You are here

  • Home
  • South Korea reviews AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

South Korea reviews AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

South Korea reviews AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea has been grappling with a prolonged surge in coronavirus infections during the latest wave that has led to a sharp increase in deaths. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yq5by

Updated 04 January 2021
Reuters

South Korea reviews AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

South Korea reviews AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
  • The drug safety ministry said will aim to approve the British shot for emergency use in 40 days
Updated 04 January 2021
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea is reviewing AstraZeneca’s request for approval of its coronavirus vaccine, as it expands a ban on private gatherings of more than four people to the whole country with daily cases topping more than 1,000 in four days.
The drug safety ministry said will aim to approve the British shot for emergency use in 40 days. The approval would mark the first for the country, which has been grappling with a prolonged surge in infections during the latest wave that has led to a sharp increase in deaths.
South Korea signed a deal with AstraZeneca to secure 20 million doses of its vaccine in December, with the first shipment expected as early as January.
It also has deals with three other drugmakers – Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen, Moderna Inc. – and the global COVAX initiative, backed by the World Health Organization.
The country has secured enough doses to allow for coverage of 56 million people, more than the 52 million residents of the country.
Authorities plan to start vaccination in February, with health workers and vulnerable people first in line, but the government has been criticized for that schedule in light of vaccinations underway in the United States and European Union.

Topics: South Korea Coronavirus AstraZeneca

Related

India's drugs experts approve AstraZeneca, local COVID-19 vaccines
World
India's drugs experts approve AstraZeneca, local COVID-19 vaccines
Special Philippines signs deal for 2.6m doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
World
Philippines signs deal for 2.6m doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment

Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment
Updated 16 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment

Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment
  • Ivermectin costs as little as $1 per course, could cut mortality rates by as much as 80%
Updated 16 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Early-stage trials indicate that a cheap and readily available drug has the potential to make “transformative” changes to COVID-19 mortality rates, according to a leaked presentation by Liverpool University scientists.

Data revealed in the presentation suggested that the drug Ivermectin — normally used to treat lice — could cut deaths in hospitals by as much as 80 percent.

In 11 trials involving more than 1,000 patients, those who received the drug appeared to clear themselves of the virus in about half the usual time.

Trials of another 5,000 patients have yet to report their results, but Dr. Andrew Hill, the researcher at Liverpool University who gave the leaked presentation, said they are expected soon.

He emphasized that his data looked only at the so-called “gold-standard” randomized controlled trials, in which patients were randomly assigned the drug or a placebo.

“The combined data may be large enough to get to World Health Organization recommendations for treatment being used worldwide,” Hill said.

“If we see these same trends consistently across more studies, then this really is going to be a transformative treatment.”

He said the anti-parasitic drug could be a particularly important weapon against COVID-19 in the developing world because of its low cost. “It’s very attractive because it costs between $1 and $2 for a treatment course,” Hill added.

Despite the early positive signs, however, other researchers have urged caution over pre-emptively heralding a wonder treatment.

Other drugs such as hydroxychloroquine have previously been touted as major breakthroughs in COVID-19 treatment, only to underperform in large-scale trials.

Oxford University Prof. Peter Horby said he is worried that the mortality data involved too few cases, and that many of the trials analyzed had not been peer reviewed. The new data, he added, is “interesting, perhaps encouraging, but not yet convincing.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Latest updates

Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment
Cheap drug could be ‘transformative’ COVID-19 treatment
Legendary Lebanese musician Elias Rahbani dies at 83
Legendary Lebanese musician Elias Rahbani dies at 83
Government forces clash with Haftar’s troops in Sabha
Government forces clash with Haftar’s troops in Sabha
Philippines hits imported cars and vans with tariffs to help domestic industry
Philippines hits imported cars and vans with tariffs to help domestic industry
Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally
Bitcoin slumps, slamming brakes on New Year rally

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.