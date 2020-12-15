You are here

  Japan 'Twitter killer' sentenced to death for nine murders

Japan ‘Twitter killer’ sentenced to death for nine murders

Japan ‘Twitter killer’ sentenced to death for nine murders
The judge sentenced Takahiro Shiraishi with death penalty over the 2017 crimes, which he called ‘cunning and cruel.’ (Kyodo News via AP)
Updated 15 December 2020
AFP

Japan ‘Twitter killer’ sentenced to death for nine murders

Japan ‘Twitter killer’ sentenced to death for nine murders
  • Takahiro Shiraishi admitted killing and butchering his young victims
  • Japan is one of the few developed nations to retain the death penalty
Updated 15 December 2020
AFP

TOKYO: A Japanese man dubbed the “Twitter killer” was sentenced to death by a Tokyo court on Tuesday for murdering and dismembering nine people he met on the social media platform.
Takahiro Shiraishi, 30, admitted killing and butchering his young victims, all but one of whom were women.
Shiraishi targeted social media users who posted about taking their own lives, telling them he could help them in their plans — or even die alongside them.
His lawyers had argued he should receive a prison sentence rather than be executed because his victims, aged between 15 and 26, had expressed suicidal thoughts on social media and so had consented to die.
But a judge dismissed that argument and handed down the death penalty over the 2017 crimes, which he called “cunning and cruel,” public broadcaster NHK said.
“None of the nine victims consented to be killed, including silent consent,” NHK quoted the judge as saying.
“It is extremely grave that the lives of nine young people were taken away. The dignity of the victims was trampled upon,” he said, adding that Shiraishi had preyed upon people who were “mentally fragile.”
The judge said the case, which prompted calls for tighter control on social networks, “provoked great anxiety in society, because social networks are so commonly used.”
The grisly murders attracted international attention, and the case has been followed closely in Japan, with 435 people reportedly turning up to secure one of 16 available public seats.
When asked if the verdict was audible, Shiraishi, wearing a white mask, stood still and only said: “I understood.”
Family members of the victims have spoken emotionally of their continued pain over the case, with the brother of a 25-year-old woman killed by Shiraishi saying his “heart died” when he heard the murderer’s testimony.
“It didn’t sound at all like he regretted it... It felt like I was being hurt with a sharp knife over and over again.”
On Tuesday, the father of another 17-year-old victim told NHK the death sentence was “appropriate.”
“I feel like I want to get revenge, but bereaved families can’t do anything. I don’t know how to vent my anger,” he said.

Shiraishi was detained three years ago by police investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman who had reportedly tweeted about wanting to kill herself.
After she went missing, her brother gained access to her Twitter account, and noticed a suspicious handle, eventually leading them to Shiraishi’s residence, where they uncovered a house of horrors on the morning of Halloween in 2017.
Nine dismembered bodies — with as many as 240 bone parts stashed in coolers and toolboxes — had been sprinkled with cat litter in a bid to hide the evidence.
Shiraishi has admitted the crimes, telling the court last month: “I’m ready to admit my guilt and incur the punishment without appealing to a high court.”
It was not immediately clear if he would stick with the decision to forgo an appeal of the sentence.
Japan is one of the few developed nations to retain the death penalty, with more than 100 inmates on death row, and support for it remains high.
But years usually pass between sentencing and execution, with the last in December 2019, when a Chinese man was hanged for the murder of a family of four.
Shiraishi’s crimes reignited debate in Japan about suicide and help for those considering it.
Japan has the highest suicide rate among the Group of Seven industrialized nations, with more than 20,000 people taking their lives annually.
Numbers have fallen since a peak in 2003, but there have been signs that suicide rates are rising again in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Japan

UK’s Johnson to visit India in first major trip as PM

Updated 15 December 2020
AFP

UK’s Johnson to visit India in first major trip as PM

UK’s Johnson to visit India in first major trip as PM
  • The Indian trip is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties and investment, and cooperation in various areas including defense, security, health and climate change
  • Johnson will invite India to join next year’s G7 summit, which Britain is hosting, as one of three guest countries, alongside South Korea and Australia
Updated 15 December 2020
AFP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to India next month in his first major bilateral visit to another country since taking power last year, his office said Tuesday.
During the trip, Johnson will invite India to join next year’s G7 summit, which Britain is hosting, as one of three guest countries, alongside South Korea and Australia.
The Indian trip is aimed at strengthening bilateral trade ties and investment, and cooperation in various areas including defense, security, health and climate change.
It will coincide with India’s annual Republic Day celebrations on January 26, will also come just weeks after the UK leaves the European Union single market on December 31, and as it seeks new trade deals post-Brexit.
“I am absolutely delighted to be visiting India next year at the start of an exciting year for Global Britain, and look forward to delivering the quantum leap in our bilateral relationship that Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and I have pledged to achieve,” Johnson said in a statement.
“As a key player in the Indo-Pacific region, India is an increasingly indispensable partner for the United Kingdom as we work to boost jobs and growth, confront shared threats to our security and protect our planet.”
Johnson’s visit follows an invitation from Modi, who last weekend took part in a climate summit hosted by London, and its announcement comes with British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in India this week.
“What we recognize (are) the possibilities for a deeper trading relationship, the contours of our economy I think would allow that,” Raab told a joint New Delhi news conference with his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar.
“We will want to nudge our trade ministers along and see what we can achieve.”
Jaishankar said there was “a very serious intent” to intensify the two countries’ trade relationship. “We see the strategic case,” he told reporters.
Britain left the EU on January 31 and is in a standstill transition period where the bloc’s rules still apply until December 31, as it tries to secure a free-trade agreement.
But it has in recent months struck deals with a number of countries, including Japan and Singapore, as part of its post-Brexit “Global Britain” strategy.
“I think sometimes we have been too myopically focused just on Europe, whereas actually one of the advantages of leaving the transition period is that we will regain control over our ability to strike free trade deals with the rest of the world,” said Raab.
“And certainly if you look at India and the Indo-Pacific region and take a long-term view, that is where the growth opportunities will be.”
Johnson will be only the second British leader since India’s independence from Britain to attend the annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi as guest of honor, after John Major in 1993.
His office highlighted the two countries’ burgeoning trade and investment relationship, which it said is worth £24 billion ($32 billion, 26 billion euros) annually and supports more than half a million jobs.
It noted their increased cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic, with India’s large pharmaceutical sector supplying more than half of the world’s vaccines.
At least a billion doses of Britain’s Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine are being manufactured at the Serum Institute in the western Indian city of Pune.
Meanwhile the UK has received 11 million face masks and 3 million packets of paracetamol from India during the pandemic, according to Downing Street.

Topics: Britain India Boris Johnson Narendra Modi

