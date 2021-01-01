You are here

  • Home
  • India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, country’s first

India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, country’s first

India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, country’s first
1 / 4
A patient is been carried on a stretcher at a Covid-19 coronavirus treatment centre of a government hospital in Chennai on December 31, 2020. (AFP)
India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, country’s first
2 / 4
Medical staff take pictures beside a large replica facemask displayed as an awareness campaign against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on January 1, 2021. (AFP)
India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, country’s first
3 / 4
A women walk past a 'wear mask' sign part of an awareness campaign against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Chennai on January 1, 2021. (AFP)
India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, country’s first
4 / 4
Medical staff wearing Personal protective equipment (PPE) suits work at a desk of a government hospital in Chennai on December 31, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nzkk5

Updated 01 January 2021
Reuters

India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, country’s first

India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, country’s first
  • Britain and Argentina have already authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine for urgent public use
  • Countries with relatively basic health infrastructure have high hopes for a shot that, unlike Pfizer’s, can be stored and transported under normal refrigeration
Updated 01 January 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s drug regulator on Friday approved a coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University for emergency use, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
The decision clears the vaccine’s rollout in the world’s second-most populous country which, after the United States, has the highest number of COVID-19 infections.
India wants to start administering the vaccine soon, most likely by Wednesday, said one of the sources, both of whom declined to be named ahead of an official announcement expected later in the day.
A representative of India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), whose experts are meeting for the second time this week, declined to comment.
Britain and Argentina have already authorized the AstraZeneca vaccine for urgent public use.
The CDSCO is also considering emergency-use authorization applications for vaccines made by Pfizer Inc. with Germany’s BioNTech, and by India’s Bharat Biotech.
Cheaper and easier to distribute than rival shots, the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine could be a game-changer for global immunization.
Countries with relatively basic health infrastructure have high hopes for a shot that, unlike Pfizer’s, can be stored and transported under normal refrigeration, rather than supercooled to -70 degrees Celsius (-94 Fahrenheit).
India has reported more than 10 million COVID-19 cases, though its rate of infection has come down significantly from a mid-September peak. The country hopes to inoculate 300 million of its 1.35 billion people in the first six to eight months of 2021.
Britain became the first country this week to authorize the AstraZeneca vaccine, moving ahead of other western countries as it seeks to stem a record surge of infections driven by a highly contagious form of the virus that has also surfaced in India.
The AstraZeneca shot is being manufactured in India by Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest producer of vaccines, which has already stockpiled about 50 million doses.
Though the Indian government has not yet signed a purchase agreement with SII, the company says it will focus on the home market first, and then exports — mainly to South Asian countries and Africa.
Questions about the degree of effectiveness of the AstraZeneca shot have surrounded it since data published in November showed a divergence in success rates, which the developers said reflected different dosing regimens.
Britain’s medicines regulator further clouded the picture this week when it said that it had found an 80% success rate when two full doses were administered, three months apart, higher than the average that the developers themselves had found.

Topics: chian coronavirus India AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Related

Special Indian farmers launch media to ‘fight Modi lies’
World
Indian farmers launch media to ‘fight Modi lies’
Outcry in northeast India as government shuts 600 Islamic schools
World
Outcry in northeast India as government shuts 600 Islamic schools

Ten years after deadly attack at volleyball match, Pakistani village mourns New Year’s Day victims

Villagers search on Jan. 2, 2010, amidst the rubble of houses destroyed by a suicide bomb attack Shah Hassan Khel village, Lakki Marwat district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (File/AP)
Updated 01 January 2021
ABDUR RAUF YOUSAFZAI

Ten years after deadly attack at volleyball match, Pakistani village mourns New Year’s Day victims

Ten years after deadly attack at volleyball match, Pakistani village mourns New Year’s Day victims
  • On Jan. 1, 2010, a suicide bomber rammed an explosives-laden truck into families and children watching volleyball in Shah Hassan Khel village
  • 105 people were killed in the attack in Lakki Marwat district, making it one of the deadliest in the country’s history
Updated 01 January 2021
ABDUR RAUF YOUSAFZAI

LAKKI MARWAT: Ten years after a deadly attack that killed more than 100 people during a volleyball match, New Year’s Day remains a time of grief for Pakistan’s northwestern village of Shah Hassan Khel.

On Jan. 1, 2010, a suicide bomber rammed a double-cabin pickup truck loaded with hundreds of pounds of explosives into families and children crowded on a playground in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s Lakki Marwat district, killing 105 people and wounding scores more in what is considered one of the deadliest attacks in the country’s history.

Shah Hassan Khel was chosen because residents of the village were forming a pro-government militia to defend against Taliban assaults. The explosion collapsed homes surrounding the field. Police at the time said the blast was so powerful that it left a number of victims buried under rubble, and authorities were uncertain exactly how many had died.

“My life is like stagnant water, it’s totally dark everywhere, everything is tasteless and meaningless,” Zaitun Bibi, 50, who lost her husband and two sons in the blast, told Arab News this week.

Abdul Malik, a development activist in Shah Hassan Khel, said the attack had widowed at least 60 women in the village, for whom mourning together had become a daily ritual.

“Whenever we meet in any village function, we talk about our heydays and at the end we cry,” Bibi said.

The blast also killed most of Shah Hassan Khel’s volleyball team, which had won many medals and trophies in district and provincial tournaments.

The volleyball ground in the middle of the town is always deserted now, locals said. Young boys set up nets in other parts of the village, but nobody comes to watch them play.

“Shah Hassan Khel’s brilliant players vanished within minutes and since then the villagers don’t consider volleyball an entertainment,” Sana Ullah Khan, a village shopkeeper, said.

“Elders don’t come to watch volleyball and widows or relatives of the assassinated turn their faces as they don’t want to see the net and ball,” said Naeem Khan, a 22-year-old resident of Shah Hassan Khel. “And all the champions are in the graveyard.”

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Latest updates

US, Gulf allies brace for Iran terror attacks as Tehran vows to avenge Soleimani killing
US, Gulf allies brace for Iran terror attacks as Tehran vows to avenge Soleimani killing
Egyptian officials: Roadside bombing in Sinai kills 2 police
Egyptian officials: Roadside bombing in Sinai kills 2 police
What economic experts are certain of about 2021: More global uncertainty
2020 was the year of the biggest economic downturn in nearly a century, a brief but dramatic collapse in world commerce, and the most tumultuous year for crude oil in 50 years. 2021 looks likely to bring more uncertainty. (AFP/File Photo)
Ten years after deadly attack at volleyball match, Pakistani village mourns New Year’s Day victims
Ten years after deadly attack at volleyball match, Pakistani village mourns New Year’s Day victims
Philippines military to quiz Duterte guards over ‘smuggled’ vaccine
Philippines military to quiz Duterte guards over ‘smuggled’ vaccine

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.