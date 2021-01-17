Saudi Arabia launches $270m company to develop the holy sites

You are here

A $270 million company to develop Saudi Arabia’s holy sites has been launched. (File/SPA)
Updated 17 January 2021
Arab News

  • Kidana will be headquartered in Mina and is the first closed joint-stock company owned by the Royal Commission for Makkah Al-Mukarramah and the Holy Sites
  • Kidana is aiming for long-term sustainability when reconstructing and renovating the holy sites
Arab News

RIYADH: A $270 million company to develop Saudi Arabia’s holy sites has been launched.
Kidana will be headquartered in Mina and is the first closed joint-stock company owned by the Royal Commission for Makkah Al-Mukarramah and the Holy Sites (RCMC), the Saudi Press Agency reported. The company has an authorized capital of SR1 billion ($270 million).
RCMC made the announcement on Sunday.
Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, chairman of the board of directors at Kidana, explained why it was important to maintain and preserve the two holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.
“The holy cities have received prioritized care and attention from each of the Saudi monarchs since the era of the late King Abdulaziz. The holy sites, may Allah protect them, are the most sanctified symbols of our religion and historical history,” he said.
Kidana is aiming for long-term sustainability when reconstructing and renovating the holy sites. It seeks to increase the number of pilgrims that the holy sites are able to hold, in line with the country’s Vision 2030 reform plan, and allowing more pilgrims to perform Hajj and Umrah each year.
It also wants to renovate the sites for optimal use throughout the year, creating sustainable urban centers and raising the efficiency of operations during the Hajj season. It plans to increase the quality of services on offer, as well as designing and developing real estate projects close to the holy sites.
Launching Kidana is the first key step in RCMC’s strategy, which was outlined last September, to develop and maintain the holy sites. 
RCMC’s future priorities include the activation of the Holy Mosque and Holy Sites Program, as well as the development of a land and real estate program, a transport and transport infrastructure program, a partnerships investments program, and a financial sustainability program supported by the Center for Comprehensive Management.
Hatim Mouminah, a senior adviser at RCMC, was appointed Kidana CEO following the company’s first board meeting.

DUBAI: Swissport has signed an agreement to manage airport ground handling services in Saudi Arabia for the Air France-KLM Group until 2025.

The new agreement will see the Swiss firm handle all flights for the European carrier in and out of Saudi Arabia, including freighter services and ramp handling. It covers all airlines of the Air France-KLM Group, including KLM, Air France, Air France Cargo, Martinair and Transavia.

“We are excited and honored by the renewed confidence Air France-KLM puts in our business and our people in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” Gerold Tumulka, CEO of Swissport Middle East, said in a press statement.

“By including all airlines of the group into the contract, we are the preferred partner for Air France-KLM in the region. We look forward to standing by their side through the market recovery and [supporting] them post-Covid as prospects get brighter.”

The contract win is part of Swissport’s growth strategy in the Middle East. Just recently, the firm added Al-Qassim as a fourth airport to its Saudi portfolio. Swissport has operated in the Kingdom since 2016, with services in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

Swissport Middle East has also been operating in Oman since 2017, together with its partner Al Jarwani Group, which holds 30 percent of the joint venture.

In 2019, Swissport International provided airport ground services for some 265 million airline passengers and handled roughly 4.6 million tons of air freight in 115 cargo warehouses worldwide. It employs around 45,600 employees across 298 airports in 47 countries and six continents.

