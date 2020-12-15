Kushner to lead US delegation to Israel, Morocco

You are here

In this file photo taken on September 11, 2020 US President Donald Trump listens to Senior Advisor to the President Jared Kushner in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will lead a US delegation to Israel and Morocco next week for discussions on the normalization deal the two Middle East countries reached last week, a senior administration official said on Tuesday.
The US delegation and an Israeli team will join together and take a direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat as a sign of progress after the Israel-Morocco deal that Kushner helped broker, the official told Reuters.
Kushner, Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz and Adam Boehler, chief executive officer of the US International Development Finance Corporation, will arrive in Israel on Monday.
While in Jerusalem, Kushner, who is US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, is to hold talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the official said.
El Al is expected to be the airliner for the flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat next Tuesday for the Kushner team and a delegation led by Israeli national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat, the official said.
In a live interview on Israel’s Army Radio, Transportation Minister Miri Regev was asked about news of the Kushner trip.
“I am so proud that our grandfathers and grandmothers can visit Morocco while still alive. This is peace,” said Regev, who is descended from Moroccan Jewish immigrants to Israel.
Morocco is the Muslim country that produced the greatest number of Jewish immigrants to Israel — 250,000.
The Israel-Morocco deal was the fourth the United States helped broker, following similar agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.
As part of the agreement, Trump agreed to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara, where a decades-old territorial dispute has pitted Morocco against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, a breakaway movement that seeks to establish an independent state in the territory.
Kushner and his team are still holding talks with other countries from the Arab and Muslim world and hope to seal at least one more agreement before Trump leaves office on Jan. 20 when President-elect Joe Biden is due to enter the White House.

UAE confirms 1,226 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

UAE confirms 1,226 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

UAE confirms 1,226 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
  • UAE says 674 have recovered over the past 24 hours
  • Kuwait records 261 cases and 1 death, Oman reports 215 cases and 3 deaths
DUBAI: The UAE on Tuesday recorded 1,226 new coronavirus cases and four deaths.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the total number of cases since the pandemic began has reached 187,267, with the death toll now 622.
The ministry added that 674 people recovered over the previous 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 165,023.
As the latest figures were announced, police in the emirate of Ajman said they had started using a “smart helmet” that detects symptoms of the virus by measuring people’s temperatures. The helmet also uses remote facial recognition and can read license plate numbers.

Lt. Col. Saif Abdullah Al-Falasi, director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ajman Police, said the helmet can measure temperatures of pedestrians from up to five meters away and can examine 200 people per minute.
On Monday, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, met with the Executive Director of the United Nations World Food Programme David Beasley to discuss the efforts of humanitarian and charity organizations in helping underprivileged nations survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The meeting addressed the onerous conditions poor peoples across the globe are facing under the pandemic and the difficulties they are encountering to meet their food and medical supplies and needs,” , state news agency WAM reported.
Elsewhere, Kuwait recorded 261 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 146,710. The death toll reached 913 after one new fatality was registered.

Oman’s Health Ministry confirmed 215 new cases and three deaths, bringing the total to 126,719 and 1,475 respectively.

 

 

 

