Former allies turn against Trump as violent mob storms US Capitol

Former allies turn against Trump as violent mob storms US Capitol
In the gravest assault on the symbol of American democracy in more than 200 years, rioters forced their way past metal security barricades, broke windows and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol. (AFP)
Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, top center, arrive at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. for a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to confirm the electoral votes cast in November's election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks in the House Chamber during a reconvening of a joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP)
Congress staffers barricaded themselves after Trump supporters stormed inside the US Capitol in Washington. (AFP)
  • Multiple Republican senators reverse course and said they won’t object to congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory
  • Republican National Committee condemns the violence as "an attack on our country and its founding principles”
WASHINGTON: Hours after hundreds of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy, a shaken Congress on Thursday formally certified Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

Late on Wednesday houses of Congress resumed their work on certifying Biden’s Electoral College win, with debate stretching into the early hours of Thursday. After debate, the Senate and the House of Representatives rejected two objections to the tally and certified the final Electoral College vote with Biden receiving 306 votes and Trump 232 votes.

Vice President Mike Pence, in declaring the final vote totals behind Biden’s victory, said this “shall be deemed a sufficient declaration of the persons elected president and vice president of the United States.”




Trump's supporters stormed a session of Congress held Jan. 6, to certify Joe Biden's election win, triggering unprecedented chaos and violence at the heart of American democracy and accusations the president was attempting a coup. (AFP)

President Donald Trump later responded to the vote, saying there “will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”

In a statement tweeted by his social media director Dan Scavino, he said: “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”

He added: “I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again.”

Trump’s account is currently locked by Twitter.

The outcome had never been in doubt, but had been interrupted by rioters – spurred on by Trump – who forced their way past metal security barricades, broke windows and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol.

Police said four people died during the chaos — one from gunshot wounds and three from medical emergencies — and 52 people were arrested.

Some besieged the House of Representatives chamber while lawmakers were inside, banging on its doors and forcing suspension of the certification debate. Security officers piled furniture against the chamber’s door and drew their pistols before helping lawmakers and others escape.




Supporters of US President Donald Trump faught with riot police outside the Capitol building in Washington, DC, as they stormed a session of Congress held Jan. 6, to certify Joe Biden's election win. (AFP)

The assault on the Capitol was the culmination of months of divisive and escalating rhetoric around the Nov. 3 election, with the Republican president repeatedly making false claims that the vote was rigged and urging his supporters to help him overturn his loss.

The chaos unfolded after Trump — who before the election refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he lost — addressed thousands of supporters near the White House and told them to march on the Capitol to express their anger at the voting process.




Trump supporters captured and destroyed media equipment during the protests that erupted into violence on Jan. 6, 2020 outside the Capitol in Washington, DC. (AFP)

He told his supporters to pressure their elected officials to reject the results, urging them “to fight.”

Some prominent Republicans in Congress strongly criticized Trump, putting the blame for the day’s violence squarely on his shoulders.

“There is no question that the President formed the mob, the President incited the mob, the President addressed the mob. He lit the flame,” House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney said on Twitter.

Trump later appeared telling protestors it was time to “go home,” but remained adamant that he was opposed to the vote outcome.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton, a leading conservative from Arkansas, called on Trump to accept his election loss and “quit misleading the American people and repudiate mob violence.”

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are due to take office on Jan. 20.

Topics: USELECTION2020 Trump's last hurrah Mike Pence

Updated 23 min 57 sec ago
AP

Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area over coronavirus

Japan declares state of emergency for Tokyo area over coronavirus
  • Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga issued the declaration Thursday at the government task force for the coronavirus
Updated 23 min 57 sec ago
AP

TOKYO: Japan has declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic for Tokyo and three nearby areas as cases continued to surge, hitting a daily record of 2,447 in the capital.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga issued the declaration Thursday at the government task force for the coronavirus.
The declaration kicks in Friday until Feb. 7, and centers around asking restaurants and bars to close at 8 p.m. and people to stay home and not mingle in crowds.

Topics: Japan Tokyo Coronavirus

