Dakar Rally kicks off new year of sports in Saudi Arabia

Dakar Rally kicks off new year of sports in Saudi Arabia
Saudi hopes will rest on the shoulders of Yazeed Al Rajhi, of Overdrive Toyota in the car category. (File/AFP)
Ali Khaled

  The 12-stage race starts on Sunday with competitors tackling the Kingdom's desert terrain
  Saudi hopes will rest on the shoulders of Yazeed Al Rajhi, of Overdrive Toyota in the car category
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: The long wait for the second Dakar Rally to take place in Saudi Arabia is over.

On Sunday, the first stage of the world’s most famous desert rally will start in Jeddah as the competitors tackle the 622 km route of tracks and valleys that lead to Bisha.

Saudi hopes will rest on the shoulders of Yazeed Al Rajhi, of Overdrive Toyota in the car category, who thanked the country’s leaders for hosting the competition and promised a better showing than last year.

“Last year we had some problems with navigation, we lost a lot of time, but were happy to finish fourth,” the 39-year-old said at a press conference held by the Dakar Rally organization. ‘

“Last year Dirk [von Zitzewitz, his co-driver] couldn’t come with me because he had a back injury, and now he’s back. I’m sure he can do a great job, and our target is to win.”

Saudi Arabia had held the 42nd edition of the race, and the country’s first, in January of last year, and for veteran and new competitors, the Dakar Rally remains one of motorsports most coveted competitions.

Whether in the motorcycle, lightweight vehicles, trucks or car categories, the participants have been raring to go since arriving in Jeddah, and after Saturday’s Prologue, will finally tackle the Kingdom’s desert landscape.

Team Peugeot Total’s Stéphane Peterhansel, with an astonishing record of 13 wins and taking part in his 32nd Dakar Rally, recalled “that in the beginning, the Dakar was a dream and even today it's still not a job, but rather a pleasure.” 

When the race was announced last June, the Dakar Rally organizers promised an entirely new route that is more technical and dune-filled from start to finish.

“Hosting Dakar rally across our breathtaking natural landscape broke new ground for both Saudi Arabia as a nation and Dakar too, with it being the first time in the rally’s history to have the engines roar in Asia,” said Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud, Minister of Sports, at the time. “We always believed we had the key components needed to deliver Dakar, and we are thrilled with how amazing the rally was.”

Al Rajhi revealed that even as a Saudi he continues to be taken aback by the terrain that the competitors will have to navigate.

From Monday, the next 11 stages will set out a punishing schedule interrupted by only one day of rest. Day 2 will take place on the dunes between Bisha and Wadi Ad-Dawasir, while the action on Day 3 will continue in the Empty Quarter of Wadi Ad-Dawasir.

Day 4 provides the longest, if not exactly the most difficult, stage of the rally over 813 km that will take the competitors from Wadi Ad-Dawasir to Riyadh.

Stage 5 will be fought over the tough dunes on the route to Al Qaisumah. Day 6, the last before the rest, sees a comparatively smooth road to Ha’il. 

The action restarts on Jan. 10 with the marathon stages, a fearsome sequence of sand mountains on the way to Sakaka.

Day 8 will highlight the scenic route to Neom, where the following day’s action heads to the shore of the Red Sea, starting along the seafront. And on Day 10 the competitors will negotiate the hilly terrain from Neom to AlUla.

Dakar enters its last two days with Stage 11 on the dunes between AlUla and Yanbu. Finally, on Day 12, the winner would have to make their way from Yanbu to the finish line on the shore of the Red Sea. 

Arab representation will come in the form of Nasser Al Attiyah, who finished third last year in the car category.

“Winning is always the goal,” the 2019 Qatari winner, Nasser Al Attiyah, said.

“I have always won with the number 301. But I have respect for all the drivers and I am especially grateful to all those who worked so hard so that we could be together for this Dakar in Saudi Arabia, because this year [2020] has been very difficult for everyone”.

For others, it will be a whole new experience, and the wait, as well as travel obstacles, have been worth it.

I’m just honored to be here,” said Kristen Matlock of Polaris RZR Factory Racing Team. “It took us 51 hours to get here, we had some layovers.”

The American will be taking part alongside husband Wayne Matlock and Craig Scanlon.

“The Dakar is at the very top of my list of things I want to accomplish in my life,” she added. “On the Baja 1000 in the United States, I drove from start to finish and it can last as long as 28 hours, I am used to it. But here, it will be for 12 days. My main worry is the fear of the unknown”.

Another Dakar debutant, 18-year-old Seth Quintero of Red Bull Off-Road Team USA, revealed that he has to rein in his natural instincts if he is to survive the 12 stages.

“I kind of have this switch in my head that I like to go as fast as I can all the time, and I have to learn to flick the switch off,” he said.

“It’s long 12-day race, almost 5000 miles, something I’m not used to. I’m used to 300 to 500-mile races, and I kind of have to tone it down a little bit and remember to save the car and save myself for the coming days.”

Fighting talk: The man aiming to bring McGregor v Pacquiao to the Middle East

Shane McGinley

Fighting talk: The man aiming to bring McGregor v Pacquiao to the Middle East

  • Iraqi-American agent Audie Attar, CEO of Paradigm Sports Management, gives an insight into the business of sport
  • Saudi Arabia has one of the biggest cheque books in the world and is keen to develop itself as a major global sporting destination
DUBAI: The world’s 100 highest-paid athletes earned $3.6 billion in 2020, a fall of just 9 percent compared with 2019, despite the coronavirus pandemic forcing many international sporting events to be scrapped or postponed during the year.

Tennis great Roger Federer took the earnings crown in this year’s annual Forbes list with $106.3 million, followed by footballers Cristiano Ronaldo ($105 million) and Lionel Messi ($104 million). Scrolling down and sitting at number 16 was mixed martial arts (MMA) star Conor McGregor, who took home $48 million.

While McGregor earned $30 million from a fight against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in January 2020 and claimed sponsorship deals from the likes of Reebok, the feisty Irishman is tipped to soar up the rankings in 2021.

First up on Jan. 23 he has a fight against Dustin Poirier at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, but the real excitement is around his much discussed clash with superstar Manny Pacquiao. The Filipino’s last big fight against Floyd Mayweather saw him claim the second spot on the 2015 Forbes highest earnings list with a whopping $160 million haul.

“Yeah, both fighters want that fight,” McGregor’s agent, Audie Attar, founder and CEO of Paradigm Sports Management, told Arab News.

“McGregor is committed to fighting Manny. There’s interest from the fans and we’re having active discussions. We’re keen on making that event happen in 2021.”

It helps that Attar manages both McGregor and Pacquiao, so the question really is where will the fight be staged? “I can tell you that we’ve had some conversations with different jurisdictions and entities to host,” Attar said.

“It’s more than money. I think you have to look at all the different variables. One of the most important things is safety, ensuring that the fighters, the camps are safe wherever we put this on. And, hopefully, you can put it on in a place where you can actually have some fans in a safe way as well. So you have to weigh those elements up. I think there are several different things to take into consideration when making the final decision,” he said.

The Middle East is certainly on the cards. If it was purely about money, Saudi Arabia has one of the biggest cheque books in the world and is keen to develop itself as a major global sporting destination as part of its Vision 2030 goals. While Attar doesn’t rule the Kingdom out, it would seem everything is still to play for.

“First and foremost, I’m just impressed. Hats off to the leadership of the Saudi government for really starting to execute the 2030 Vision. I was proud, as an Iraqi American, as a Muslim American, to see what they’re doing, not only for their people, but for the Muslim world and the region,” he said.

“I applaud that because not only do they have big economic ambitions, they also have ambitions of driving cultural awareness and integrating sports and entertainment in a way that really is powerful and potent. And it’s bringing eyeballs to the region, which is a good thing.”

In a recent interview with Arab News, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, outlined how much the Kingdom’s sporting ambitions are adding to the diversification of the country’s economy, pointing out that its contribution to gross domestic product has risen from SR2.4 billion ($640 billion) in 2016 to SR6.5 billion ($1.7 billion) last year.

So, will a major, headlining boxing contest help add to the Kingdom’s sporting coffers? Attar is the man who ultimately will decide that.

“If we are fortunate enough to be able to do something in Saudi Arabia, we’d be honored and absolutely excited at the opportunity. We’ll continue to have discussions about different ideas and opportunities. I think that we have some time between now and 2030, so hopefully we’re successful at something,” he said without giving too much away.

Going back to the Forbes list, analysis of Federer’s $106.3 million showed that 94 percent of his earnings came from endorsement and commercial deals off the court, from partnerships with the likes of Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo.

There are many instances where sports stars have been able to command huge commercial deals, while others equally if not more talented fail to command the same attention from fans and brands.

“At the highest level of professional sports, there are those that are going to get the attention. And sometimes you get the unicorns that are both phenomenal athletes but also captivating and iconic in their own way. It’s all about authenticity and staying true to who you are,” Attar said.

McGregor is certainly one of those characters, and his colorful lifestyle and controversial actions outside the octagon have generated headlines in both the sporting press and redtop tabloids.

In addition to his $5 million deal with Reebok, the fighter also has a fashion partnership with tailoring brand David August and, in 2018, founded Irish whiskey distiller Proper No. Twelve, which is now sold in Ireland, Australia, Canada, Russia and the US.

The 32-year-old Dubliner in November teamed up with a mobile phone game, and Attar hinted that more commercial deals are in the works, including a health and wellness project and even a move into reality TV.

“While it’s not ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians,’ we do have a big series coming out that we will be announcing soon and it will give you a little bit more of a glimpse as to who he is as a human being. In this digital age of social media, you have, for better or worse, all that attention — some true, some not. Sometimes you have to take control of that narrative and let them know who the real person is.”

Attar set up Paradigm Sports Management in California in 2009 and this year  established an international office in Dubai. Two of his biggest clients may be set to clash, but the real fight is where the showcase will be staged, as regional powerhouses such as Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Saudi Arabia slug it out to land a knockout deal to stage one of the most anticipated sporting events of 2021.

