You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Encounters with Kierkegaard

What We Are Reading Today: Encounters with Kierkegaard

What We Are Reading Today: Encounters with Kierkegaard
Short Url

https://arab.news/g6hr8

Updated 14 December 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Encounters with Kierkegaard

What We Are Reading Today: Encounters with Kierkegaard
Updated 14 December 2020
Arab News

Edited and translated by Bruce H. Kirmmse

Encounters with Kierkegaard is a collection of every known eyewitness account of the great Danish thinker. Through many sharp observations of family members, friends and acquaintances, supporters and opponents, the life story of this elusive and remarkable figure comes into focus, offering a rare portrait of Kierkegaard the man.

Often viewed by his contemporaries as a person who deliberately cultivated an air of mystery and eccentricity, Soren Kierkegaard (1813-1855) has been, then and now, a subject of great speculation. His startling attack on the established church, his broken engagement with a young woman from a respected family, and his searing criticisms of literary figures — from the editors of The Corsair to Hans Christian Andersen — are among the acts that brought him much notoriety during his short lifetime. 

Yet arriving at a sense of the philosopher’s personality and motives behind his behavior has been a difficult task. He left no memoirs of autobiography, but in the enormous cannon of his published writings, the author and the person Soren Kierkegaard is problematically present in a welter of disguises. 

An indispensable path to understanding what he was like as a person, maintains Bruce Kirmmse, is through the observations of his contemporaries.

These accounts, ranging from the writings of Meir Aron Goldschmidt, editor of The Corsair, to the recollections of Kierkegaard’s fiancée, are organized around the major episodes of the philosopher’s life.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Moscow Monumental by Katherine Zubovich
books
What We Are Reading Today: Moscow Monumental by Katherine Zubovich
What We Are Reading Today: Founders at Work
books
What We Are Reading Today: Founders at Work

What We Are Reading Today: Moscow Monumental by Katherine Zubovich

Updated 12 December 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Moscow Monumental by Katherine Zubovich

What We Are Reading Today: Moscow Monumental by Katherine Zubovich
Updated 12 December 2020
Arab News

In the early years of the Cold War, the skyline of Moscow was forever transformed by a citywide skyscraper building project. As the steel girders of the monumental towers went up, the centuries-old metropolis was reinvented to embody the greatness of Stalinist society. 

Moscow Monumental explores how the quintessential architectural works of the late Stalin era fundamentally reshaped daily life in the Soviet capital, says a review on the Princeton University Press website.

Drawing on a wealth of original archival research, Katherine Zubovich examines the decisions and actions of Soviet elites and describes the experiences of ordinary Muscovites who found their lives uprooted by the ambitious skyscraper project. 

She shows how the Stalin-era quest for monumentalism was rooted in the Soviet Union’s engagement with Western trends in architecture and planning, and how the skyscrapers required the creation of a vast and complex infrastructure.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Founders at Work
books
What We Are Reading Today: Founders at Work
What We Are Reading Today: Celestial Encounters
Lifestyle
What We Are Reading Today: Celestial Encounters

Latest updates

US government agencies hacked; Russia a possible culprit
US government agencies hacked; Russia a possible culprit
Sport will be a tool to benefit the people of Saudi Arabia: Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal
Sport will be a tool to benefit the people of Saudi Arabia: Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal
Saudi Arabia declares victory over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia declares victory over coronavirus
Lebanon’s battered economy spurs smuggling across Syrian border
Lebanon’s battered economy spurs smuggling across Syrian border
What We Are Reading Today: Encounters with Kierkegaard

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.