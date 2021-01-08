US sets new record with nearly 4,000 Covid deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins

You are here

Two nurses put a ventilator on a patient in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Two nurses put a ventilator on a patient in a COVID-19 unit at St. Joseph Hospital in Orange, Calif. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. California health authorities reported Thursday a record two-day total of 1,042 coronavirus deaths as many hospitals strain under unprecedented caseloads. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States counted a record number of daily coronavirus deaths Thursday at nearly 4,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The 3,998 deaths were recorded over the 24 hour period ending at 8:30 p.m. local time (0130 GMT Friday), during which the US notched 265,246 new infections, according to the university.

