboration with Bab Rizq Jameel Microfinance will add an additional funding stream to the entrepreneurship paradigm in the economic city, facilitate quality services that encourage and enable entrepreneurs to be more creative and innovative, and stimulate them to develop their own projects in the city.”

Abdul Rahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Fehaid, executive director of Bab Rizq Jameel Microfinance, said: “It is a pleasure to sign this agreement with King Abdullah Economic City, to contribute to the development of the entrepreneurship paradigm in Saudi Arabia, especially since the economic city forms part of its economic lifeblood, given the pioneering projects it embraces and the attractive business environment it provides.

“Bab Rizq Jameel Microfinance is a company licensed by the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency to finance micro-projects. It has a long history of supporting projects and great experience in financing and granting loans to entrepreneurs, which will contribute to promoting the concept of a sustainable knowledge-based economy.”

Since its establishment in April 2018, Bab Rizq Jameel Microfinance has provided more than 17,000 job opportunities and assisted over 7,302 beneficiaries via its Group Finance program, which aims to enable productivity in households. Its Home Business Finance program, which is aimed at individuals, provided 2,703 job opportunities. Moreover, 435 SMEs were micro-financed using Murabaha to grow and expand their activities. A total of SR245 million in loans were disbursed.

