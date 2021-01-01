You are here

  • Home
  • What is in store for equities, fixed income and commodities in 2021?

What is in store for equities, fixed income and commodities in 2021?

Global equity markets ended 2020 on a bang fueled by the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, a last-minute signing of the $900 billion coronavirus relief and spending bill by US President Donald Trump and the successful conclusion of the Brexit deal. (AFP/File Photo)
Global equity markets ended 2020 on a bang fueled by the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, a last-minute signing of the $900 billion coronavirus relief and spending bill by US President Donald Trump and the successful conclusion of the Brexit deal. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9ekmg

Updated 11 sec ago
Cornelia Meyer

What is in store for equities, fixed income and commodities in 2021?

What is in store for equities, fixed income and commodities in 2021?
  • As the economy recovers and cross-border travel resumes, there will be upward pressure on the oil price
Updated 11 sec ago
Cornelia Meyer

DUBAI: Global equity markets ended 2020 on a bang fueled by the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, a last-minute signing of the $900 billion coronavirus relief and spending bill by US President Donald Trump and the successful conclusion of the Brexit deal. All three major US stock markets broke records, the Nikkei 225 reached the highest levels in 30 years and copper reached heights not seen since 1994.

This was a nice setup for 2021. So, what lies in store for equities, bonds and commodities? As vaccines are rolled out, the global economy is set for a recovery. The IMF predicts global gross domestic product to grow by 5.2 percent, while advanced economies and emerging economies will advance by 3.9 percent and 6 percent, respectively, according to the fund’s October 2020 forecasts.

However, we are far from out of the woods: IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath warned that the road toward recovery would be long and uneven. She is joined in this sentiment by most central bank governors, all of whom stress that the first few months of 2021 will remain challenging.

The 2008-09 global financial crisis marked the heyday of central bankers whose quantitative easing programs averted a collapse of the global financial system. In 2020, it became obvious early on that central banks could not do the heavy lifting alone and that fiscal stimulus was needed. It came in the form of trillions of dollars of fiscal programs across the globe.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and their cohorts never tire of impressing on their respective governments the need to continue fiscal stimulus well into 2021.

Base rates are at all-time lows between 0.25 percent and zero in the US and well below zero percent in the euro zone and Japan. They are expected to remain low for the foreseeable future. In the US, they will not be raised until the end of 2023 or until inflation is consistently above 2 percent and unemployment at pre-pandemic levels. (The latter nearly doubled from 3.5 percent in February to 6.7 percent in November.)

Interest rates and inflation have ramifications on investment strategies. Low interest rates dampen fixed income returns, which, according to the Bloomberg Barclays global bond index, have been compressed to 0.84 percent for nine-year maturities compared with the means of 2.79 percent over the past decade.

This explains a drive toward equities. Blue-chip stocks with solid returns have for some time taken the erstwhile place of bonds in investment portfolios. As work, play, consumption and life in general moved online due to the pandemic, 2020 saw investors piling into technology growth stocks. The S&P 500 was driven by the FANNGs (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.) During the last quarter we have seen a mild rotation out of growth stocks to value stocks and cyclicals, which may continue at pace as economies loosen up from pandemic lockdowns and borders reopen.

Airlines and hospitality will take time to recover, but will resume their activities in 2021 albeit from a very low base. A lot will depend on how effective vaccines are at keeping the virus in check and allowing international travel to resume in a meaningful way.

While the pandemic has accelerated the dominance of the tech sector, toward the year-end governments in the US, Europe and China have become increasingly concerned about inordinate market power of Big Tech — a trend that is set to continue. In 2020, it culminated in the Chinese government accusing Alibaba of monopolistic behavior and blocking the IPO of Ant Group, which is now reported to be restructuring in order to avoid being forced to break up.

The incoming Biden administration’s trade policy is likely to be more predictable than that of the Trump government. However, we should expect skepticism toward China to prevail. At the same time global investment flows into China are set to rise as the country is giving foreign investors greater access to its capital markets.

Inflation has been much written about. While it is not on the agenda during the first few months in 2021, when liquidity is starting to chase post-pandemic constrained supply in goods and services, things may change down the road.

In that context we should watch commodities: As the economy recovers, demand for oil will grow. In its December update, the International Energy Agency sees oil demand in 2021 3.1 million barrels per day (bpd) below 2019 levels. The overall dent in oil demand for 2020 is expected to come in at 8.8 million bpd. The oil price has recovered remarkably during the year, surpassing the $50 per barrel level for Brent and WTI flirting with the $50 mark.

This is a far cry from the minus $40.30 for WTI in April and could only be achieved because OPEC+ (an alliance of OPEC and 10 friendly nations) managed supply, starting with production cuts of 9.7 million bpd in April, which have been lowered to 7.2 million bpd as of January 2021. The OPEC+ decision to meet on a monthly basis — to add or take off barrels as and when required — will help avoid inordinate price volatility. Recent statements by Saudi Arabia and Russia emphasized a strong commitment by OPEC+ to continue its efforts to balance oil markets.

As the economy recovers and cross-border travel resumes, there will be upward pressure on the oil price. Some analysts see oil as the reflation trade of 2021. It will probably take time until we see price levels comparable to those at the end of 2019. However, higher price levels and less volatility will be important for oil exporters, especially in the GCC. In 2021, we will still see budget deficits, but these will be smaller compared with 2020.

Other commodities, such as copper, nickel, silver and cobalt, will also be in high demand and see rising price levels. This is driven by a recovering global economy and a renewed push toward energy transition. The Biden administration will have the US rejoin the Paris agreement on climate change and has announced that it intends to spend $1.7 trillion on clean energy technologies over the next 10 years. The moral weight and leadership by the US should not be underestimated.

There is growing consensus behind the importance of combating climate change and, with it, the need to accelerate energy transition. The EU aspires to become the first climate neutral continent. South Korea and Japan have announced their intention to achieve net zero by 2050 and China by 2060. These aspirations, as well as an increasing reluctance of financial institutions to finance carbon-based sources of energy, will effect the standing of Big Oil, and influence attitudes toward petroleum-exporting nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

This brings us to the last trend to watch in 2021. Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) has become the hot investment proposition. We can expect this trend to continue on an accelerated basis, especially as the Biden administration takes office.

Deloitte expects ESG investment to grow by 300 percent between 2020 and 2025 in the US. It predicts the share of ESG investment of professionally managed money in the US will reach 50 percent by 2025, making ESG one of the most important asset classes.

Topics: economy equities commodities 2021

Related

Analysis Danish bank Saxo Bank has compiled its annual list of 10 Outrageous Predictions for 2021. (AFP)
Business & Economy
Anything is possible? 10 outrageous market predictions for 2021
Analysis When the pandemic took the world in its grip, global stock markets reacted strongly. The S&P 500 fell some 28 percent and the Nasdaq 23.5 percent. This development was repeated the world over. (AFP/File Photo)
Business & Economy
2020: Who were the business winners and losers?

Financial losses during pandemic deepen Palestinian woes

Updated 01 January 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Financial losses during pandemic deepen Palestinian woes

Financial losses during pandemic deepen Palestinian woes
  • Minister of National Economy Khaled Al-Osaily estimated the financial losses at about $3 billion
Updated 01 January 2021
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: At the beginning of 2020, Palestine's GDP was projected to grow by 2.4 percent, compared with nearly 1 percent in 2019 — the lowest growth since 2014. However, the COVID-19 pandemic, combined with the Palestinian Authority’s decision to refused to accept tax revenues from Israel, meant those expectations were not met.

In March, the Palestinian Authority (PA) in the West Bank, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, declared a state of emergency in an attempt to control the spread of COVID-19. Hamas was much slower to accept the reality of the situation, finally imposing even stricter measures in August following the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Gaza Strip.

Minister of National Economy Khaled Al-Osaily estimated the financial losses at about $3 billion, deepening the PA’s financial woes stemming from a deficit in the public budget estimated at $1.4 billion.

Al-Osaily told Arab News that preventive measures had been necessary for the health of the community, but at the same time constituted a “heavy burden” on the economy.

Al-Osaily expected growth to decline by more than 11 percent, a rate forecast by the World Bank’s Economic Monitoring Report issued in June.

According to the World Bank report, more than 121,000 workers had lost their jobs. Palestinian estimates indicate that 300,000 workers have now lost their jobs, either totally or partially, and that the reality in Gaza is even bleaker. The Businessmen Association in Gaza estimated the economic losses due to the pandemic at more than $1 billion.

The General Federation of Palestinian Trade Unions chairman Sami Al-Amsi told Arab News: “The state of emergency imposed by the pandemic has led to the enrolment of between 100,000 and 160,000 workers in the army of the unemployed.”

According to the Federation’s monitoring, the unemployment rate in 2020 exceeded 80 percent. “Coronavirus has killed workers, and I am not exaggerating if I say that there is no worker left at his job,” said Al-Amsi.

The fact that the pandemic coincided with the tax-revenue crisis, which began with the PA’s decision to sever its relations with Israel in May, exacerbated the situation. The latter crisis ended abruptly when, at the end of November, the PA decided to restore its relationship with Israel and receive the money. The PA requires between $120-150 million monthly for operating expenses.

The taxes Israel collects on goods and commodities imported to the Palestinian territories from abroad constitute about 60 percent of the PA’s general budget, with a monthly value in excess of 700 million shekels. Israel charges 3 percent as a commission for collection, as approved by the Paris Economic Protocol.

Experts say the PA reversed its decision to cut ties with Israel for two reasons: Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election, and its inability to fulfill its economic obligations.

Receiving 2.5 billion shekels in taxes from Israel helped to revive the fragile Palestinian economy following an 80 percent decrease in the financial revenues of the PA, according to Nasr Abdel Kareem, professor of economics at Birzeit University.

“Israel has been aware from the beginning of the importance of the economy, so kept its keys in its hands to place political pressure on the Palestinian Authority,” he told Arab News

Economist Osama Nofal said that improvement is unlikely in the foreseeable future.

“The economic reality before the outbreak of the pandemic was deteriorating and almost collapsing, with unprecedented rates of poverty and unemployment, and the pandemic worsened this reality,” Nofal told Arab News.

“It will take at least three years for the economy to recover even to 2019 levels,” Nofal added. “Even if the world overtakes coronavirus at the beginning of the new year, the economic cycle will (still need) time to recover.”
 

Topics: Gaza Coronavirus

Related

Gaza forces fire rockets to mark Israel conflict anniversary
Middle-East
Gaza forces fire rockets to mark Israel conflict anniversary
Artists lead efforts to restore, preserve Gaza’s old houses
Middle-East
Artists lead efforts to restore, preserve Gaza’s old houses

Latest updates

What is in store for equities, fixed income and commodities in 2021?
What is in store for equities, fixed income and commodities in 2021?
Philippines to ban US travelers from Sunday
Philippines to ban US travelers from Sunday
New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire kills 1 in Lebanon
New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire kills 1 in Lebanon
India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, country’s first
India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, country’s first
Saudi Arabia records lowest daily COVID-19 death toll since May with 7 fatalities
Saudi Arabia records lowest daily COVID-19 death toll since May with 7 fatalities

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.