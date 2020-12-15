Kushner to lead US delegation to Israel, Morocco

UAE confirms 1,226 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

DUBAI: The UAE on Tuesday recorded 1,226 new coronavirus cases and four deaths.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began has reached 187,267, with the death toll now 622.

The ministry added that 674 people recovered over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 165,023.

As the latest figures were announced, police in the emirate of Ajman said they had started using a “smart helmet” that detects symptoms of the virus by measuring people’s temperatures. The helmet also uses remote facial recognition and can read license plate numbers.

الخوذة الذكية تعزز الجهود في التصدي لانتشار فيروس pic.twitter.com/g1Lyxq6ust — ‏ajmanpoliceghq (@ajmanpoliceghq) December 15, 2020

Lt. Col. Saif Abdullah Al-Falasi, director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said the helmet can measure temperatures of pedestrians from up to five meters away and can examine 200 people per minute.

On Monday, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, met with the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme David Beasley to discuss the efforts of humanitarian and charity organizations in helping underprivileged nations survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thank you @HHShkMohd! With your support and partnership, #UAE is helping to make @WFP stronger and the world a better, safer place. https://t.co/qmlf7i8kK5 — David Beasley (@WFPChief) December 14, 2020

“The meeting addressed the onerous conditions poor peoples across the globe are facing under the pandemic and the difficulties they are encountering to meet their food and medical supplies and needs,” , state news agency WAM reported.

Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 261 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 146,710. The death toll reached 913 after one new fatality was registered.

تعلن #وزارة_الصحة⁩ عن تأكيد إصابة 261 حالة، وتسجيل 242 حالة شفاء، و حالة وفاة واحدة جديدة بـ ⁧#فيروس_كورونا_المستجدّ⁩ COVID-19 ، ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات 146,710 حالة pic.twitter.com/6wFn7Bsi1D — وزارة الصحة - الكويت (@KUWAIT_MOH) December 15, 2020

Oman’s Health Ministry confirmed 215 new cases and three deaths, bringing the total to 126,719 and 1,475 respectively.