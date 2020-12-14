What We Are Reading Today: Encounters with Kierkegaard

Edited and translated by Bruce H. Kirmmse

Encounters with Kierkegaard is a collection of every known eyewitness account of the great Danish thinker. Through many sharp observations of family members, friends and acquaintances, supporters and opponents, the life story of this elusive and remarkable figure comes into focus, offering a rare portrait of Kierkegaard the man.

Often viewed by his contemporaries as a person who deliberately cultivated an air of mystery and eccentricity, Soren Kierkegaard (1813-1855) has been, then and now, a subject of great speculation. His startling attack on the established church, his broken engagement with a young woman from a respected family, and his searing criticisms of literary figures — from the editors of The Corsair to Hans Christian Andersen — are among the acts that brought him much notoriety during his short lifetime.

Yet arriving at a sense of the philosopher’s personality and motives behind his behavior has been a difficult task. He left no memoirs of autobiography, but in the enormous cannon of his published writings, the author and the person Soren Kierkegaard is problematically present in a welter of disguises.

An indispensable path to understanding what he was like as a person, maintains Bruce Kirmmse, is through the observations of his contemporaries.

These accounts, ranging from the writings of Meir Aron Goldschmidt, editor of The Corsair, to the recollections of Kierkegaard’s fiancée, are organized around the major episodes of the philosopher’s life.