UK still plans to ease coronavirus restrictions on holiday gatherings
With new infections rising in many places, concerns are growing that relaxation will see a further escalation in infections and deaths in the UK. (Reuters)
UK still plans to ease coronavirus restrictions on holiday gatherings
  • ‘It could be counterproductive to produce overly restrictive rules rather than providing very clear and sober guidance’
LONDON: Britain’s easing of restrictions for family gatherings over Christmas looks like it’s still on despite a sharp spike in new coronavirus infections in the last few weeks that’s raised fears of a new wave of infections and deaths in the new year.
Britain’s communities secretary, Robert Jenrick, said further discussions will take place on Wednesday between leaders from the four nations of the UK about the planned relaxation. However, he gave no indication that a change would be announced, beyond urging people to think harder about their holiday plans.
“It could be counterproductive to produce overly restrictive rules rather than providing very clear and sober guidance and ask people to think carefully and come to their informed judgment,” he told BBC radio.
Criticism of the planned five-day easing of restrictions, which would allow three households to form a bubble, ratcheted higher with concerns emerging from scientists and from across the political spectrum.
Michael Gove, a senior member of Britain’s Conservative government, which sets public health policy for England, met with leaders from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on the UK’s Christmas plans, and the group will meet again later Wednesday.
Britain’s Conservative government, along with the devolved administrations, agreed last month to allow a maximum of three households to mix between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27, regardless of what local restrictions are in place.
But with new infections rising in many places, concerns are growing that relaxation will see a further escalation in infections and deaths and put too much pressure on the already-stressed National Health Service.
On Wednesday, London and nearby areas entered the highest level of local restrictions in England — Tier 3 — in which pubs and restaurants must close again apart for takeout, and further curbs are placed on different households meeting up.
Jenrick said the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine developed by America’s Pfizer and the German company BioNTech had changed the narrative since the Christmas decision was made. The UK became the first country in the world to use the vaccine, which that has a very high efficacy rate of around 95 percent.
“It’s given hope that early in the new year, if not before, those people can be vaccinated. So why not wait a few weeks or months to get family together when you can do so safely in 2021?” he said.

Taliban team in Pakistan as calls grow for Afghan ceasefire

Taliban team in Pakistan as calls grow for Afghan ceasefire
  • Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and his delegation were summoned to Islamabad from Qatar
  • The Pakistani military has wielded significant influence over the Taliban and has had links with some of the leaders
ISLAMABAD: A Taliban team, led by the co-founder of the insurgent movement, arrived Wednesday in Islamabad for talks with Pakistani government leaders amid growing calls for a reduction in violence in Afghanistan.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and his delegation were summoned to Islamabad from Qatar, where they have been negotiating since September with Afghan government representatives, officials close to the talks said. The visit comes a day after US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad made a quick trip to Pakistan’s powerful military in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.
The Pakistani military has wielded significant influence over the Taliban and has had links with some of the leaders — then part of the US-backed mujahedeen — dating back to the 1980s war and the former Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan. The Taliban emerged in 1994 in response to runaway corruption and violence of mujahedeen warlords who took power from the former communist regime in 1992.
Pakistan was key in getting the Taliban to the negotiation table with the United States in 2018. Those talks eventually led to the US-Taliban deal that was signed in February, providing for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan.
The deal also paved way for the start of talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government, which began in September in efforts to hammer out a roadmap for post-war Afghanistan. The talks, after some recent procedural progress, have been suspended till early January though there is speculation the resumption could be further delayed.
Kabul has called for the talks to resume inside Afghanistan while the Taliban insist they continue in Doha, Qatar, where they maintain a political office.
Meanwhile, Washington has been increasingly frustrated by a spike in violence in Afghanistan and calls for a cease-fire have been reaching crescendo in both Kabul and in Washington.
Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem tweeted late Tuesday that “a high level delegation” led by Baradar “left for Islamabad at the official invitation” of Pakistan. The delegation was to meet Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, as well as military officials.
However, it is unclear if the Taliban visit to Pakistan would yield any progress toward even a temporary cease-fire in Afghanistan.
President Donald Trump accelerated the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan earlier this month, with another 2,000 troops returning home by early January and leaving just 2,500 American soldiers behind.
The final withdrawal hinges on Taliban fulfilling their commitment to cut off Al-Qaeda and other militant groups and ensure that Afghan territory is not used for attacks on the United States. The Daesh group — a rival of the Taliban — is seen as America’s greatest security threat in Afghanistan.
Khalilzad has called on both sides in the Qatar talks to press toward a political solution, but the stepped-up violence by the Taliban is undermining progress, according to officials familiar with the talks. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the negotiations.
The Taliban have so far rejected that a cease-fire be on the agenda of the Qatar talks.
In Afghanistan, the Taliban attacked military outposts in northern Baghlan and southern Uruzgan province late on Tuesday and early Wednesday. At least 19 Afghan security forces and 11 Taliban were killed in the fighting.
In Kabul, roadside bomb struck a vehicle early on Wednesday, wounding two people, according to the Kabul police spokesman, Ferdaws Faramarz. On Tuesday, a lawyer was shot and killed in the latest target killings sweeping the country. Afghan police have arrested two suspects in connection with the shooting.

