You are here

  • Home
  • Spain to keep registry of people who refuse Covid vaccine

Spain to keep registry of people who refuse Covid vaccine

Police stand by the entrance of a nursing home as a box of some of the first Pfizer coronavirus vaccines arrives in Madrid. (AP)
Police stand by the entrance of a nursing home as a box of some of the first Pfizer coronavirus vaccines arrives in Madrid. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z8qt7

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Spain to keep registry of people who refuse Covid vaccine

Spain to keep registry of people who refuse Covid vaccine
  • Health minister: “It is not a document which will be made public and it will be done with the utmost respect for data protection”
  • Spain has been one of Europe’s worst-hit countries by the pandemic
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

MADRID: Spain will set up a registry of people who refuse to be vaccinated against the new coronavirus and share it with other European Union member states, although it will not be made public, Health Minister Salvador Illa said Monday.
During an interview with La Sexta television, Illa reiterated that vaccination against the virus — which as in most EU nations began in Spain over the weekend — would not be mandatory.
“What will be done is a registry, which will be shared with our European partners... of those people who have been offered it and have simply rejected it,” he said.
“It is not a document which will be made public and it will be done with the utmost respect for data protection,” he added, noting that employers or members of the general public would not have access to it.
The proportion of Spaniards unwilling to take a Covid-19 vaccine has plunged to 28 percent in December from 47 percent last month, according to a poll published last month.
The survey by the state-funded CIS research institute found 40.5 percent of respondents are willing to have the jab while 16.2 percent would do so if it is shown to be “reliable.”
Spain has been one of Europe’s worst-hit countries by the pandemic, with the virus death toll passing the 50,000 mark on Monday, according to the health ministry.
Nearly 1.9 million people have been infected.
The government expects to have between 15 million and 20 million people out of its population of 47 million vaccinated against the virus by June.
“The way to defeat the virus is to vaccinate all of us or the more the better,” Illa said.

Topics: Coronavirus Spain

Related

Spain holds huge Christmas lottery with virus restrictions
World
Spain holds huge Christmas lottery with virus restrictions
Spain tries to reverse economic slump as unemployment rises
Business & Economy
Spain tries to reverse economic slump as unemployment rises

France’s new coronavirus infections up 2,960 over 24 hours

Updated 8 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

France’s new coronavirus infections up 2,960 over 24 hours

France’s new coronavirus infections up 2,960 over 24 hours
Updated 8 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: The French health ministry reported 2,960 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, down from 8,822 on Sunday and from Saturday’s 3,093.
Case numbers generally dip on Mondays as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays.
President Emmanuel Macron and some senior cabinet ministers are to review the COVID-19 situation on Wednesday as another surge in cases has spurred fears of a third lockdown in France.
The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 363 to 63,109, up from 175 on Sunday. The cumulative number of cases in France now totals 2,562,646, the fifth highest in the world.

Topics: France Coronavirus

Related

France confirms case of new coronavirus variant
World
France confirms case of new coronavirus variant
France’s Macron has tested positive for COVID-19
World
France’s Macron has tested positive for COVID-19

Latest updates

Spain to keep registry of people who refuse Covid vaccine
France’s new coronavirus infections up 2,960 over 24 hours
France’s new coronavirus infections up 2,960 over 24 hours
Public Pension Agency investment in SMEs achieved 46% returns: Governor
Public Pension Agency investment in SMEs achieved 46% returns: Governor
Ibn Roshd Educational hires Alkhair Capital as financial advisor for IPO
Dubai’s DP World chosen to operate terminal in Angola
Global port operator DP World on Monday announced it has been selected as the preferred operator of a port terminal in Angola. (Photo: DP World)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.