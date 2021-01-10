You are here

10,000 women benefit from Wusool program in Saudi Arabia

10,000 women benefit from Wusool program in Saudi Arabia
Cars drive past the King Abdullah Financial District, north of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 11 January 2021
SPA

10,000 women benefit from Wusool program in Saudi Arabia

10,000 women benefit from Wusool program in Saudi Arabia
  • The program aims to increase the participation of women in the labor market and increase job stability
Updated 11 January 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The number of beneficiaries of the Human Resources Development Fund’s (Hadaf) transportation program for Saudi women employees has reached 10,000.
As per the program’s new mechanism, beneficiaries can receive an 80 percent discount on the cost of each trip. This is after the ceiling of support has been increased to SR1,100 ($293) a month for beneficiaries with a monthly wage not exceeding SR6,000 and SR800 for beneficiaries with a monthly wage of SR6,001-SR8,000.
The program aims to find solutions that reduce the burden of transportation costs for Saudi female workers in the private sector by providing them with subsidies from Hadaf for high-quality, safe and secure transportation services to and from the workplace, partnering with taxi companies through licensed smart apps.
The program aims to increase the participation of women in the labor market and increase job stability.

Network of healthcare providers in KSA's central region wins Qassim gov's thumbs up

Network of healthcare providers in KSA’s central region wins Qassim gov’s thumbs up
Updated 11 January 2021
SPA

Network of healthcare providers in KSA’s central region wins Qassim gov’s thumbs up

Network of healthcare providers in KSA’s central region wins Qassim gov’s thumbs up
Updated 11 January 2021
SPA

BURAYDAH: Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal honored Dr. Sultan Al-Shaya, CEO of the Health Cluster in Qassim, on Sunday for his exemplary performance. The Health Cluster in Qassim has been ranked first for its performance in the Kingdom.

The Health Cluster is an integrated network of healthcare providers under one administrative structure serving millions of people and allowing mobility of medical professionals within the health clusters system.

The Health Ministry has launched two clusters in the Kingdom so far — one in Riyadh and the second in the central region.

It plans to streamline the healthcare system in the Kingdom along modern lines and launch more clusters to serve people in an efficient manner.

The governor lauded the efforts of the official and his team. He said the top ranking is the result of hard work and dedication. Prince Faisal also praised the healthcare professionals in the region for playing an effective role during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Later, the governor held a meeting with members of a nonprofit organization, which carries out volunteer work in the region.

He was briefed about the different initiatives carried out by the organization and the community services its members were performing in the region.

