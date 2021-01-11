You are here

Libyan man sentenced to life for deadly UK park stabbings

Libyan man sentenced to life for deadly UK park stabbings
Saadallah had pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and three of attempted murder for the June 20 attack in Reading, but denied having a terrorist motive. (AP)
Updated 11 January 2021
AP

  • Khairi Saadallah had been released from prison just two weeks before his deadly attack.
  • Attack was 'ruthless and brutal': Judge
Updated 11 January 2021
AP

LONDON: A Libyan man who stabbed three friends to death as they sat in an English city park on a summer evening was sentenced Monday to life in prison with no chance of parole.
Judge Nigel Sweeney said Khairi Saadallah should be given a rare whole-life prison term for the “ruthless and brutal” attack. He said it was “a rare and exceptional case in which just punishment requires you must be kept in prison for the rest of your life.”
Friends James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, were enjoying a warm Saturday evening in Forbury Gardens park in Reading when they were stabbed. Each died from a single stab wound in an attack that lasted barely a minute. Three other men were injured.
“His attack on them was so swift, ruthless and brutal that none of them had any chance to react, let alone to defend themselves,” the judge said during the sentencing hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court.
Saadallah, 26, had pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and three of attempted murder for the June 20 violence in the town 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of London. However, he denied being motivated by an ideological cause or doing significant planning for the attack.
But police said the stabbings were terrorism. Prosecutors said Saadallah, an asylum-seeker who came to Britain in 2012, stabbed the victims while shouting “Allahu akbar” — the Arabic phrase for “God is great.”
The judge said the defendant “was seeking to advance a political, religious or ideological cause” and had done substantial planning. He rejected the argument that Saadallah was suffering a mental illness at the time of the attack.
Saadallah, who had convictions for offenses including theft and assault, had been released from prison just two weeks before his deadly attack.
Gary Furlong, father of victim James Furlong, welcomed the life sentence, but said “there are now serious questions that need answering, most notably, how the killer was ever in a position to commit these horrific acts.”
Detective Chief Superintendent Kath Barnes, head of Counter Terrorism Policing South East, said after the sentencing that Saadallah was “a committed jihadist and was intent on killing as many people as he could on that sunny summer’s evening in June.”
“The horrors of this incident took just a single minute to unfold. ... In that tiny timeframe, he changed the lives of all those involved forever,” she said.

Putin hosts talks between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia

Putin hosts talks between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, speaks with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, center, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow. (AP)
Updated 12 January 2021
Reuters

  • Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev did not shake hands, only exchanging curt greetings as they sat down at an oval table opposite Putin
Updated 12 January 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday brought together the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for the first time since a war last year over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, an effort to resolve problems that risk undermining the deal that ended the conflict.
A Russian-brokered cease-fire agreement in November halted the six-week conflict between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous enclave and surrounding areas, locking in territorial gains for Azerbaijan.
But tensions persist, with sporadic fighting, prisoners of war continuing to be held by both sides, and disagreements over how a prospective new transport corridor cutting through the region will work.
The enclave is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but both ethnic Armenians and Azeris regard it as part of their historic homelands and fought a much bigger war in the 1990s over it that left tens of thousands dead.

HIGHLIGHTS

• A Russian-brokered cease-fire agreement in November halted the six-week conflict between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces over the mountainous enclave and surrounding areas.

• Tensions still persist, with sporadic fighting, prisoners of war continuing to be held by both sides, and disagreements over how a prospective new transport corridor cutting through the region will work.

In opening remarks in the Kremlin, Putin said the November cease-fire deal, which saw Moscow deploy peacekeepers to the region, was being implemented.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev did not shake hands, only exchanging curt greetings as they sat down at an oval table opposite Putin.

Rising influence
The cease-fire deal sparked protests in Yerevan against Pashinyan whom protesters accused of bungling the war. He has since faced pressure from opponents to step down, something he has resisted.
Aliyev has cast the war victory at home as a historic righting of wrongs, something Armenia rejects, and held a victory parade last month with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
For Russia, the conflict highlighted the rising influence of Azeri ally Turkey in the South Caucasus, part of the former Soviet Union that Moscow has traditionally seen as its own sphere of influence.
But by brokering the deal and getting Russian peacekeepers on the ground, Putin has thwarted a stronger Turkish presence for now while expanding Moscow’s own military footprint.
Dmitry Trenin, a political analyst for the Moscow Carnegie Center, said the Kremlin hoped that Monday’s talks would allow it to reaffirm its influence in the region.
“(The) peacekeeping function is Moscow’s advantage in its competitive relationship with Ankara,” Trenin wrote on Twitter.

Putin hosts talks between leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia
