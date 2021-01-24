You are here

Suspected extremists kill three Mali soldiers
Burkina Faso soldiers patrol at entrance of the Goudebo refugee camp for Malian refugees, in Dori on Feb. 3, 2020. (File/AFP)
BAMAKO: Three soldiers died when suspected extremists carried out twin attacks on the army in central Mali overnight, military sources said Sunday.
“Two simultaneous terrorist attacks in the night of Saturday to Sunday ... caused the deaths of three soldiers,” a military source told AFP detailing raids at Boulkessy and Mondoro in the center of the Sahel country.
A security source confirmed the attacks and death toll.

Topics: mali

