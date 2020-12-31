You are here

  • Home
  • Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral

Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral

Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral
Healthcare workers take a rapid antigen sample from a visitor amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Bandung, West Java, Indonesia. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jhq6s

Updated 18 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral

Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral
  • Mass inoculation drive planned for 188 million Indonesians
Updated 18 sec ago
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Indonesia has ordered an additional 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine as it struggles to contain one of the worst outbreaks in Asia.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told an online press conference on Wednesday that agreements had been signed to provide 50 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine along with 50 million doses from the US biotech firm Novavax.

More than 735,000 Indonesians out of a population of 269 million have contracted COVID-19, with the number of deaths rising to 22,000.

“The government today has made significant progress by signing procurement agreements for 50 million doses of vaccine from AstraZeneca and 50 million doses from Novavax by (state-owned vaccine maker) Bio Farma,” he told reporters.

The minister said that the two deals, together with China’s Sinovac vaccine and 54 million doses of coronavirus shots that the country is expected to obtain through the global World Health Organization-backed COVAX facility, will provide enough options for Indonesia’s mass inoculation program.

Another deal to order of 50 million doses of the vaccine developed by Pfizer is due to be signed in the first week of January.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told the same press conference that 1.8 million Sinovac vaccine doses are expected to reach the country on Thursday. The first consignment of 1.2 million doses from the Chinese company arrived in Jakarta earlier this month. 

BACKGROUND

More than 735,000 Indonesians out of a population of 269 million have contracted COVID-19, with the number of deaths rising to 22,000.

“The arrival of the vaccines will mean we have 3 million doses of Sinovac vaccine in Indonesia,” Marsudi said.

According to the health minister, Indonesia will need 426 million doses of coronavirus vaccine to inoculate 188 million people in January.

Sadikin, the former deputy minister for state-owned enterprises, was appointed to the country’s top health position in a Cabinet reshuffle last week after his predecessor was widely criticized for mishandling the coronavirus response.

About 1.3 million health workers will be the first to receive the vaccine, followed by 17.4 million front-line public officials and 21.5 million elderly in the first phase of the inoculation drive from January to April, he said.

Experts believe that by inoculating 188 million people, the coronavirus outbreak in Indonesia should become more controllable.

“It will also reduce the number of infections and, consequently, the number of fatalities, even though the vaccines differ in their efficacy,” Laura Navika Yamani, an epidemiologist at Airlangga University in Surabaya, told Arab News.

The latest vaccine procurement comes as the Southeast Asian nation braces for a possible surge of infections in mid-January after the year-end holiday season, despite many regional bans on new year’s celebrations and mass gatherings.

Indonesia on Monday also announced the closure of its borders to foreign travelers until the first two weeks of 2021, amid concerns over the discovery of a more infectious strain in the UK.

Topics: Jakarta COVID-19 vaccine

Related

Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain
World
Indonesia bans international visitors for 2 weeks over new virus strain
Indonesia minister arrested over coronavirus pandemic aid corruption
World
Indonesia minister arrested over coronavirus pandemic aid corruption

Rohingya refugees hope for better life as Bangladesh moves them to remote island

Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

Rohingya refugees hope for better life as Bangladesh moves them to remote island

Rohingya refugees hope for better life as Bangladesh moves them to remote island
  • UN Refugee Agency not involved in relocation to island vulnerable to severe weather, flooding
Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: A second group of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh were on Tuesday taken to an island in the Bay of Bengal to start new lives, despite UN concerns for their welfare.

The Bangladeshi navy provided transport for 1,804 Rohingya Muslim refugees — members of an ethnic and religious minority group who have fled violence and persecution in Myanmar — to the isolated Bhashan Char island from overcrowded makeshift camps in Cox’s Bazar.

They followed a first group of 1,642 relocated to the island, 30 km from the mainland, in early December.

Under the $370 million relocation project, the Bangladeshi government has built housing units and infrastructure on Bhashan Char for 100,000 Rohingyas to take pressure off the main refugee settlement in Cox’s Bazar that already hosts more than 1.1 million people.

However, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) said it had not been involved in the relocation operation and expressed concerns over the vulnerability of the island — which only emerged from the sea 20 years ago — to severe weather and flooding.

Mohammed Deen Islam, 35, one of those who arrived on the island on Tuesday, told Arab News: “We are being provided with living room in buildings made of concrete. Here we have far better accommodation facilities compared with the squalid camps at Cox’s Bazar. It’s a very beautiful place.

“Some of my relatives came here earlier at the first attempt of relocation. Seeing the facilities here, they invited me to come,” he said, adding that he had voluntarily applied for relocation with his wife and four children.

Another Rohingya refugee, Nurul Islam, 39, said his relatives who had moved to the island in the first group told him it offered better opportunities to earn a living.

“From my relatives who came here in the first batch, I heard that there were huge livelihood opportunities here on this island. I want to start a new life here and will start fishing as I have previous experience for this job,” he added.

Monowara Begum, 27, told Arab News: “We want peace and happiness. I heard that Bhashan Char was a safer place to live and that is why I volunteered to come here.

“In recent months, there were several incidents of clashes among different Rohingya groups at Cox’s Bazar and sometimes it became unsafe,” she said.

The Bangladeshi government said it was well-prepared to improve the well-being of refugees through relocation and the creation of job opportunities in areas such as cattle rearing, poultry farming, agriculture, and fishing. 

“We will start these livelihood activities once the relocation process is completed and the Rohingyas are settled in their new place,” said Mohammed Shamsuddoza Noyon, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner of the Bangladeshi government.

“We have already handed over the keys to the new houses to the refugees who landed on Tuesday. Initially, they will be provided with cooked food but shortly they will receive gas stoves and food aid to cook their own meals,” he told Arab News.

He added that the initiative had been supported by local NGOs and that 20 health workers were on the island to provide medical help. 

“So far around 30 local aid agencies have enrolled to work for the wellbeing of the Rohingyas and the number is increasing gradually,” Noyon said.

But the relocation program has faced opposition from aid groups, especially the UNHCR, which said it had not been involved in the process and was concerned as to whether those going to the island had made the move through their own free will.

“The UN has not been involved in preparations for the movement or the identification of refugees for relocation. The UN has emphasized that Rohingya refugees must be able to make a free and informed decision about relocating to Bhashan Char based upon relevant, accurate, and updated information,” said UNHCR spokesman, Mostofa Mohammed Sazzad Hossain.

He added that the refugee agency had asked Bangladeshi authorities for an assessment of the island’s condition.

In 1991, nearly 143,000 people in coastal areas of Bangladesh were killed by a cyclone that produced a tidal wave more than four meters high.

The government, however, claims the island is safe as it had built a two-meter-high embankment to protect the housing area.

“The UN’s request to undertake assessments has been under consideration by the government for some time,” Hossain said, adding that the agency required the assessment to decide whether it could be engaged in operations on the island.

“The UN would need to carry out this work before being able to decide on its operational engagement on the island. We would look forward to having substantive discussions on this important matter soon,” he said.

Topics: Rohingya refugees Bangladesh

Related

‘Sesame Street’ unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children
Lifestyle
‘Sesame Street’ unveils Rohingya Muppets to help refugee children

Latest updates

Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral
Jakarta orders extra 100m vaccine doses as cases spiral
Rohingya refugees hope for better life as Bangladesh moves them to remote island
Rohingya refugees hope for better life as Bangladesh moves them to remote island
What We Are Reading Today: Gregorian Chant and the Carolingians by Kenneth Levy
What We Are Reading Today: Gregorian Chant and the Carolingians by Kenneth Levy
Syria’s regime auctions off land of the displaced
Syria’s regime auctions off land of the displaced
Saudi Arabia’s first vaccine recipients praise ‘excellent’ health centers
Saudi Arabia’s first vaccine recipients praise ‘excellent’ health centers

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.