You are here

  • Home
  • INTERVIEW: How Careem survived COVID-19 and aims to become a Super App

INTERVIEW: How Careem survived COVID-19 and aims to become a Super App

INTERVIEW: How Careem survived COVID-19 and aims to become a Super App
(Illustration by Luis Grañena)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6jb4f

Updated 20 December 2020
Shane McGinley

INTERVIEW: How Careem survived COVID-19 and aims to become a Super App

INTERVIEW: How Careem survived COVID-19 and aims to become a Super App
  • We’re seeing recovery come back, it’s getting stronger and stronger, says Careem’s Victor Kiriakos-Saad
Updated 20 December 2020
Shane McGinley

When Victor Kiriakos-Saad joined Dubai-based startup Careem last month as the company’s new UAE general manager, like many residents in the emirate he was working from home.

Starting a new role is stressful at the best of times, but doing it in the middle of a global pandemic, when you cannot physically meet all your staff or lean on those next to you when things go wrong, is especially challenging.

During the first few days, Kiriakos-Saad had a technical issue. He could not call up the IT department and get them to drop by to his desk, so he had to fix it himself.

When he realized he needed a part, what did he do? Being the new UAE general manager for Careem, he got it biked over to his home by one of the company’s delivery teams, and the problem was solved.

The incident is evidence of how the digital and online world has helped UAE residents and workers cope with the problems faced by the coronavirus pandemic, and how it has forced many companies to look again at how they do business.

“I worked with a lot of corporates and in digital transformation. I noticed that people that weren’t tech-enabled suffered the most,” Kiriakos-Saad told Arab News in a Zoom interview.

“For Careem, being digital and tech first, I think when COVID hit they were well prepared to overcome this challenge compared to other players that were very offline,” he said.

“COVID accelerated the transformation … A person who never did any online grocery is now doing their groceries online.”

That is not to say that Careem was not economically impacted by the lockdown, with workers staying at home and no longer needing regular rides to and from work.

“Definitely during the lockdown the company ride-hailing-type services slowed down,” Kiriakos-Saad said. “At the peak of the crisis, I think there was a drop in ride-hailing by about 80 percent. And now we’re seeing recovery come back, it’s getting stronger and stronger.”

With drivers — or captains, as Careem calls them — heavily impacted by the steep drop in business, Kiriakos-Saad said the company took action to help them. “We call them captains because we value them as an integral part of our success,” he added.

The company started a campaign to help raise money for the captains, and raised around 1.7 million UAE dirhams ($462,900). “That was all toward supporting the captains,” he said.

BIO VICTOR KIRIAKOS-SAAD

Born: Beirut, Lebanon, 1981

Education

  • BA in economics from the American University of Beirut in 2002.
  • MBA from INSEAD in 2011.

Career

  • Started in the financial service industry as an institutional investor and fund manager.
  • Moved to Intigral, running corporate accelerators.
  • Scale-up specialist at Dubai’s Precinct Partners.
  • UAE general manager at Careem.

Careem also supported UAE frontline health care workers by offering them free rides to work during the pandemic.

“So less about generating revenue and more about supporting the city … which is something that attracted me to join the company,” Kiriakos-Saad said.

Being a highly tech-enabled startup, Careem pivoted into other revenue streams such as grocery and food delivery, as well as its regular courier services, as workers looked to get documents or essential items delivered between their homes, just as he had to do when he needed a computer part to solve his IT issue. “On some of the newest verticals we’ve seen triple-digit growth,” he said.

Careem is a brand name that is almost ubiquitous in the UAE, with almost every resident having the app or using it at some point.

Hailed as one of the region’s real unicorn startups, how does Kiriakos-Saad think it can scale up even more?

Having previously worked as an institutional investor, a fund manager, at the Saudi Telecom Co. and as a scale-up specialist at Dubai’s Precinct Partners, he saw this as a challenge, and overcoming it was one of the factors that got him interested in joining the company.

“Today we have a substantial user base, but now we’re going into the Super App mode, which allows you to do multiple verticals. This concept or approach allows you also to create an ecosystem where you bring other players to your platform,” he said.

“What we want to do is make everyday life simple … What we’re trying to do is eliminate all the friction that a user can have, a customer can have, getting by (in their) day-to-day life.”

In order for this Super App concept to work, Careem is not going to create every single element or function within its platform.

While there are other apps — such as Washmen for laundry, InstaShop for groceries, Deliveroo for food and Noon for shopping — Kiriakos-Saad sees Careem as being more like a digital mall, and other apps or functions can be used within the platform.

“We want to create that platform that enables people like Washmen and other companies to come on board and be part of our ecosystem. The objective isn’t to build everything,” he said, hinting that some new partnerships, concepts, services and functionalities will be announced soon.

In March 2019, it was announced that Careem, which operates in over 100 cities in 13 countries in the Middle East since it was founded in July 2012, was being bought by international rival Uber as part of a $3 billion deal.

The partnership was formally rubberstamped in January 2020, but according to Kiriakos-Saad, this has not changed the day-to-day operations.

“Uber is a great parent to have. They have a lot of knowledge. From an execution perspective, it doesn’t seem to me that Uber is involved at all. I haven’t seen that,” he said. “But definitely, from a board perspective and that type of engagement, it’s there.”

Topics: COVID-19 Careem Victor Kiriakos-Saad

Related

Exclusive INTERVIEW: Virgin Hyperloop’s vision for a connected Gulf
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: Virgin Hyperloop’s vision for a connected Gulf
Exclusive INTERVIEW: Cambridge Medical focuses on post-pandemic rehabilitation
Business & Economy
INTERVIEW: Cambridge Medical focuses on post-pandemic rehabilitation

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors

Updated 20 December 2020
AFP

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors

China introduces security review rules for foreign investors
  • Overseas military-related investment will automatically be reviewed
Updated 20 December 2020
AFP

BEIJING: Foreign investors in Chinese industries from defense to tech from next year will face an extra layer of scrutiny to ensure their activities do not undermine national security, the country’s top economic planner said Saturday.

Under the new rules, overseas investment in Chinese industries related to the military will automatically be reviewed.

But forays into agriculture, energy, transport, internet and financial services will only face a review if they involve the acquisition of 50 percent of a Chinese company, or will significantly affect the business.

Investors in those cases must submit to a government review determining whether their moves “affect national security,” according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), which did not specify what activities would be seen as having such an effect.

The announcement comes nearly a year after China’s new foreign investment law came into force, promising to give local and foreign companies equal treatment in the Chinese market.

The NDRC said the rules, which will take effect on Jan. 18, were intended to “effectively prevent and dissolve national security risks while actively promoting foreign investment.”

China said Friday it was in the last stretch of talks on a landmark investment agreement with the EU that would allow the bloc’s member states greater access to the lucrative Chinese market.

Meanwhile, Beijing accused the US of “bullying” after Washington announced export controls on dozens of Chinese firms over alleged ties to China’s military.

The announcement — in the final weeks of President Donald Trump’s term — comes after relations between Washington and Beijing soured under his administration, which saw the US start a trade war with China and expand its list of sanctioned entities to a few hundred Chinese companies and subsidiaries.

China’s Commerce Ministry on Saturday said it “firmly opposes” the move, which will affect the country’s biggest chipmaker, SMIC, and vowed to “take necessary measures” to safeguard Chinese companies’ rights. The ministry accused the US of “abusing export controls and other measures to continuously suppress” foreign entities.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Friday said the designations, which restrict US companies’ abilities to do business with the firms, are over an array of charges including theft of US technology.

SMIC has received billions of dollars in support from Beijing and is at the heart of its efforts to improve the country’s technological self-sufficiency.

The designation means US companies must apply for a license before exporting to SMIC, and specifically targets the Chinese firm’s ability to acquire materials for producing chips of 10 nanometers or smaller, the best class in the industry.

Topics: China Foreign investors

Related

China to begin COVID-19 inoculations for front-line workers
World
China to begin COVID-19 inoculations for front-line workers
Over 570,000 Uighurs involved in China cotton coerced labor
World
Over 570,000 Uighurs involved in China cotton coerced labor

Latest updates

CDC issues guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
CDC issues guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination after allergic reactions
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine begins rollout as US races to broaden injection campaign
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine begins rollout as US races to broaden injection campaign
Power-sharing agreement brings new hope for end to Yemen war
Power-sharing agreement brings new hope for end to Yemen war
Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions
Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, CEO of MBC Media Solutions
Uncovering secrets hidden beneath the sands of the Arabian Peninsula
Uncovering secrets hidden beneath the sands of the Arabian Peninsula

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.