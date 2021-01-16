You are here

  • Home
  • Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition

Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition

Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
1 / 23
Abdullah Al-Sharbatly with the trophy. (AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
2 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
3 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
4 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
5 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
6 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
7 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
8 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
9 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
10 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
11 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
12 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
13 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
14 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
15 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
16 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
17 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
18 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
19 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
20 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
21 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
22 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
23 / 23
(AN photos by Huda Bashatah)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cn8eb

Updated 17 January 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition

Al-Sharbatly wins Saudi National Guard showjumping competition
  • The three-day competition was squeezed into two days due to heavy rain in Jeddah
  • About 130 horses were registered in the competition, which consisted of nine rounds, with three rounds each day
Updated 17 January 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Abdullah Al-Sharbatly on Saturday won the Saudi National Guard Ministry’s showjumping cup finale, which was held at the Jeddah Trio Ranch.

He received the cup from Brig. Gen. Saad Al-Ahmari, head of public relations at the Ministry of National Guards, Western Sector. He also received a cash prize of SR8,450 ($2,747) for securing first place.

Al-Sharbatly completed the show in 40:27 seconds on his horse Larry with a penalty-free score. 

Khaled Al-Mobty came second after finishing the show in 44:89 seconds, also with no penalties. He received a cash prize of SR7,150. 

Faisal Aba Al-Khail came third after ending the show in 43:33 seconds with 12 penalties.

Hasan Mohammed Al-Hadi came top in the beginners first round, followed by Khaled Mushait and Mishaal Al-Qahtani.

Mostafa Kanaan came first in the under-15 show round, followed by Oufi Rizq and Abdul -Majeed Hathir.

Khalid Al-Hadi won first place in the open round. Mohammed Bakaram came second and he was followed by Abdullah Ibrahim.

The three-day competition, which started on Thursday, was squeezed into two days due to heavy rain in Jeddah. 

It was held without spectators due to coronavirus restrictions and was organized by the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation, in partnership with the Ministry of National Guard and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority. Around SR130,000 in cash prizes were allocated for the winners of all classes.

The competition consisted of nine rounds, with three rounds each day. About 130 horses were registered in the competition. The fences were set at 1.15 meters for the small grade, with about 80 riders competing on the first day.

Almost 40 equestrians took part in the 1.20m-1.25m medium grade. Another 20 competitors battled it out in the 1.30m-1.35m grade on the first day of competition.

 

Topics: showjumping Jeddah Trio Ranch equestrian Saudi National Guard Ministry Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Related

Special Saudi Arabia’s showjumping star eyes path to Tokyo 2020 Olympics photos
Sport
Saudi Arabia’s showjumping star eyes path to Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Saudi equestrian team win Al-Mortajaz horse race
Saudi Arabia
Saudi equestrian team win Al-Mortajaz horse race

Manchester United face acid test of title credentials at Liverpool

Manchester United face acid test of title credentials at Liverpool
Updated 17 January 2021
AFP

Manchester United face acid test of title credentials at Liverpool

Manchester United face acid test of title credentials at Liverpool
  • Jurgen Klopp’s men could drop to fifth place on Sunday if results go against them
Updated 17 January 2021
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool and Manchester United face off on Sunday as the Premier League’s top two teams for the first time since 1997 — with the rivalry between England’s most successful clubs rekindled by a fascinating title race.

United top the table after the New Year for the first time since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013 thanks to an 11-match unbeaten run to take them past Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Liverpool have surrendered top spot after three league games without a win and could drop to fifth place on Sunday if results go against them.

The last time United and Liverpool locked horns in a title race was 12 years ago.

Back then United were hardened winners under Ferguson, who saw off Rafael Benitez’s challengers to win a third consecutive league title.

Now it is United who Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits are the “hunters” chasing the champions.

Ferguson, who arrived at Old Trafford in 1986 with United firmly in Liverpool’s shadow, once famously said his goal was to knock them “off their perch” and he went on to win 13 league titles.

But United have been displaced as top dogs even in their own city by Manchester City.

And fans have been forced to watch Klopp spearhead another era of glory at Anfield, winning the Champions League in 2019 before ending the club’s 30-year wait for a league title last season — putting them just one behind United’s record tally of 20.

But, in a strange and at times soulless season in empty stadiums, the relentless consistency shown by Liverpool in recent
years has dropped off.

Hampered by a series of injuries, most notably to talismanic center-back Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool have already dropped more points in 17 games than they have in either of the past two seasons.

That has allowed United to overtake them despite a slow start to their own campaign.

Solskjaer’s men won just two of their opening six games, suffering a humiliating 6-1 reverse at the hands of Tottenham at Old Trafford.

But, on the road, United’s form has been remarkably consistent. Come Sunday, it will be almost a year to the day since they last lost an away game in domestic competition — on their last visit
to Anfield.

Since then Bruno Fernandes’ arrival has helped transform United’s fortunes. On Friday, the Portugal playmaker won his fourth Premier League player-of-the-month award in 2020 by picking up the prize for December.

“Unfortunately a good signing for United,” said Klopp.

“He is a very influential player for United obviously, involved in a lot of things.

“I know people talk mostly about the goal involvements, which is very important stuff, but he is a link-up in a lot of other situations as well.”

Without the silverware on his CV to rival Klopp or City boss Pep Guardiola, Solskjaer’s credentials for one of the biggest jobs in football are questioned every time he has a couple of bad results.

But the Norwegian has guided United into a position his more storied predecessors, Jose Mourinho and Louis van Gaal, could not manage.

“The last few years, there have been two teams running away with it already by the end of October,” said Solskjaer.

“Now, at least, we’re in it at half-way. We’re a much better side now than a year ago.”

Questions remain over whether United’s revival is for real or another false dawn, of which there have been several in the post-Ferguson era.

Liverpool’s three-decade drought without a league title stands as a warning of how far even giants can fall.

One of Klopp’s first iconic phrases when taking charge in 2015 was his ambition to change the fatalism around the club’s mentality from “doubter to believer.”

Should United become the first visiting side to win at Anfield in the league for nearly four years, it is they who will have the new-found confidence that a 21st league title in 2021 is possible.

Topics: Manchester United Liverpool english Premier League

Related

Liverpool’s long title wait a warning for Manchester United
Sport
Liverpool’s long title wait a warning for Manchester United
Man United face title test in Liverpool showdown
Sport
Man United face title test in Liverpool showdown

Latest updates

Quake death toll at 56 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters
Quake death toll at 56 as Indonesia struggles with string of disasters
Facing Biden, Erdogan extends olive branch to EU
Facing Biden, Erdogan extends olive branch to EU
Uganda’s Museveni extends 35-year rule with disputed election win
Uganda’s Museveni extends 35-year rule with disputed election win
Guatemala tries blocking caravan of 9,000 Honduran migrants
Guatemala tries blocking caravan of 9,000 Honduran migrants
Riyadh Oasis opens its doors for winter leisure festival
Riyadh Oasis opens its doors for winter leisure festival

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.