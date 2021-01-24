Suspected extremists kill three Mali soldiers

BAMAKO: Three soldiers died when suspected extremists carried out twin attacks on the army in central Mali overnight, military sources said Sunday.
“Two simultaneous terrorist attacks in the night of Saturday to Sunday ... caused the deaths of three soldiers,” a military source told AFP detailing raids at Boulkessy and Mondoro in the center of the Sahel country.
A security source confirmed the attacks and death toll.
