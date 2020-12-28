Pfizer to complete supply of COVID-19 vaccines to EU by September

You are here

Most EU countries began inoculating health care workers and vulnerable people on Sunday with the Pfizer vaccine. (File/AFP)
Updated 28 December 2020
Reuters

  • The EU will need vaccines from other suppliers to speed up inoculations against the new coronavirus
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The distribution of an initial 200 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech across the European Union will be completed by September, a spokesman for the EU Commission said on Monday.
The protracted timetable, which was previously unknown, confirms that the bloc, with a population of 450 million, will need vaccines from other suppliers to speed up inoculations against the new coronavirus.
Most EU countries began inoculating health care workers and vulnerable people on Sunday with the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one so far authorized in the 27-nation bloc, and requires a two-dose regimen.
“Distribution of the full 200 million doses is scheduled to be completed by September 2021,” the spokesman told Reuters in an emailed statement.
He added that talks were underway to agree the delivery of a further 100 million doses which are optional under the contract sealed with the two companies, confirming an earlier report from Reuters.
The timetable for the additional doses is unclear.
The spokesman said that most supply contracts agreed by the EU with COVID-19 vaccine makers foresee that the majority of deliveries should be completed by the end of next year.
The EU has signed advance purchase agreements with Pfizer-BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Sanofi and CureVac for a total of nearly 2 billion doses.
The bloc’s drug regulator is set to decide on the possible approval of the Moderna vaccine on Jan. 6, and has said that it could receive applications for approval from AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter of next year.
The EU Commission spokesman added that under some of the agreed contracts, first deliveries could start by March.

Topics: Pfizer Europe Coronavirus

UK Foreign Office: Citizens arrested abroad have ‘no right to our help’

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for a photograph after delivering a Mother's Day card and flowers to the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain March 31, 2019. (Reuters/File Photo)
Arab News

Richard Ratcliffe, husband of British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for a photograph after delivering a Mother's Day card and flowers to the Iranian Embassy in London, Britain March 31, 2019. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe legal team: ‘That sends an extremely alarming message to … the British public’
Arab News

LONDON: British citizens unjustly arrested abroad have no right to government protection even if they face torture or are used as diplomatic leverage against the UK, the Foreign Office has warned.

The comments were made in a letter to lawyers representing Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, the Iranian-British dual national detained by Tehran, The Times newspaper reported.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested in 2016 and sentenced to five years in prison on charges of “sowing dissent” against the Iranian regime, which she denies. Tehran’s actions have been widely condemned as being politically motivated.

Since Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s arrest, she has not once been visited by UK officials either in prison or at home, where she has been since March.

The Foreign Office claimed that because Iran has not granted its request for consular access, it is powerless to act.

Sarah Broughton, head of consular affairs at the Foreign Office, said in the letter to the Zaghari-Ratcliffe legal team that “British citizens falsely accused overseas have no legal right to consular assistance.”

In response, the legal team said: “If it is really the government’s position that it has no obligations even in the extreme and unique circumstances of Nazanin’s case, then that sends an extremely alarming message to the rest of the British public.”

Despite UN experts finding that Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s mistreatment in detention amounts to torture, Broughton said the UK government “cannot investigate torture or mistreatment allegations.”

David Walters, founder of Arrest Abroad and a 30-year veteran of the Foreign Office, said: “The Foreign Office is hamstrung over Nazanin’s case. It is impotent and paralyzed.”

Tulip Siddiq, the Zaghari-Ratcliffe family’s local MP, said: “The UK government is failing at its most basic duty: To protect its citizens.” 

Topics: UK Iran Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

