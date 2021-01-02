You are here

  • Home
  • New York Stock Exchange delists Chinese telecoms firms

New York Stock Exchange delists Chinese telecoms firms

President Donald Trump has portrayed China as the greatest threat to the US and global democracy. (Shutterstock)
President Donald Trump has portrayed China as the greatest threat to the US and global democracy. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n3kuu

Updated 02 January 2021
AFP

New York Stock Exchange delists Chinese telecoms firms

New York Stock Exchange delists Chinese telecoms firms
Updated 02 January 2021
AFP

NEW YORK: The New York Stock Exchange has begun the process of delisting three Chinese telecoms companies as it seeks to comply with an order by the Trump administration barring investment in firms with ties to the Chinese military.
It comes as relations between the world’s two biggest economies spiral downwards over sore points ranging from trade and the coronavirus to Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Trading in China Mobile Communications, China Telecommunications Corp. and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited will end within the next week,
subject to transactions being settled, the exchange said in a statement Friday.
In November, President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning Americans from investing in Chinese companies deemed to be supplying or supporting Beijing’s military and security apparatus, earning a sharp rebuke from China.

BACKGROUND

• Trading in China Mobile Communications, China Telecommunications Corp. and China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited will end within the next week, subject to transactions being settled, the New York exchange says.

• The order listed 31 companies it said China was using for the ‘increasing exploitation’ of US investment capital to fund military and intelligence services.

The order listed 31 companies it said China was using for the “increasing exploitation” of US investment capital to fund military and intelligence services, including the development and deployment of weapons of mass destruction. It was one of a series of executive orders and regulatory actions
that have targeted China’s economic and military expansion in recent months.
Trump’s order prohibits US companies and individuals from owning shares in any of the 31 companies, which also
include video surveillance firm Hikvision and China Railway Construction Corp.
National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said at the time that the order would prevent Americans from unknowingly providing passive capital to Chinese companies — listed on exchanges around the world — that support the improvement of Beijing’s army and spy agencies.
Under his “America First” banner, Trump has portrayed China as the greatest threat to the United States and global democracy, pursued a trade war with it, harangued Chinese tech firms, and laid all the blame for the coronavirus pandemic at Beijing’s door.
Other index providers including MSCI Inc, S&P Dow Jones Indices and Nasdaq have deleted various Chinese firms from their listings.

Related

Australian lobster sector claws back trade after Chinese ban
Business & Economy
Australian lobster sector claws back trade after Chinese ban

UAE supplied 27.5 percent of Japan’s crude oil needs in November

Updated 47 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

UAE supplied 27.5 percent of Japan’s crude oil needs in November

UAE supplied 27.5 percent of Japan’s crude oil needs in November
  • Japan imported around 69.1 million barrels of crude oil in November 2020
Updated 47 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has exported 19 million barrels of crude oil to Japan in November last year, state news agency WAM has reported.

According to data from the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy in Tokyo, Japan imported around 69.1 million barrels of crude oil in November 2020, 27.5 percent of which came from the UAE.

The agency is part of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry.

Topics: UAE Japan

Related

Japan’s energy sector seeks carbon-neutral windfall
Business & Economy
Japan’s energy sector seeks carbon-neutral windfall
Saudi investment minister hails Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 as ‘major step forward’
Business & Economy
Saudi investment minister hails Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 as ‘major step forward’

Latest updates

UAE supplied 27.5 percent of Japan’s crude oil needs in November
UAE supplied 27.5 percent of Japan’s crude oil needs in November
Republican Party torn over Trump’s Electoral College challenge of Biden
Republican Party torn over Trump’s Electoral College challenge of Biden
NBA slaps four players with hefty fines for aggressive conduct
NBA slaps four players with hefty fines for aggressive conduct
Man United beats Villa 2-1, level on points with Liverpool
Man United beats Villa 2-1, level on points with Liverpool
New Year arrives with US hitting 20 million Covid-19 cases
New Year arrives with US hitting 20 million Covid-19 cases

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.