Donald Trump returns to Twitter as Facebook's Zuckerberg bans him for 'fanning the flames'

Donald Trump returns to Twitter as Facebook’s Zuckerberg bans him for ‘fanning the flames’
US President Donald Trump is seen on TV from a video message released on Twitter on Jan. 6, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

Donald Trump returns to Twitter as Facebook’s Zuckerberg bans him for ‘fanning the flames’

Donald Trump returns to Twitter as Facebook’s Zuckerberg bans him for ‘fanning the flames’
  • Twitter unlocks the president's @realDonaldTrump Twitter account, which has 88 million followers
Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

US President Donald Trump returned to Twitter on Thursday with a video acknowledging that Joe Biden would be the next US president as other social media services including Facebook Inc. blocked his accounts over concerns that his messages might spark further violent protests.
Twitter unlocked the president’s @realDonaldTrump Twitter account, which has 88 million followers, after Trump removed three rule-breaking tweets. His first post back on the platform featured a video in which he said he was focused on a peaceful transition of power and which was viewed 1.4 million times within 15 minutes of posting.
Tech companies have been scrambling to crack down on the president’s baseless claims about the Nov. 3 US presidential election after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in unrest that resulted in four deaths.
Trump’s accounts remain blocked on Facebook and Instagram for at least two weeks and perhaps indefinitely. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a Thursday post that the risks of allowing him to use the platform were “simply too great.”
Facebook’s move marked the most significant sanction of the president by a major social media company. Live-streaming platform Twitch and photo-sharing service Snap Inc. issued similar bans.
“The shocking events of the last 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden,” Zuckerberg said in his Facebook post.
White House spokesman Judd Deere said in response that the companies had censored the president at a critical time for the country. “Big Tech is out of control,” he said.
Zuckerberg said the block on Trump’s Facebook page, which has 35 million followers, would last at least until Biden takes office on Jan. 20.
At an all-hands meeting on Thursday, Zuckerberg told employees he considered it important political leaders “lead by example and make sure we put the nation first.”
“What we’ve seen is that the president has been doing the opposite of that and instead fanning the flames of those who think they should turn to violence to overturn the election outcome,” he said, according to audio of the remarks heard by Reuters.
Social media companies have been under pressure to police misinformation about the US election on their platforms, including from the president. Trump and his allies for months have amplified baseless claims of election fraud and the president told protesters to go to Capitol Hill, with both Republicans and Democrats saying he was responsible for the resulting violence.
Amazon.com Inc’s Twitch disabled Trump’s channel due to the “extraordinary circumstances and the president’s incendiary rhetoric,” it said. A spokeswoman said the company would reassess Trump’s account after he leaves office.
E-commerce platform Shopify shut service for stores affiliated with Trump for violations of its “acceptable use” policy, prompting e-commerce sites for both the campaign and the Trump Organization to go offline.
Facebook’s decision follows bans in recent years of some government officials in India and Myanmar for promoting violence. A Facebook spokesman said the company had never before blocked a current president, prime minister or head of state.
In a video posted to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube on Wednesday, which was later deleted by the platforms after garnering millions of views, Trump repeated election fraud claims as he told protesters to go home.
Civil rights groups including Color of Change have called for social media companies to ban Trump permanently from the platforms, where he has repeatedly violated policies.
The Anti-Defamation League praised Facebook’s move, calling it “an obvious first step,” while the NAACP in a statement said the move was a “long overdue” gesture that “rings hollow.”
Facebook has drawn criticism for exempting politicians’ posts and ads from its third-party fact-checking program and repeatedly said it does not want to be “the arbiter of truth.” The company has in recent months started labeling some of Trump’s statements but faced questions about why it had not acted sooner against violent rhetoric that proliferated in the past few weeks as organizers planned the rally online.
Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, said in a statement he was “deeply frustrated that it took a group of domestic terrorists storming the Capitol” for Facebook to take action and wondered “if the decision was an opportunistic one, motivated by the news of a Democratically controlled Congress.”
Democratic Senator Mark Warner, incoming chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, said the social media actions did not go far enough.
“These platforms have served as core organizing infrastructure for violent, far right groups and militia movements for several years now – helping them to recruit, organize, coordinate and in many cases (particularly with respect to YouTube) generate profits from their violent, extremist content,” he said in a statement.
YouTube, which is owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google, said Thursday any channel that posts videos with false claims about the election results will be temporarily restricted from uploading or live streaming.
YouTube did not respond to a question about whether it would ban Trump’s account in the same manner as Facebook, while a Twitter spokesman said it was continuing to “evaluate the situation in real time, including examining activity on the ground and statements made off Twitter.” He said Twitter would inform the public if an “escalation” in its approach was necessary.

Topics: social media Facebook Twitter Donald Trump

Updated 08 January 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

Hezbollah threatens Lebanese journalist working with US-funded Alhurra News channel

Hezbollah threatens Lebanese journalist working with US-funded Alhurra News channel
  • Layal Alekhtiar is latest victim of cyber bullying by the Iran-backed terror group
  • Committee to Protect Journalists slams online harassment of female reporters, says must be investigated
Updated 08 January 2021
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: Lebanese news anchor Layal Alekhtiar is the latest victim of a Hezbollah-led campaign to silence free media in and out of the country.

The journalist, who works for US State Department-funded Alhurra, received death threats via text following an incitement campaign launched by viewers loyal to Hezbollah. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) told Arab News that these threats must be investigated. 

The campaign comes after Alekhtiar tweeted a video of the unveiling of the newly erected statue of the late Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani with a line from Ayat Al-Anbya (The Prophets) from the Qur’an that said: “What are these statues to which you are so devoted?”

Alekhtiar told Arab News: “I didn’t provoke them specifically in any way, all I did was place this Ayat as a matter of freedom of speech, nothing more. I didn’t demean them, nor did I do it in any impolite way.

“So, they let their whole army loose on me, and all those from Al-Manar and Al-Mayadeen and all their news channels and I didn’t understand why, there is nothing to it.

“I tweeted the Ayat regarding the statues because what grabbed my attention was that there were Shiite religious men there. Anyway, to me, any statue that would be erected for someone not Lebanese — especially since he has a political agenda — paid by the Lebanese, should not be placed. Whoever it may be, not just Qassem Soleimani,” she said.

Shortly after, a senior member of the Israeli Army tweeted the same Ayat which added fuel to the fire.

“So, they begin to create a link between my tweet and his and they begin to photoshop both tweets together and spread it and say that I am a foreign agent and that I am an Israeli spy,” she added.

Speaking to Arab News, Sherif Mansour, Middle East and North Africa Program Coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said: “the use of online harassment against women journalists is abhorrent tactic that aims to silence their reporting and opinions. 

“Threats by non state actors and their supporters online must not go unnoticed and must be throughly investigated.”

Alekhtiar is not the first journalist to be harassed and targeted by Hezbollah and accused of spying for Israel and will surely not be the last — this includes Lebanese  journalists who are also Shiite Muslims, but don’t agree with Hezbollah’s political beliefs. 

Late last year, journalist Luna Safwan, who happens to be Shiite, was subjected to an online abuse campaign after her tweet criticizing Hezbollah was carried by an Israeli news channel and she was accused of cooperating with Israel.

Similarly, Lebanese journalist Maryam Seif Eddine, known for her staunch criticism of Hezbollah despite being Shiite, had been issued death threats by the group while her mother and brother were physically assaulted, the latter being left with a broken nose. Hezbollah loyalists had targeted her family home in Burj El-Barajneh, in the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs of Beirut.

Before that, as the country witnessed unprecedented nationwide protests in 2019, former LBC news anchor Dima Sadek, another Shiite journalist, was subjected to harassment by the Lebanese militia group after her phone was stolen from her during a demonstration. The harassment, she said, was followed by insulting and threatening phone calls to her mother, who suffered a stroke as a result of the stress.

And prior to that, MTV television reporter Nawal Berry, also a Shiite, suffered violent attacks by supporters of Hezbollah and its allies while covering the early days of the protests. Loyalists smashed her team’s camera, snatched the microphone she was holding, spat on her, and kicked her in the leg.

Alekhtiar said: “Now, they continued with their campaign, but the principle is that we, in Lebanon, the foundation is freedom of expression and the democracy that puts it apart from other countries.

“We don’t want to become a part of another country, nor do we want the nationality of our country to change no matter who is coming.”

Activist and journalist Ali Al-Amin, who claimed that he had been attacked on more than one occasion by Hezbollah-linked people, in a previous interview told Arab News: “Hezbollah has always resorted to accusing its opponents of working for Israel, the US, or foreign embassies.

“It has mobilized its electronic armies to launch (online) campaigns against them over the past 15 years. There is much evidence for this.”

Alekhtiar, who remains unfazed by the threats, said: “An opinion must stay an opinion, no matter what happens, because without freedom of expression, journalism has no point, and the media has no point.”

Soleimani's shadow
Qassem Soleimani left a trail of death and destruction in his wake as head of Iran's Quds Force … until his assassination on Jan. 3, 2020. Yet still, his legacy of murderous interference continues to haunt the region
Topics: Layal Alekhtiar Lebanon Beirut Hezbollah Alhurra TV

