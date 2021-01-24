You are here

  What We Are Reading Today: Breath Taking

What We Are Reading Today: Breath Taking

What We Are Reading Today: Breath Taking
What We Are Reading Today: Breath Taking

What We Are Reading Today: Breath Taking
Author: Michael J. Stephen

In Breath Taking, pulmonologist Michael Stephen takes us on a journey to shed original and much-needed light on our neglected and extraordinary lungs, at a most critical societal moment.
Stephen’s overriding concern seems to be maintaining our lungs and airways in tiptop shape.
“The health of our lungs in the absence of disease rests not in a pill or an injection, but in ensuring above all a healthy environment for our breath,” he writes.
The book explores the crucial role of breathing in human existence, discussing evidence of how breathing practices can contribute to healing of numerous illnesses.
“He explains in lay terms the links our lungs have with our immune system and with society at large,” said a review in goodreads.com.
The science is clearly explained in a conversational tone and with emotion appropriate to the subject matter.
Stephen incorporates patients and his own experiences as a pulmonologist into the story, which creates a closer bond between author and reader.

 

