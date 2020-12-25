You are here

Myanmar's jade diggers take a deadly gamble to survive

Myanmar is one of the world's biggest sources of jadeite. (AFP/File)
Myanmar is one of the world's biggest sources of jadeite. (AFP/File)
Kyaw Ye Lynn

Myanmar’s jade diggers take a deadly gamble to survive

Myanmar’s jade diggers take a deadly gamble to survive
  • A ban has been extended beyond the monsoon break with the worsening coronavirus outbreak
Kyaw Ye Lynn

YANGON: Thousands of people at the world’s largest jade mining site in northernmost Myanmar are turning to a hazardous illegal search for the precious stone after coronavirus bans stopped official production.
Mining activity in Hpakant, in Kachin State — the center of Myanmar’s lucrative jade trade — came to a standstill for three monsoon months after a landslide killed 172 people on July 2.
The ban has since been extended beyond the monsoon break with the worsening coronavirus outbreak, prompting more people to enter the site illegally.
“Jade mining is lifeblood of Hpakant,” Tint Soe, a lawmaker representing the town of 300,000 people, told Arab News earlier this week. “The district of Hpakant houses about 40,000 migrant workers, most of them live from hand to mouth. Small-scale illegal mining is therefore thriving.”
Local reports show that accidents are also on the rise. Tint Soe said that at least one fatal landslide has been recorded every week since the ban.
Kyaw Naing, a miner who migrated to Hpakant from central Mgagway region three years ago, said he had no choice but to continue returning to the site illegally although he was more than aware of the danger.
He witnessed the July tragedy that killed four of his colleagues. “They were buried in waves of mud after a dam of mining waste collapsed,” he said. “We dig for jade remnants throughout the year because we rely on it to eke out a living.”
But no matter how much they dig, it will never be enough. They are allowed to take home only small stones. Big pieces go to their company or boss.
“The big stones are for government and ethnic armed organizations, while we are allowed only to take jade remnants we found,” Kyaw Naing said.
The sector has been dominated by a network companies run by the Myanmar military and the rebel Kachin Independence Army (KIA), since 1994, when they agreed on a cease-fire and divided control over the state.
The most recent report of the sector was published in 2015 by Global Witness, an international NGO that investigates natural resource exploitation, corruption and human rights abuses.
It estimated that in 2014, the jade industry in Myanmar was worth $31 billion — nearly half of the country’s gross domestic product.
The industry is fueled by demand in China, where jade has for millennia been seen a particularly special stone of both cultural and ritual importance. 
With little transparency as to how mining companies operate, families of those who work for them are unlikely to receive any compensation if a relative dies. According to Tint Soe, the pandemic has become a “catalyst” and “opportunity” for the government to reform of the murky sector.
With the ban in place and no permit renewals unless companies follow the new mining law strictly, authorities are seeking a grip on the unregulated industry.
“Most of the jade mining permits will expire before next year’s monsoon,” said Than Zaw Oo, a spokesman for state-owned Myanmar Gems Enterprise, which oversees the mining industry.
“We don’t know if the companies would be able to mine jade this season even if the suspension was lifted at the end of January,” he said, explaining that mining companies require up to three months (October-December) after the rainy season to prepare for operations.
These preparations cannot start with the coronavirus ban in place.
In another move to bring more transparency, Myanmar President Win Myint last week released a directive ordering state-owned enterprises and private companies to publicize all their contracts, licensing and concession agreements.
“The directive is important because it could boost transparency. Regulating mining companies is key to the jade industry,” Tint Soe said.
“If the government manages to regulate the mining companies, things here could be better for people involved. And fatal mining incidents could also be avoided. The incidents happen mainly because of the mining companies that don’t follow the instructions in mining waste management.”
But he acknowledges that the task to rein in the “unregulated and uncontrolled” sector is not easy and it will take time to address corruption and the “broken governing system” in which mining companies are linked to military and rebel groups that control the area.
“Military and ethnic rebels have a big financial interest in the industry. So change will not come easily,” he said.
 

Topics: Myanmar jade

Filipinos find a way to celebrate Christmas amid coronavirus quarantine

Ellie Aben

Filipinos find a way to celebrate Christmas amid coronavirus quarantine

Filipinos find a way to celebrate Christmas amid coronavirus quarantine
  • Philippines has the world’s longest holiday season, starts countdown in September
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Filipinos are expected to find new ways of celebrating Christmas due to a disruption in festivities brought by coronavirus-related restrictions.
The Philippines’ capital region, Metro Manila, will remain under general community quarantine until the end of the year. While decorations are up, Christmas parties and large family gatherings are not allowed in the country which has the world’s longest holiday season and normally starts the Christmas countdown
in September.
“Like the commercial of a popular bank in the Philippines, Filipinos will still find ways to celebrate Christmas,” RJ Fernandez, a government worker, told Arab News
on Thursday.
“It will be a somber and guarded atmosphere, but the occasion goes on, albeit in a more muted manner,” he said, adding that to still feel the holiday spirit he had hung a big Christmas lantern on his doorway.
While people have been seen at malls doing their Christmas shopping, there are no crowds as usual. Children are absent as they are not allowed to step outside their homes. Robert Cua, a Filipino-Chinese businessman, said that this year it will only be a simple family Christmas celebration, not the usual big clan gathering they normally have during this time of year.
Marina Agustin, a retired public affairs officer, said she will spend Christmas with only her siblings and their children.
“Relatives, who come to also visit my mother, will not be around this year. We are also not going to the traditional midnight mass, I will just watch it online. As for the food, we are not doing a potluck this Christmas. We will just prepare some food for our Nochebuena,” she said.
As for gifts, Agustin said that only children and their household staff will receive presents as the pandemic had also hit Christmas budgets.
Fely Baltazar, an accountant, said she and her relatives have missed gathering for breakfasts after dawn masses in the lead up to Christmas Eve, which has been a tradition in their family. “But we are still grateful to have our family around, and hopeful that this pandemic will end soon,” she said.
Others interviewed by Arab News said there will be less food on their tables for the night of Christmas Eve, but what is important is that they will be celebrating it with their loved ones.
But not everyone will be home.
Evhan Mañalac, who works at a US military base in Kandahar, Afghanistan, told Arab News that due to coronavirus travel restrictions this is the first time she is not able to be in the Philippines for Christmas to spend the holiday with her children.
“We will just be joining them virtually to celebrate Christmas. At least we have technology,” she said.
Many of those in the UK will also not be able to return home as on Wednesday the Philippines imposed a ban on flights from Britain until Dec. 31 due to the perceived threat from a new coronavirus strain first detected in the country.
 

Topics: Christmas 2020 Philippines

