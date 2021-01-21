You are here

  Saudi Arabia condemns twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad

Saudi Arabia condemns twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad

Saudi Arabia condemns twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad
Security forces work at the site of a deadly bomb attack in Baghdad, Iraq, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP)
Saudi Arabia condemns twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad

Saudi Arabia condemns twin suicide bombing in central Baghdad
  • The Kingdom rejects all forms of terrorism: foreign ministry
  • GCC, UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain also condemning the attack
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia condemned on Thursday the twin suicide bombing that rocked central Baghdad, killing at least 32 people and wounding dozens.
The Kingdom rejects all forms of terrorism and stands by Iraq against anything that threatens its security or stability, the foreign ministry said. 
The ministry expressed condolences to the families of the victims and the government and people of Iraq, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
The attack hit the Bab Al-Sharqi commercial area in central Baghdad amid heightened political tensions over planned early elections and a severe economic crisis.
Iraq’s Health Minister Hassan Mohammed Al-Tamimi said at least 32 people were killed and 110 others were wounded in the attack.
Iraqi President Barham Salih strongly condemned the attack, saying that “we stand firmly against the rogue attempts aimed at destabilizing the country.”
In a tweet, Salih said:“The two terrorist explosions against the safe citizens of Baghdad, at this time, confirm that dark groups seek to target the great national needs and the aspirations of our people for a peaceful future.”
The Gulf Cooperation Council also condemned the attack with Secretary-General Nayef Al-Hajraf offering condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Al-Hajraf said the GCC’s solidarity with Iraq in combating terrorism and enhancing security and stability in its territories, affirming the bloc’s “steadfast stances toward terrorism and extremism and its rejection of all its forms and manifestations, motives and justifications,” as well as sources that fund and support it.
The foreign ministries of the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain also issued statements condemning the twin bombings and offering condolences to the families of the victims.
The Emirati foreign ministry “expressed its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability and is inconsistent with religious and humanitarian values ​​and principles.”
Kuwait said the attack “constitutes a violation of the tolerant Islamic Sharia (law) and all values ​​and norms,” adding that the country stands in solidarity with Iraq and “supports its efforts to preserve its security and stability.”
Bahrain “called for the need to join hands in order to confront these heinous terrorist acts that target the lives of innocent civilians and destabilize security and stability.”
Other Arab nations, including Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon and Tunisia, also issued similar statements.

