UAE confirms 1,226 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum talks to staff before he receives a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in Dubai. (File/WAM/Handout via Reuters)
UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum talks to staff before he receives a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in Dubai. (File/WAM/Handout via Reuters)
UAE confirms 1,226 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

UAE confirms 1,226 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
  UAE says 674 have recovered over the past 24 hours
  Kuwait records 261 cases and 1 death, Oman reports 215 cases and 3 deaths
DUBAI: The UAE on Tuesday recorded 1,226 new coronavirus cases and four deaths.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began has reached 187,267, with the death toll now 622.
The ministry added that 674 people recovered over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 165,023.
As the latest figures were announced, police in the emirate of Ajman said they had started using a “smart helmet” that detects symptoms of the virus by measuring people’s temperatures. The helmet also uses remote facial recognition and can read license plate numbers.

Lt. Col. Saif Abdullah Al-Falasi, director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said the helmet can measure temperatures of pedestrians from up to five meters away and can examine 200 people per minute.
On Monday, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, met with the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme David Beasley to discuss the efforts of humanitarian and charity organizations in helping underprivileged nations survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The meeting addressed the onerous conditions poor peoples across the globe are facing under the pandemic and the difficulties they are encountering to meet their food and medical supplies and needs,” , state news agency WAM reported.
Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 261 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 146,710. The death toll reached 913 after one new fatality was registered.

Oman’s Health Ministry confirmed 215 new cases and three deaths, bringing the total to 126,719 and 1,475 respectively.

In Bahrain, zero deaths was reported, keeping the death toll to 348, while 176 new infected cases were confirmed.

 

 

 

