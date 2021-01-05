You are here

Egypt urges GERD agreement ahead of reservoir filling

Egypt urges GERD agreement ahead of reservoir filling
Ethiopia said the construction of the Renaissance Dam is 78 percent complete and indicated its commitment to conclude negotiations. (AP)
Updated 05 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt urges GERD agreement ahead of reservoir filling

Egypt urges GERD agreement ahead of reservoir filling
  • Agreement should ‘achieve the common interests of the three countries,’ and ‘secure Egypt’s rights and water interests’
Updated 05 January 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has urged the need for an agreement “at the earliest possible time” with Sudan and Ethiopia on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) ahead of the second phase of its operation.

The three countries have agreed to bilateral meetings with experts to negotiate the filling of the dam’s reservoir.
Egypt said that the agreement should “achieve the common interests of the three countries,” but at the same time “secure Egypt’s rights and water interests.”
The comments came during a tripartite meeting between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia that discussed resuming negotiations on filling and operating the dam. The talks were held in the presence of African Union experts and international observers, headed by
South Africa.
In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the meeting reached an agreement to hold a round of negotiations between the three parties, extended for one week, with the aim of discussing substantive aspects and points of disagreement on the dam agreement, in the presence of observers who are taking part in negotiations and experts appointed by the African Union Commission.
At the end of this week, another six-party ministerial meeting will be held, chaired by South Africa, to consider the outcomes of the tripartite negotiation round.
The Sudanese Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources said that the three countries reviewed their positions regarding an agreement that would allow negotiations to resume, in light of the “positive development” of experts submitting a memorandum of agreement for the three countries.
The ministry added in a statement that Sudan welcomes the development, but considers it “insufficient” due to the absence of a “clear role” for experts in facilitating negotiations and proposing solutions for future issues.

FASTFACT

The Sudanese Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources said that the three countries reviewed their positions regarding an agreement that would allow negotiations to resume, in light of the ‘positive development’ of experts submitting a memorandum of agreement for the three countries.

The statement said that the meeting concluded with the adoption of Sudan’s proposal that the coming week be devoted to trila-teral meetings between the three countries and a group of experts and observers.
The minister of international cooperation in South Africa urged the future meetings to identify points of agreement and disagreement between the three countries, provided that they resume on Jan. 10.
South Africa said it hoped that negotiations will conclude by the end of January, before the end of its African Union presidency.
The Ethiopian Ministry of Irrigation said that ministers of the three countries exchanged views on the continuation of tripartite negotiations by focusing on a draft document presented by experts commissioned by the head of the African Union.
The ministry added that construction of the Renaissance Dam is 78 percent complete, and that Addis Ababa expressed a positive view of the draft document and stressed its willingness to use it as a unified working document for tripartite negotiations, confirming agreement on most issues related to the first filling and the annual operation of the dam.
However, Ethiopia warned that it “will not accept” any agreement that limits its right to use Nile waters, indicating its commitment to conclude negotiations and reach an agreement.
The three countries have held several rounds of talks since Ethiopia launched the GERD project in 2011, but are yet to reach an agreement on filling and operating the dam’s huge reservoir.

Topics: Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

A Marine Corps pilot prepares for a vertical landing of Lockheed Martin F-35B stealth fighter aboard the USS Wasp amphibious assault carrier during their operation in the waters off Japan's southernmost island of Okinawa March 23, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 05 January 2021
Reuters

Israel's defense minister favors buying one more F-35 squadron for now

Israel’s defense minister favors buying one more F-35 squadron for now
  • Gantz did not specify the number of F-35s in the proposed new squadron
Updated 05 January 2021
Reuters

Israel’s defense minister said on Monday that he wants the country to buy a third squadron of stealth F-35 warplanes from the US, and that he hoped a deal could be clinched before President Donald Trump steps down on Jan. 20.
Israel has been in talks with Washington on how to preserve its military advantage after the Trump administration approved a possible F-35 sale to the United Arab Emirates last year. The plane was previously available only to Israel in the region.
“Without doubt, we need to expand the F-35 array. Right now we have two squadrons. I reckon we will expand that. That is what I requested of the Americans,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Ynet TV.
“I would buy another F-35 squadron and then examine what to do with the balance — continuing to expand the F-35 (procurement), going for F-15s?“

HIGHLIGHT

Gantz did not specify the number of F-35s in the proposed new squadron. Defense officials have said the two squadrons already ordered by Israel consist of 50 planes.

Gantz did not specify the number of F-35s in the proposed new squadron. Defense officials have said the two squadrons already ordered by Israel consist of 50 planes.
Gantz’s coalition government with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fell apart last month, triggering a March 23 ballot. Both men remain in their posts until a new government is formed after the ballot.
Asked if Israel might complete a defense procurement deal with the United States before Trump steps down, he said: “I hope so. I think the defense budget needs to be handled properly, to be safeguarded. It is a kind of active insurance policy.”
The F-35 is made by Lockheed Martin Corp. and the F-15 by Boeing Co.

Topics: Israel buys F-35 from US

