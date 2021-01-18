You are here

Egypt condemns new Israeli West Bank settlement project

Egypt condemns new Israeli West Bank settlement project
A Jewish settler walks past Israeli settlement construction sites around Givat Zeev and Ramat Givat Zeev in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, near Jerusalem, June 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt condemns new Israeli West Bank settlement project

Egypt condemns new Israeli West Bank settlement project
  • Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has announced plans to build on territory that Israel occupied in the War of 1967 — land that Palestine seeks as part of a future state
  • Egypt expressed concern that the project could undermine the possibility of a two-state solution and add challenges to advancing the peace process
CAIRO: Egypt’s foreign ministry has condemned an Israeli project to build 780 new settlement units in the West Bank, labeling the campaign a “new violation of international legitimacy decisions.”

Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez stressed Egypt’s “complete rejection” of the continuation of settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, urging a “complete cessation” of settlement building.

Hafez said that Egypt was concerned that the project could undermine the possibility of a two-state solution and add challenges to advancing the peace process and resuming negotiations between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

The Israeli government earlier approved the country’s plans to build hundreds of new settler homes in the occupied West Bank.

The Times of Israel reported that Israel approved the construction of about 800 housing units in the West Bank, just three days before the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday plans to build on territory that Israel occupied in the War of 1967 — land that Palestine seek as part of a future state.

Topics: Israel Palestinians West Bank Egypt

Saudi Arabia confirms 6 COVID-19 deaths, 170 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 6 COVID-19 deaths, 170 new cases
Saudi Arabia confirms 6 COVID-19 deaths, 170 new cases

Saudi Arabia confirms 6 COVID-19 deaths, 170 new cases
  • The Kingdom said 161 patients recovered in past 24 hours
  • The highest number of cases were recorded in Riyadh with 67
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia recorded six new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday, raising the total number of fatalities to 6,329.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 170 new confirmed cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 365,099 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 1,922 remain active and 317 in critical condition.

According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 67, followed by Makkah with 38, the Eastern Province with 25, Madinah recorded 22 and Hail confirmed five cases.
The ministry also announced that 161 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 356,848.
The ministry renewed its call on the public to adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 95 million people globally and the death toll has exceeded 2 million.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Coronavirus Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health

