You are here

  • Home
  • Emirates NBD’s ‘The Wise Ones’ takes new approach to data-driven marketing

Emirates NBD’s ‘The Wise Ones’ takes new approach to data-driven marketing

Starting with a film series titled ‘The Wise Ones,’ Emirates NBD aims to transform marketing in the Middle East. (Supplied)
1 / 2
Starting with a film series titled ‘The Wise Ones,’ Emirates NBD aims to transform marketing in the Middle East. (Supplied)
Starting with a film series titled ‘The Wise Ones,’ Emirates NBD aims to transform marketing in the Middle East. (Supplied)
2 / 2
Starting with a film series titled ‘The Wise Ones,’ Emirates NBD aims to transform marketing in the Middle East. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pwr2m

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates NBD’s ‘The Wise Ones’ takes new approach to data-driven marketing

Starting with a film series titled ‘The Wise Ones,’ Emirates NBD aims to transform marketing in the Middle East. (Supplied)
  • The bank aims to transform marketing in the Middle East
  • Over 48% of people in UAE are more willing to ‘ethically’ share their data and have it used
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI:A 2019 study in the UAE showed that more than 48 percent of people are more willing to share their data and have it used — ethically — by a company if it makes their life easier and more rewarding.
Given the existing economic crisis where people have become more conscious of the value they get from the products and experiences that they spend their money on, financial prudence and literacy are not just a “nice-to-have” but an imperative.
One regional bank, Emirates NBD, says it has taken the approach of using customer data ethically and meaningfully by combining it with creative storytelling to show how people can spend and save wisely.

Starting out with a film series titled “The Wise Ones,” the bank aims to transform marketing in the Middle East. It says the campaign is not about simply selling Emirates NBD’s products and services; instead, it aims to demonstrate the benefits of its product and services through its most active customers.
The films’ narrative style diverges from traditional testimonial style and adopts a more tongue-in-cheek approach to demystify financial prudence by telling the stories through the lens of those who admire, envy or look up to the bank’s customer.  
It was shot in 12 hours over one day due to COVID-19 limitations. As the fans speak about the smart people they know, we see teases of those people through cutaways. And then, when the reveal steps in and the music drops, we see an underwater shot coupled with “heroic” dolly zooms that reveal the bank’s real customers; their names as well as the data around how they use a product to the fullest. The soundtrack is an original piece that has been composed for the series.

Topics: Emirates NBD Data The Wise Ones

Related

Emirates NBD makes bid for sale of Blom Egypt
Business & Economy
Emirates NBD makes bid for sale of Blom Egypt
Burgerizzr picks Emirates NBD Capital Saudi Arabia as financial advisor for Nomu listing
Corporate News
Burgerizzr picks Emirates NBD Capital Saudi Arabia as financial advisor for Nomu listing

Afghan journalists decry lack of protection against attacks

Updated 02 January 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan journalists decry lack of protection against attacks

Afghan journalists decry lack of protection against attacks
  • Bismillah Adil Aimaq, editor in chief of Sada-e-Ghor radio station, was shot dead by gunmen on Friday evening
  • Six journalists have been killed in Afghanistan in less than two months
Updated 02 January 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan media workers on Saturday called on the government for more protection, a day after a sixth journalist was killed in the country in less than two months.

Bismillah Adil Aimaq, editor in chief of Sada-e-Ghor radio station, was shot dead by gunmen near Firoz Koh, the capital of Ghor province, on Friday. He recently told the authorities that his life was in danger after two assassination attempts last year.

“In the past two months six journalists and media workers have been murdered in targeted killings and continuation of this trend will mean the end of one of the main achievements of Afghanistan which is freedom of expression and media in the country,” the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee said in a statement on Saturday.

The committee called on the government to “seriously pursue the case of Mr. Adil’s killing and to come up with a clear answer to the media community in Afghanistan.”

In a protest against the lack of protection, Kabul Press Club announced on Saturday that its members would stop publishing government news for three days.

NAI, a media watchdog in Afghanistan, said the government must respond because Adil had complained to officials that his life was in danger.

Asila Ahmadzai, a senior journalist with local news agency Farhat, told Arab News that the surge in the number of killings of journalists has been a “shock to media in Afghanistan and reduced journalists’ confidence in government.”

“Some of them are thinking of abandoning this profession since the government fails to take action when a journalist files a case about a threat against him,” she said.

“The government has the responsibility to protect its nationals, especially when someone comes up and complains about threats,” leading journalist and activist Najiba Ayoubi said.

A spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani’s National Security Council, Rahmatullah Andar, said that the government had set up a unit for journalist protection and that Adil traveled to Ghor despite disapproval from authorities.

No group has claimed responsibility as of Saturday, but Ghani blamed the Taliban for the killing.

“The Taliban and other terrorist groups cannot suffocate the voice of journalists and media workers by launching such attacks,” he said in a statement on Friday night.

The Taliban could not be reached for comment, but the group had several times distanced itself from similar incidents.

“The killings of journalists have created a deep atmosphere of mistrust here because no one has taken credit for them,” Shafiq Haqpal, an analyst, said.

“The killers could be militants, spoilers of the peace, mafia, drug lords and officials because journalists have been exposing corruption cases both inside and outside the government,” he said.

Topics: Afghanistan Afghan journalists

Related

Afghan media under pressure after journalist deaths
Media
Afghan media under pressure after journalist deaths
Taliban threaten Afghan media, say reporters to be targeted
Media
Taliban threaten Afghan media, say reporters to be targeted

Latest updates

Future of AI is even closer, thanks to the fight against COVID-19
Future of AI is even closer, thanks to the fight against COVID-19
GCC secretary-general calls for strengthening Gulf cooperation, integration ahead of Saudi Arabia summit
GCC secretary-general calls for strengthening Gulf cooperation, integration ahead of Saudi Arabia summit
Egypt probes Covid-19 deaths due to alleged lack of oxygen
Egypt probes Covid-19 deaths due to alleged lack of oxygen
US virus death toll hits 350,000; surge feared
US virus death toll hits 350,000; surge feared
Kuwait suspends direct commercial flights to and from UK as of Wednesday
Kuwait suspends direct commercial flights to and from UK as of Wednesday

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.