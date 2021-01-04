Protesters chant ‘Soleimani murderer’ during takeover of Zoom memorial event

You are here

A virtual memorial held by the Iranian embassy in Turkey to mark one year since the killing of Qassem Soleimani was disrupted by dozens of protesters on Saturday. (Screenshot)
  • Demonstrators joined the open Zoom event meant to commemorate the Iranian commander, but instead chanted “murder Soleimani”
  • The protest forced organisers to end the event halfway through the commemoration ceremony
LONDON: A virtual memorial held by the Iranian embassy in Turkey to mark one year since the killing of Qassem Soleimani was disrupted by dozens of protesters on Saturday.
Demonstrators joined the open Zoom event meant to commemorate the Iranian commander, but instead chanted “murder Soleimani.”
They also changed their names and images to a placard stating: “Iran is a murderer.”
The protest forced organisers to end the event halfway through the commemoration ceremony.
The memorial was attended by both Iranian and Turkish officials.
Last year, a US drone strike near Baghdad airport killed Soleimani, the man considered Iran’s most powerful military figure. 
He headed the elite Quds Force - the wing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) responsible for foreign operations. He frequently shuttled between Iraq, Lebanon and Syria to oversee Iran’s foreign militias.
His assassination dramatically ratcheted up tensions in the region and brought the US and Iran to the brink of war.
Days after the killing, Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two US bases in Iraq, leaving more than 100 US soldiers with traumatic brain injuries.
Top Iranian officials have constantly threatened further “harsh revenge” for the killing of Soleimani. 
In September, the IRGC’s commander Major-General Hossein Salami doubled down on the threat.

Topics: Qasim Soleimani Iran ZOOM

Emirates NBD’s ‘The Wise Ones’ takes new approach to data-driven marketing

Starting with a film series titled ‘The Wise Ones,’ Emirates NBD aims to transform marketing in the Middle East. (Supplied)
Updated 03 January 2021
Arab News

Emirates NBD’s ‘The Wise Ones’ takes new approach to data-driven marketing

Starting with a film series titled ‘The Wise Ones,’ Emirates NBD aims to transform marketing in the Middle East. (Supplied)
  • The bank aims to transform marketing in the Middle East
  • Over 48% of people in UAE are more willing to ‘ethically’ share their data and have it used
Updated 03 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI:A 2019 study in the UAE showed that more than 48 percent of people are more willing to share their data and have it used — ethically — by a company if it makes their life easier and more rewarding.
Given the existing economic crisis where people have become more conscious of the value they get from the products and experiences that they spend their money on, financial prudence and literacy are not just a “nice-to-have” but an imperative.
One regional bank, Emirates NBD, says it has taken the approach of using customer data ethically and meaningfully by combining it with creative storytelling to show how people can spend and save wisely.

Starting out with a film series titled “The Wise Ones,” the bank aims to transform marketing in the Middle East. It says the campaign is not about simply selling Emirates NBD’s products and services; instead, it aims to demonstrate the benefits of its product and services through its most active customers.
The films’ narrative style diverges from traditional testimonial style and adopts a more tongue-in-cheek approach to demystify financial prudence by telling the stories through the lens of those who admire, envy or look up to the bank’s customer.  
It was shot in 12 hours over one day due to COVID-19 limitations. As the fans speak about the smart people they know, we see teases of those people through cutaways. And then, when the reveal steps in and the music drops, we see an underwater shot coupled with “heroic” dolly zooms that reveal the bank’s real customers; their names as well as the data around how they use a product to the fullest. The soundtrack is an original piece that has been composed for the series.

Topics: Emirates NBD Data The Wise Ones

