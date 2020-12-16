You are here

Gal Gadot 'so honored' to appear as Wonder Woman on Dubai's Burj Khalifa

Gal Gadot ‘so honored’ to appear as Wonder Woman on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa
Gal Gadot plays the role of Wonder Woman. (File/AFP)
William Mullally

Gal Gadot ‘so honored’ to appear as Wonder Woman on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa

Gal Gadot ‘so honored’ to appear as Wonder Woman on Dubai’s Burj Khalifa
William Mullally

DUBAI: Ahead of what is for many the most anticipated film of the year, Wonder Woman herself took over Dubai’s Burj Khalifa on Tuesday night, two days before the theatrical release of “Wonder Woman 1984” in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig all appeared on the world’s tallest building as part of a unique video experience created for a one-time-only event. Inspired by the film’s 1980s setting, the video made use of a static glitch effect that echoed the aesthetics of the time period, while also incorporating footage from the film’s trailer.

Gadot, ahead of her appearance on the Burj Khalifa, spoke to Arab News about the special occasion.

“I’m so excited! Please take a photo and send it. I saw the model of what it should be looking like and it’s insane. I’m so, so honored,’ Gadot told Arab News.

Gadot also expressed her thanks to the people of Dubai for giving her the chance to appear on the iconic structure, expressing her wishes to visit the UAE as soon as she’s able to.

“I would love to (visit Dubai) and I wish all of you guys happy holidays and I wish you all health and happiness,” said Gadot.

Gadot also stressed the cultural significance of the character, a female role model who projects both strength and moral courage for young girls across the world. Having hero like Wonder Woman projected onto the Burj Khalifa, for example, lets young girls looking up at the image know that there is no limit to what they can become themselves.

“I realized the power of these movies. I’m a big believer that when you see it, you think you can be it, and then you become it. I didn’t have the opportunity to see all of these strong female characters (growing up). Now I’m seeing the way that it affects my daughters, and also boys and men, and all different type of people. It’s so powerful, and it’s so strong, and I feel very grateful that I have the opportunity to be a part of this,” says Gadot.

While Jo Blankernburg’s theme from the initial “Wonder Woman 1984” trailer, entitled “The Magellan Matrix” accompanied the Burj Khalifa display, the film itself is scored by Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

Zimmer replaces the composer Rupert Gregson-Williams, who scored the first Wonder Woman film in 2017. Zimmer has a long history in the DC Comics world, scoring Christopher Nolan’s entire Dark Knight Trilogy, Man of Steel (2013), and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), which itself marked the debut of Gadot as Wonder Woman.

“I loved working with Rupert Gregson-Williams. There was nothing wrong with [him], my first experience was incredible. But we’re working with Hans’s themes so much,” said Patty Jenkins, referring to the film’s use of the music Zimmer created for the character in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

 “Hans really is, I think, the greatest composer of our times. Getting him to take on his own theme and this new shape of the world was just something I couldn’t pass up. We had a great time. He’s a genius. When he puts his spirit onto something, what comes out of him is pretty incredible. What a thrill! Watching him, he took the Wonder Woman theme that he had written, which is very ‘battle cry’, and he actually morphed it into this grand heroic superhero theme, which I didn’t think he could do, but he proved me wrong. So getting him to do that as well was pretty amazing,” Jenkins continued.

Topics: Gal Gadot Wonder Woman 1984 Dubai Burj Khalifa

‘A Call to Spy’: Gripping World War II thriller shines a light on brave women

Updated 15 December 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

‘A Call to Spy’: Gripping World War II thriller shines a light on brave women

‘A Call to Spy’: Gripping World War II thriller shines a light on brave women
Updated 15 December 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: In her debut solo outing as a director, Lydia Dean Pilcher offers “A Call to Spy,” which landed on Amazon Prime Video this week and tells the story of three women who did their bit to secure victory for the Allies in World War II.

Based on real events, tragic and thrilling, Sarah Megan Thomas produces and scripts an amazing plot that held my unwavering attention for the whole two hours. Thomas also has the most solid role as Virginia Hall, an American with a prosthetic leg whose gutsy side is revealed as she is placed in Vichy France to help create mayhem in the enemy ranks. In one of the final scenes we see her painfully trekking through the snow-capped Alps — an escape she was loathe to undertake. But having been discovered by the Nazis and with her photographs pasted on every wall, she had no choice.

With a desperate Churchill facing the threat of German invasion across the English Channel from France, he enlists Vera Atkins (Stana Katic) to enroll women to gather intelligence as part of the war effort. She recruited many women, but “A Call to Spy” is about two of them — Noor Inayat Khan (Radhika Apte, an Amazon regular) apart from Hall. A British citizen of Indian origin, Khan, born in Moscow and raised in France, was the subject of a docudrama and a book. However, Apte has only a small amount of screen time in her latest outing, and she fails to make a mark, with Thomas and Katic clinching the meatiest parts. But Apte gets two unforgettable lines. Asked why she became a signal woman, Noor says: “I play the harp and the piano, and signalling is like music; there is rhythm in it . . . And this is my war. I am a British citizen. I grew up in France. It’s my home. I can’t let the Nazis do what they are doing.”

With Kim Jennings designing the sets, authentically recreating London on a set in Philadelphia and Lyon, and Paris on a set in Budapest, “A Call to Spy” is not just a splendid evocation of 1940s war-battered Europe, but also a homage to the women whose incredibly daring role in the resistance is what legends are made of.

Topics: A Call to Spy

