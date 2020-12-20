You are here

  • Home
  • Germany may suspend UK, South Africa flights over virus fears

Germany may suspend UK, South Africa flights over virus fears

A helicopter of the German Federal Police flies near the control tower during the closing ceremony for Tegel 'Otto Lilienthal' Airport, in Berlin on November 8, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/562a2

Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Germany may suspend UK, South Africa flights over virus fears

Germany may suspend UK, South Africa flights over virus fears
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Germany is considering banning flights from Britain and South Africa to prevent the spread of new, more infectious coronavirus strain circulating in the two countries, a source close to the German health ministry told AFP on Sunday.

Following the example of the Netherlands, where a ban on all passenger flights from the UK came into effect on Sunday, the German government was considering a similar move as "a serious option" for flights from both Britain and South Africa, the source said.  

Meanwhile, Belgium is suspending flight and train arrivals from Britain from midnight (2300 GMT) Sunday, a government official told AFP.
Prime Minister Alexander De Croo told Belgian television channel VRT the ban will be in place for at least 24 hours.
The abrupt decision came a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a lockdown for London and parts of southeast England to at least December 30.
He linked a surge in Covid-19 cases in those areas to the new strain of the coronavirus that he said could be up to 70 percent more infectious than the others seen so far.
Belgium's travel suspension from the UK would affect flights and the Eurostar train service that runs from London.
It follows a similar ban declared by the Netherlands.
Germany, too, is considering barring flights from the UK and from South Africa, where the variant has also been detected, a health ministry source there told AFP.
The European Commission did not immediately respond to an AFP query as to whether such a prohibition on travellers from the United Kingdom would be recommended for all EU countries.
Such travel disruption, if it goes into January, could compound transport problems caused by Brexit, with Britain then leaving the EU's single market, which guarantees movement within its borders.

Topics: Coronavirus

Large car bomb kills several in Afghan capital

Updated 20 December 2020
AP

Large car bomb kills several in Afghan capital

Large car bomb kills several in Afghan capital
  • The attack wounded around 20 others
  • The interior minister said the casualty toll could rise further
Updated 20 December 2020
AP
KABUL: A car bomb blast that rocked Afghanistan’s capital Sunday morning killed at least nine people, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.
Interior Minister Masoud Andarabi told reporters at the site of the bombing that the attack wounded around 20 others, including a member of parliament, Khan Mohammad Wardak. Andarabi said the lawmaker was in “good condition.”
The interior minister added that the casualty toll could rise further.
The attack happened while the lawmaker’s convey was passing through an intersection in Kabul’s Khoshal Khan neighborhood. The blast set afire surrounding civilian vehicles, as well as damaging nearby buildings and shops.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
In a statement condemning the attack, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said that the Taliban should stop violence against civilians and accept a cease-fire, to facilitate the current peace process.
Ghani’s statement did not directly lay blame on the Taliban for Saturday’s attack or offer evidence that the group was responsible for it.
Daesh has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital of Kabul in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.
Daesh also claimed responsibility for Saturday’s rocket attacks at the major US base in Afghanistan. There were no casualties in that assault, according to NATO and provincial officials.
A NATO official confirmed the attack and said initial reports indicated that the airfield was not damaged.
In another report from the southern Helmand province, the Afghan Defense Ministry in a statement confirmed that a suicide car bomber tried to attack an army checkpoint, but was identified and shot by soldiers.
Two soldiers were slightly wounded in the attempted assault in Nawa district, the ministry said.
No one claimed responsibility for the attack in Helmand.
Violence in Afghanistan has spiked even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators hold talks in Qatar, trying to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war. At the same time, the Taliban have waged bitter battles against Daesh fighters, particularly in eastern Afghanistan, while continuing their insurgency against government forces.
Earlier this week, US Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, held an unannounced meeting with Taliban leaders in Doha to discuss military aspects of last February’s US-Taliban agreement.
The agreement, signed in Qatar where the Taliban maintain a political office, was intended to set the stage for direct peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.
After talks with the Taliban, Milley flew to Kabul to consult with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. He said he emphasized to both parties the need to rapidly reduce levels of violence across the country.

Latest updates

Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj aces Carolina Herrera’s ‘supreme walk’ challenge
Lebanese influencer Nathalie Fanj aces Carolina Herrera’s ‘supreme walk’ challenge
Al Baik fast food and a baby tooth: Careem shares its top picks from 2020
Al Baik fast food and a baby tooth: Careem shares its top picks from 2020
Large car bomb kills several in Afghan capital
Germany may suspend UK, South Africa flights over virus fears
Germany may suspend UK, South Africa flights over virus fears
Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine
Concern among Muslims over halal status of COVID-19 vaccine

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.