UK terror prison unit could be radicalizing inmates: Report

Police forensic officers on Streatham High Road in south London. (AFP)
Updated 17 January 2021
Charlie Peters

  • Recent attacks underline how unreliable the prison deradicalization programs are, analyst tells Arab News
LONDON: A British prison unit designed to hold terrorist inmates has been slammed by a new independent report for hardening extremist beliefs among prisoners.

HMP Frankland in County Durham, England, hosts the specialist counterterror prison unit, which was flagged by a government organization for failing to keep inmates on deradicalization programs. 

The facility, which previously housed notorious hate preacher Anjem Choudary, is the only terror separation center currently operating in the UK after the other two facilities were shut down in recent years.

The report by the Independent Monitoring Boards referred to a serious attack on a prison officer and a “number of serious incidents of violent behaviour” and wider “antagonism and hostility to staff” at HMP Frankland.

“Patterns of behaviour seem to have become entrenched, with concerted non-cooperation with the regime offered,” the report added. “The lack of engagement appears to preclude any progress towards progression.”

The UK’s deradicalization strategy has come under heavy scrutiny since the London Bridge stabbing attack on Nov. 29, 2019, when Usman Khan killed two volunteers from his rehabilitation program.

Britain’s counterterrorism strategy in prisons is once again under the spotlight, as it has emerged that Reading attacker Khairi Saadallah was able to socialize with Omar Brooks — an associate of Choudary — in prison.

The fresh revelations follow recent news that Saadallah repeatedly asked to be held at London’s HMP Belmarsh prison, which holds several notorious terrorists and has been a major site of radical networking.

Kyle Orton, an independent geopolitical analyst, told Arab News: “The recent Islamist terrorist attacks in Britain have underlined how unreliable the prison deradicalization programs are.”

He added: “They aren’t just ineffective, they’re providing false reassurance and giving opportunities for terrorists. The separation centers are better than allowing jihadists access to the general population to recruit, but the risks with short sentencing and networking remain.”

Updated 17 January 2021
Reuters

  • The 44-year-old made light of the risk of being arrested
  • “What do I need to be afraid of? What bad thing can happen to me in Russia?” he added
BERLIN/MOSCOW: Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny took off on a plane bound for Russia on Sunday, to return home for the first time since he was poisoned last summer, despite Russian authorities’ stated desire to arrest him and potentially jail him for years.
Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent domestic critics, was flown to Berlin in August last year for emergency medical treatment after being poisoned with what German tests showed was a Novichok nerve agent.
“This is the best moment in the last five months,” he told reporters after he boarded the plane in the German capital, bound for Moscow. “I feel great. Finally, I’m returning to my home town.”
He announced his decision to return from Germany on Wednesday, and a day later Moscow’s prison service said it would do everything to arrest him once he returned, accusing him of flouting the terms of a suspended prison sentence for embezzlement, a 2014 case he says was trumped up.
The 44-year-old, who boarded a plane in Berlin at the last minute from a car sitting on the tarmac, hence avoiding other passengers, made light of the risk of being arrested.
He said he didn’t think he would be arrested, calling himself an innocent person.
“What do I need to be afraid of? What bad thing can happen to me in Russia?” he added. “I feel like a citizen of Russia who has every right to return,” he added.
He was accompanied by his wife Yulia, and his spokeswoman.
Navalny, who is hoping for success in parliamentary elections in September, faces potential trouble in three other criminal cases too, all of which he says are politically motivated.
His return poses a conundrum for the Kremlin: jail him and risk protests and punitive Western action by turning him into a political martyr. Or do nothing and risk looking weak in the eyes of Kremlin hard-liners.
He is expected to arrive in Moscow at around 1630 GMT.
The opposition politician, who says he has nearly fully recovered, says Putin was behind his poisoning. The Kremlin denies involvement, says it has seen no evidence that he was poisoned, and that he is free to return to Russia.
Navalny says the Kremlin is afraid of him. The Kremlin, which only refers to him as the “Berlin patient,” laughs that off. Putin allies point to opinion polls that show the Russian leader is far more popular than Navalny, whom they call a blogger rather than a politician.
Navalny took a flight operated by Russian airline Pobeda, owned by state-controlled Aeroflot.
His supporters plan to meet him at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport despite a forecast of bitterly cold minus 20 Celsius weather and over 4,500 new coronavirus cases a day in the Russian capital.
So far, at least 2,000 people have used a Facebook page to say they plan to be there, with another 6,000 expressing an interest. Pro-Kremlin activists are also expected to turn up.
The Moscow prosecutor’s office, which says it has officially warned 15 pro-Navalny organizers, has said the event is illegal because it is not sanctioned by the authorities. That means that people who turn up could be detained, fined or jailed.
Reuters reporters saw a heavy police presence at the airport with dozens of police trucks.
Citing COVID-19 restrictions, the airport has said it will not allow media inside.

