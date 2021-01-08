You are here

Iran in no rush to see US return to nuclear deal: Khamenei

Iran in no rush to see US return to nuclear deal: Khamenei
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei also banned the import of new coronavirus vaccines from the US and Britain. (AFP)
Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

Iran in no rush to see US return to nuclear deal: Khamenei

Iran in no rush to see US return to nuclear deal: Khamenei
  • Leader also bans the import of new coronavirus vaccines from the US and Britain
Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Friday that his country is not in a hurry for the United States to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal, but he insisted that the sanctions must be lifted immediately.
“We are not insisting nor in a hurry for the US to return to the deal,” Khamenei said in live televised remarks.
“But what is logical is our demand, is the lifting of the sanctions,” he added.
He likewise said that a reconciliation with the West will not bring stability to region.
Tehran’s presence in the region brings stability, aimed at strengthening ties with ‘friends’, Khamenei said.
Khamenei also banned the government from importing new coronavirus vaccines from the United States and Britain.


“Imports of US and British vaccines into the country are banned. I have told this to officials and I’m saying it publicly now,” Khamenei said in live televised speech.
“If the Americans were able to produce a vaccine, they would not have such a coronavirus fiasco in their own country,” he said.

 

Soleimani’s shadow
Qassem Soleimani left a trail of death and destruction in his wake as head of Iran’s Quds Force … until his assassination on Jan. 3, 2020. Yet still, his legacy of murderous interference continues to haunt the region

Topics: Iran

Iran leader bans import of US and UK-made COVID vaccines

Iran leader bans import of US and UK-made COVID vaccines
Updated 39 min 34 sec ago
AFP

Iran leader bans import of US and UK-made COVID vaccines

Iran leader bans import of US and UK-made COVID vaccines
  • Khamenei’s edict bans imports of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford anti-Covid 19 jabs
  • Iran, the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the pandemic, last month launched clinical trials of its own vaccine
Updated 39 min 34 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader on Friday banned the import of American and British-produced vaccines against COVID-19, saying they were “completely untrustworthy.”
“Importing vaccines made in the US or the UK is prohibited,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a tweet, accompanied by the hashtag #CoronaVaccine.
“It’s not unlikely they would want to contaminate other nations,” he added.
The Islamic republic has reported more than 1.2 million cases of the novel coronavirus, which have caused over 56,000 deaths.
Iran has accused arch-enemy the US of hampering its access to vaccines through a tough sanctions regime.
While food and medicine are technically exempt from the measures, international banks tend to reject transactions involving Iran.
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said last month that Washington had demanded that Tehran pay for the drugs through US banks, adding that he had feared the United States would seize the money.
Khamenei’s edict bans imports of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca-Oxford anti-COVID 19 jabs.
Iran last month launched clinical trials of its own vaccine developed inside the Islamic republic, the Middle Eastern country hardest hit by the pandemic.
The pandemic came on top of months of escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington, after US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 treaty on Iran’s nuclear program and reimposed suffocating sanctions.
In March last year, Khamenei rejected an offer by Trump to help with the pandemic, saying he did not trust the intentions of the US, Iran’s “most vicious” enemy.
The Iranian Red Crescent said Friday that US-based Iranian scientists had been planning to send 150,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to Iran, but that the delivery had been canceled following Khamenei’s comments.
“A million doses of the vaccine were meant to have been delivered to the Red Crescent” via a third country, it said in a statement widely reported in local media.
Khamenei claimed in a televised address Friday that “if the Americans were able to produce” a trustworthy vaccine, “the coronavirus catastrophe wouldn’t have happened in their country.”
He also tweeted that “given our experience with France’s HIV-tainted blood supplies, French vaccines aren’t trustworthy either.”
That was a reference to a scandal in the 1980s in which blood infected with HIV was distributed in France, and later abroad, even after the government became aware of the problem.
Hundreds of people in Iran were among those infected.
France’s then-prime minister Laurent Fabius was charged with manslaughter, but acquitted in 1999, while his health minister was convicted but never punished.

Topics: Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei COVID-19

