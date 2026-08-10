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Teenager dies trying to rescue swimmers at Alexandria beach

Beachgoers crowd a beach in Egypt's Mediterranean city of Alexandria. (AFP file photo)
Beachgoers crowd a beach in Egypt's Mediterranean city of Alexandria. (AFP file photo)
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Updated 10 August 2026 22:47
Fady Francis
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Teenager dies trying to rescue swimmers at Alexandria beach

Beachgoers crowd a beach in Egypt's Mediterranean city of Alexandria. (AFP file photo)
  • Compliance with safety regulations is the first and most effective means of protecting lives and preventing further tragedies
Updated 10 August 2026 22:47
Fady Francis
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ALEXANDRIA: An 18-year-old man died while attempting to help rescue six people from drowning at El-Baitash beach in Alexandria, Egypt, on Saturday, local authorities said.
The Central Administration for Tourism and Resorts in Alexandria said on Sunday that the beach was among those closed to swimmers because of dangerous sea conditions.
Initial reports said that Ziad Mohammed, a local cafe worker, saw six people struggling in the water and rushed to help lifeguards bring them to safety, but was himself swept away and drowned. The six swimmers survived after being brought ashore.
The administration urged the public to follow safety instructions and avoid entering the sea at closed beaches or in areas not designated for swimming.
It also warned against attempting rescues without proper training or equipment, saying such actions could place both the person in distress and the would-be rescuer at greater risk.
“Compliance with safety regulations is the first and most effective means of protecting lives and preventing further tragedies,” the administration said.
Rescue teams later recovered Mohammed’s body, and police opened an investigation into the incident. The body was transferred to a morgue pending completion of legal procedures.
Ayman Taher, an Alexandria-based ecotourism expert and lifeguard instructor, told Arab News that some beaches in the city were unsuitable for swimming because of their seabed conditions and strong currents.
He said red flags were displayed at beaches where swimming was prohibited, while dedicated rescue teams were stationed at designated swimming areas.

 

Topics: Egypt El-Baitash beach in Alexandria

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