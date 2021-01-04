Protesters chant ‘Soleimani murderer’ during takeover of Zoom memorial event

Emirates NBD’s ‘The Wise Ones’ takes new approach to data-driven marketing

DUBAI:A 2019 study in the UAE showed that more than 48 percent of people are more willing to share their data and have it used — ethically — by a company if it makes their life easier and more rewarding.

Given the existing economic crisis where people have become more conscious of the value they get from the products and experiences that they spend their money on, financial prudence and literacy are not just a “nice-to-have” but an imperative.

One regional bank, Emirates NBD, says it has taken the approach of using customer data ethically and meaningfully by combining it with creative storytelling to show how people can spend and save wisely.



Starting out with a film series titled “The Wise Ones,” the bank aims to transform marketing in the Middle East. It says the campaign is not about simply selling Emirates NBD’s products and services; instead, it aims to demonstrate the benefits of its product and services through its most active customers.

The films’ narrative style diverges from traditional testimonial style and adopts a more tongue-in-cheek approach to demystify financial prudence by telling the stories through the lens of those who admire, envy or look up to the bank’s customer.

It was shot in 12 hours over one day due to COVID-19 limitations. As the fans speak about the smart people they know, we see teases of those people through cutaways. And then, when the reveal steps in and the music drops, we see an underwater shot coupled with “heroic” dolly zooms that reveal the bank’s real customers; their names as well as the data around how they use a product to the fullest. The soundtrack is an original piece that has been composed for the series.