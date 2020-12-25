You are here

  • Home
  • $1 bn Captagon shipment seized in Italian port linked to Hezbollah

$1 bn Captagon shipment seized in Italian port linked to Hezbollah

This photo grabbed from an undated video handout on July 1, 2020 by the Naples branch of the Italian Guardia di Finanza law enforcement agency shows a record seizure of 14 tons of amphetamines, in the form of 84 million Captagon tablets produced in Syria, hidden in three containers found in the port of Salerno, just south of Naples. (Guardia di Finanza press office/AFP)
1 / 5
This photo grabbed from an undated video handout on July 1, 2020 by the Naples branch of the Italian Guardia di Finanza law enforcement agency shows a record seizure of 14 tons of amphetamines, in the form of 84 million Captagon tablets produced in Syria, hidden in three containers found in the port of Salerno, just south of Naples. (Guardia di Finanza press office/AFP)
This photo grabbed from an undated video handout on July 1, 2020 by the Naples branch of the Italian Guardia di Finanza law enforcement agency shows a record seizure of 14 tons of amphetamines, in the form of 84 million Captagon tablets produced in Syria, hidden in three containers found in the port of Salerno, just south of Naples. (Guardia di Finanza press office/AFP)
2 / 5
This photo grabbed from an undated video handout on July 1, 2020 by the Naples branch of the Italian Guardia di Finanza law enforcement agency shows a record seizure of 14 tons of amphetamines, in the form of 84 million Captagon tablets produced in Syria, hidden in three containers found in the port of Salerno, just south of Naples. (Guardia di Finanza press office/AFP)
This photo grabbed from an undated video handout on July 1, 2020 by the Naples branch of the Italian Guardia di Finanza law enforcement agency shows a record seizure of 14 tons of amphetamines, in the form of 84 million Captagon tablets produced in Syria, hidden in three containers found in the port of Salerno, just south of Naples. (Guardia di Finanza press office/AFP)
3 / 5
This photo grabbed from an undated video handout on July 1, 2020 by the Naples branch of the Italian Guardia di Finanza law enforcement agency shows a record seizure of 14 tons of amphetamines, in the form of 84 million Captagon tablets produced in Syria, hidden in three containers found in the port of Salerno, just south of Naples. (Guardia di Finanza press office/AFP)
This photo grabbed from an undated video handout on July 1, 2020 by the Naples branch of the Italian Guardia di Finanza law enforcement agency shows a record seizure of 14 tons of amphetamines, in the form of 84 million Captagon tablets produced in Syria, hidden in three containers found in the port of Salerno, just south of Naples. (Guardia di Finanza press office/AFP)
4 / 5
This photo grabbed from an undated video handout on July 1, 2020 by the Naples branch of the Italian Guardia di Finanza law enforcement agency shows a record seizure of 14 tons of amphetamines, in the form of 84 million Captagon tablets produced in Syria, hidden in three containers found in the port of Salerno, just south of Naples. (Guardia di Finanza press office/AFP)
This photo grabbed from an undated video handout on July 1, 2020 by the Naples branch of the Italian Guardia di Finanza law enforcement agency shows a record seizure of 14 tons of amphetamines, in the form of 84 million Captagon tablets produced in Syria, hidden in three containers found in the port of Salerno, just south of Naples. (Guardia di Finanza press office/AFP)
5 / 5
This photo grabbed from an undated video handout on July 1, 2020 by the Naples branch of the Italian Guardia di Finanza law enforcement agency shows a record seizure of 14 tons of amphetamines, in the form of 84 million Captagon tablets produced in Syria, hidden in three containers found in the port of Salerno, just south of Naples. (Guardia di Finanza press office/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4ceb7

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

$1 bn Captagon shipment seized in Italian port linked to Hezbollah

$1 bn Captagon shipment seized in Italian port linked to Hezbollah
  • The drugs were found in 3 suspicious containers
  • BBC report said it came from Syria and was seized last summer in a large-scale operation
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Italian authorities said they seized 15 tons of amphetamine (Captagon), believed to be linked to Lebanese group Hezbollah, the Italian Nova agency reported on Friday.
The Naples prosecutor investigating the case said that the financial value of the drug amounted to about $1 billion.
The prosecutor also said that the drugs, which were destroyed a few days ago, were hidden inside three “suspicious” containers that included papers intended for industrial use.
The Italian Financial Crimes Unit recently provided details of the shipment, as part of an investigation broadcast by the BBC, saying that it came from Syria and was seized last summer in an operation described as “the biggest seizure of amphetamines in the world.”
On July 1, 84 million tablets of Captagon were seized by the Guardia di Finanza in the port of Salerno, along with over two tons of hashish.
According to the BBC investigation, the Italian authorities initially believed that Daesh was behind the drug shipment, but an investigation revealed that the Syrian regime and its Lebanese allies Hezbollah were behind it.
Drug smuggling is one of the main sources of income for Lebanese militias backed by Iran, which constitute some of their strongest arms in the region, in order to finance operations in Syria and elsewhere.
Increased US sanctions on Iran have recently led to international isolation for the regime in Tehran, reducing its contributions toward supporting militias in the region, and exacerbating the need to find new revenue streams, including narcotics.

Topics: Italy Naples Hezbollah Captagon amphetamine Guardia di Finanza Salerno

Related

Special Lebanon on borrowed time not addressing Hezbollah’s weapons
Middle-East
Lebanon on borrowed time not addressing Hezbollah’s weapons
Special Hezbollah, Amal loyalists attack journalists covering fire
Media
Hezbollah, Amal loyalists attack journalists covering fire

Police say explosion in Nashville believed to be ‘intentional’

Updated 25 December 2020
AP

Police say explosion in Nashville believed to be ‘intentional’

Police say explosion in Nashville believed to be ‘intentional’
  • The FBI is leading the investigation
  • Police earlier said they believe a vehicle was involved in the explosion
Updated 25 December 2020
AP

NASHVILLE: An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people. Authorities said they believed the blast was intentional. The FBI is leading the investigation.
Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said police responded to a call of shots fired just before 6 a.m. but found no immediate signs of a shooting, although officers noticed a suspicious vehicle and called for a hazardous unit. While they waited, the vehicle exploded.
Aaron said three people were taken to area hospitals for treatment, although none were in critical condition. He said some people were taken to the department’s central precinct for questioning but declined to give more details.
The FBI will be taking the lead in the investigation, said spokesman Joel Siskovic. Federal investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also on the scene. The FBI is the primary law enforcement agency responsible for investigating federal crimes, such as explosives violations and acts of terrorism. Investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were also on the scene.
Black smoke and flames were seen early Friday billowing from the area, which is packed with bars, restaurants and other retail establishments and is known as the heart of downtown Nashville’s tourist scene.
Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard.
Buck McCoy, who lives near the area, posted videos on Facebook that show water pouring down the ceiling of his home. Alarms blare in the background and cries of people in great distress ring in the background. A fire is visible in the street outside. McCoy said the windows of his home were entirely blown out.
“All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room. If I had been standing there it would have been horrible,” he said.
“It felt like a bomb. It was that big,” he told The Associated Press.
“There were about four cars on fire. I don’t know if it was so hot they just caught on fire, and the trees were all blown apart,” he said.
President Donald Trump has been briefed, according to White House spokesperson Judd Deere, who said that Trump, who is spending the holidays in Florida, will continue to receive regular updates. The US Justice Department said Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen was also briefed and directed all department resources be made available to help with the investigation.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said on Twitter that the state would provide the resources necessary “to determine what happened and who was responsible. Please join @MariaLeeTN and me in praying for those who were injured and we thank all of our first responders who acted so quickly this morning.”
Nashville Mayor John Cooper said the city was lucky that the number of injuries was limited.

Topics: United States Nashville FBI explosion

Related

Masked gunman kills woman, wounds several others at Nashville church
World
Masked gunman kills woman, wounds several others at Nashville church
One dead, six injured in shooting at Nashville church
World
One dead, six injured in shooting at Nashville church

Latest updates

$1 bn Captagon shipment seized in Italian port linked to Hezbollah
$1 bn Captagon shipment seized in Italian port linked to Hezbollah
Saudi Arabia's crown prince receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Arabia's crown prince receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Strip searches of women prisoners sparks anger in Turkey
Strip searches of women prisoners sparks anger in Turkey
Four pregnant women among 20 migrants dead in Tunisia sinking
Four pregnant women among 20 migrants dead in Tunisia sinking
Police say explosion in Nashville believed to be ‘intentional’
Police say explosion in Nashville believed to be ‘intentional’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.