You are here

  • Home
  • Iran’s Khamenei says sanctions failed, no talks with Trump

Iran’s Khamenei says sanctions failed, no talks with Trump

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addresses the nation in a televised speech marking the Eid Al-Adha holiday, in Tehran, Iran, July 31, 2020. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nwf3y

Updated 31 July 2020
AFP

Iran’s Khamenei says sanctions failed, no talks with Trump

  • Khamenei said Western “think-tanks admit that the maximum pressure (policy) of sanctions and US force has not succeeded”
  • Khamenei said he would not agree to meetings that were aimed only at boosting Trump’s re-election hopes
Updated 31 July 2020
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran will not open talks with the United States that will only benefit Donald Trump, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Friday, insisting the US president’s sanctions policy had failed.
Decades-old tensions between Tehran and Washington have soared in the past year, with the sworn enemies appearing several times to come to the brink of war.
The tensions have been rising since 2018, when Trump withdrew the United States from a landmark nuclear accord and unilaterally reimposed crippling sanctions.
“There is no doubt that sanctions are a crime,” Khamenei said in a televised speech.
“But the smart Iranian has made the best use of this attack, this animosity and benefited... by using sanctions as a means to increase national self-reliance.”
Khamenei said Western “think-tanks admit that the maximum pressure (policy) of sanctions and US force has not succeeded.”
The 2015 deal between Tehran and major powers promised relief from sanctions in return for limits on Iran’s nuclear program.
After abandoning the accord, the United States reimposed sanctions on Iran’s vital oil exports and its access to the international banking system, and pressured allies and rivals alike to fall in line.
Iran has responded by trying to boost its non-oil exports, particularly to neighboring countries.
“This has caused the country’s economy to be naturally less reliant on oil,” Khamenei said, casting the development in a positive light.
Khamenei condemned calls for Iran to open new talks with the United States, saying he would not agree to meetings that were aimed only at boosting Trump’s re-election hopes.
The 81-year-old even called Trump an “old man,” even though he is seven years older than the US president.
“This old man in charge, he apparently made some propaganda use out of his negotiations with North Korea. Now he wants to use (talks with Iran) for the (November 3 US presidential) election.”
Khamenei said that in return for new talks, the US would demand: “Reduce your defensive capability, destroy your regional power and give up the vital nuclear industry.”
“No logic dictates giving into the aggressor’s demands,” he said.
He also accused European partners to the nuclear deal of “having done nothing” to provide Iran with the economic benefits of the accord and said their barter system designed to bypass US sanctions was a “useless plaything.”
The system, called Instex, is meant to function as a clearing house and allow European companies to deliver medical supplies to Iran without being exposed to sanctions.
Britain, France and Germany announced they had carried out the first transaction through the mechanism in late June, over a year and a half after it was established.

Topics: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran United States

Related

Middle-East
Khamenei threatens US with ‘reciprocal blow’ over Soleimani strike
Middle-East
Khamenei says Iran must become strong to end ‘enemy threat’

Iraq PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi calls early election for June 6, 2021

Updated 14 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

Iraq PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi calls early election for June 6, 2021

  • Elections in Iraq are sometimes marred by violence and often by fraud
  • The next parliamentary elections had originally been due to take place in May 2022
Updated 14 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Friday called an early general election for June 6, 2021, roughly a year ahead of when it would normally be held.
Early elections are a key demand of Iraqi anti-government protesters who staged months of mass demonstrations last year and were killed in their hundreds by security forces and gunmen suspected of links to militia groups.
Iraqi’s parliament must still ratify the election date.
Kadhimi was selected by parliament in May to head a government that would guide the country toward early elections. His predecessor Adel Abdul Mahdi quit under pressure from protests in December last year.
Activists have also demanded fairer elections and changes to Iraq’s voting process and election committee after widespread accusations of fraud in the last nationwide vote in 2018.
The United Nations praised Kadhimi’s announcement saying it would promote “greater stability and democracy.”
Voter turnout in Iraq’s last election was 44.5 percent, but especially low in some impoverished southern Shiite Muslim areas. Many Iraqis say they have no faith in Iraq’s electoral system.
Demonstrators who took to the street in their hundreds of thousands last year accuse the political elite, especially lawmakers, of squandering Iraq’s oil wealth to line their own pockets.
Kadhimi’s government faces a health crisis with a rapid spread of the coronavirus, a fiscal crisis because of low oil revenues and exports, challenges from powerful militia groups which oppose him and a rising Daesh insurgency. 

Topics: Mustafa Al-Kadhimi Iraq General Elections

Related

Middle-East
Iraq says nearly 560 killed in anti-government unrest
Middle-East
Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Latest updates

Iraq PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi calls early election for June 6, 2021
Ferris wheels and tombs off-limits to Iraqis on Eid holidays
Irish Muslims perform Eid prayers on symbolic Croke Park pitch
No COVID-19 cases detected among Hajj pilgrims, infection numbers continue to fall
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman receives Eid Al-Adha greetings from world leaders

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.