10,000 women benefit from Wusool program in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The number of beneficiaries of the Human Resources Development Fund’s (Hadaf) transportation program for Saudi women employees has reached 10,000.
As per the program’s new mechanism, beneficiaries can receive an 80 percent discount on the cost of each trip. This is after the ceiling of support has been increased to SR1,100 ($293) a month for beneficiaries with a monthly wage not exceeding SR6,000 and SR800 for beneficiaries with a monthly wage of SR6,001-SR8,000.
The program aims to find solutions that reduce the burden of transportation costs for Saudi female workers in the private sector by providing them with subsidies from Hadaf for high-quality, safe and secure transportation services to and from the workplace, partnering with taxi companies through licensed smart apps.
The program aims to increase the participation of women in the labor market and increase job stability.
