Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire
The asking price of the Neverland property was $100 million in 2016 then dropped to $67 million a year later. (AP)
Updated 25 December 2020
AP

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch sold to billionaire
  • The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million to businessman Ron Burkle
AP

LOS ANGELES: Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.
Burkle views the 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara, as a land banking opportunity, his spokesman said Thursday in an email.
The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million to Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies.
The asking price of the property was $100 million in 2016 then dropped to $67 million a year later.
In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio.
Other features on the ranch are a “Disney-style” train station, a fire house and barn.
Burkle’s spokesman said the billionaire had been eyeing Zaca Lake – which adjoins the property – for a new Soho House, a members-only club with locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Toronto. Burkle ultimately decided the location was too remote and expensive for a club.
Burkle is the controlling shareholder of Soho House.
After Burkle saw the property from the air, he put in an offer to purchase.

Michael Jackson NEVERLAND

Al Baik fast food and a baby tooth: Careem shares its top picks from 2020

Careem has shared the details of its quirkiest orders and trips for the year. (Shutterstock)
Updated 21 December 2020
Ashleigh Stewart

Al Baik fast food and a baby tooth: Careem shares its top picks from 2020

Al Baik fast food and a baby tooth: Careem shares its top picks from 2020
Ashleigh Stewart

DUBAI: We’ve probably all made some embarrassing orders on regional ride-hailing and delivery app Careem over the years, but have you ever had a stop sign delivered?

Well, a person in Pakistan certainly has — and the order was just weird enough to be crowned one of the regional ride hailing and delivery app’s “most unexpected items delivered” for 2020. 

Careem has shared the details of its quirkiest orders and trips for the year exclusively with Arab News — and it might make you feel a little less guilty about your own ordering habits. 

Alongside the case of the mystery stop sign delivery in Pakistan, which was delivered door-to-door between two Careem users for an undisclosed reason, the company’s lost and found has turned up some interesting items over the past 12 months. 

While its most common finds were probably exactly what you’d expect — sunglasses, keys and mobile phones — one item that really caught a captain in Dubai off guard was a baby tooth wrapped in a napkin. The explanation provided when reunited with its owner was that it was “for the tooth fairy.” 

Careem, which launched in Dubai in 2012 as a ride-hailing service akin to Uber, now offers a food and goods delivery service on its Super App. It operates in 13 countries and 100 cities across the MENA region. 

Of the more than 1 million trips conducted in 2020, Careem’s shortest was a 1 km journey in Iraq. Its longest was a 140 km journey in Pakistan, made by a young girl traveling back and forth between Rawalpindi to Islamabad to move house. 

The platform’s most popular restaurant was Al Baik, a fast-food chain based in Saudi Arabia, and its most popular order a chicken nuggets meal from Al Baik. Its most popular shop was Lulu Hypermarket in Dubai but, rather mundanely, its most popular item ordered from Lulu a bottle of Al-Marai milk. 

Careem UAE General Manager Victor Kiriakos-Saad said that he was proud of the lengths the service’s captains had gone to to “unite customers with goods from across the spectrum throughout the quarantine period.”

“At Careem, we have been inspired by the many stories and acts of kindness within our communities that have been seen throughout 2020,” he said.

Careem Saudi Arabia UAE Pakistan

