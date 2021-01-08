WASHINGTON: The United States counted a record number of daily coronavirus deaths Thursday at nearly 4,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The 3,998 deaths were recorded over the 24 hour period ending at 8:30 p.m. local time (0130 GMT Friday), during which the US notched 265,246 new infections, according to the university.
US sets new record with nearly 4,000 Covid deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins
Short Url
https://arab.news/zy8ce
Updated 08 January 2021
US sets new record with nearly 4,000 Covid deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins
WASHINGTON: The United States counted a record number of daily coronavirus deaths Thursday at nearly 4,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.